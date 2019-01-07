American Global Logistics CEO Jon Slangerup Talks “High-Touch” Supply Chain at NRF 2019 Big Idea Session

ATLANTA, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Jan. 13, the opening day of NRF 2019, American Global Logistics Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jon Slangerup will lead a ‘Big Idea’ session titled “Why service and know-how still win the race to supply chain optimization.” The session begins at 11 AM ET on Stage 5 of the Expo Hall at Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center in New York City.

“Technology, in all its forms, is critical to enabling supply chain visibility and improving efficiencies,” said Slangerup. “But, while technology is a great enabler, it can’t replace the benefits of working with experienced supply chain professionals who understand the complexities and urgency of managing an agile supply chain.”

Closing the NRF week on Jan. 16, Slangerup will co-host a Supply Chain & Logistics Workshop with Stein Mart SVP Rick Schart and The Home Depot VP Colby Chiles titled “ Navigating the transportation tightrope .” The session will be held at 1:30 PM ET at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square in the Westside Ballroom.

Before joining American Global Logistics in 2017, Slangerup served as CEO of the Port of Long Beach, a primary U.S. gateway moving more than $180 billion a year in trans-Pacific trade. Earlier, he served as President of FedEx Canada.

Headquartered in Atlanta with operations centers in Virginia and North Carolina, AGL is one of the fastest-growing and most respected international supply chain and logistics solutions companies in the world. AGL is a key player in the trans-Pacific trade lanes and is rapidly expanding its reach by ocean and air into the trans-Atlantic and Latin America lanes, serving customers throughout the Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company’s cloud-based technology solutions extend the visibility and global reach of its customers’ multi-modal transportation requirements.

