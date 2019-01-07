Log in
American Global Logistics CEO Jon Slangerup Talks "High-Touch" Supply Chain at NRF 2019 Big Idea Session

01/07/2019 | 09:31am EST

ATLANTA, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Jan. 13, the opening day of NRF 2019, American Global Logistics Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jon Slangerup will lead a ‘Big Idea’ session titled “Why service and know-how still win the race to supply chain optimization.” The session begins at 11 AM ET on Stage 5 of the Expo Hall at Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center in New York City.

Jon Slangerup, AGL Chairman and CEO
Jon Slangerup, AGL Chairman and CEO


“Technology, in all its forms, is critical to enabling supply chain visibility and improving efficiencies,” said Slangerup. “But, while technology is a great enabler, it can’t replace the benefits of working with experienced supply chain professionals who understand the complexities and urgency of managing an agile supply chain.”

Closing the NRF week on Jan. 16, Slangerup will co-host a Supply Chain & Logistics Workshop with Stein Mart SVP Rick Schart and The Home Depot VP Colby Chiles titled “Navigating the transportation tightrope.” The session will be held at 1:30 PM ET at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square in the Westside Ballroom.

Before joining American Global Logistics in 2017, Slangerup served as CEO of the Port of Long Beach, a primary U.S. gateway moving more than $180 billion a year in trans-Pacific trade. Earlier, he served as President of FedEx Canada.

Headquartered in Atlanta with operations centers in Virginia and North Carolina, AGL is one of the fastest-growing and most respected international supply chain and logistics solutions companies in the world. AGL is a key player in the trans-Pacific trade lanes and is rapidly expanding its reach by ocean and air into the trans-Atlantic and Latin America lanes, serving customers throughout the Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company’s cloud-based technology solutions extend the visibility and global reach of its customers’ multi-modal transportation requirements.

About American Global Logistics
Founded in 2007, American Global Logistics is a specialized supply chain software and services company that provides end-to-end multi-modal transportation solutions, customs brokerage, compliance consultation, carrier allocation management, warehousing, distribution, and advanced purchase order management to select customers. Its proprietary cloud-based technology provides real-time shipment visibility and forecasting and an accountability-based customer service model allow customers to deliver a consistent experience to their end-users. AGL’s client base represents a broad range of industries including automotive, furniture, chemicals, raw materials, perishables and consumer goods, and represents some of the world’s largest importers and exporters. 

Media Inquiries:

Will Haraway
Backbeat Marketing-
william@backbeatmarketing.com
404.593.8320﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f450bc8-90f6-4142-b840-a85a32eeb707

AGL_logo_final_vertical_174x200px.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
