Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Heart Association Recognizes USI for Workplace Health Achievement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 02:14pm CEST

Valhalla, NY, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the American Heart Association’s 2018 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced on August 8, 2018, and USI Insurance Services (USI) achieved Gold level recognition for building a culture of health in the workplace. Companies recognized at the Gold level are among those that obtained the highest Index scores in 2018. Out of the more than 1,000 participating organizations, USI was the only insurance brokerage and consulting firm to receive Gold level recognition in the “greater than 5,000 employees” category.

“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our ongoing efforts to build a leading culture of employee health and wellness,” said Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for USI. “As a leading employee benefits consultant and provider for clients across the US and internationally, we want to lead by example in our own firm with continued investment in the health and wellness of our more than 6,000 associates.”
 
The American Heart Association created the Index with its CEO Roundtable members, a collaboration of more than 40 CEOs from some of America’s largest companies, who are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees’ overall health. The Index scores organizations on 55 individual best practices, across seven categories of organizational best practices (leadership, engagement, programs, policies and environment, partnerships, communications, and reporting outcomes), and the objective, unbiased science-based assessment of overall workplace heart health using My Life Check® or an equivalent source. 

Arthur W. Hall, senior vice president and employee benefits leader for USI, stated: “USI’s Gold level recognition by the American Heart Association reflects the value we place on the health of our own employees, and by extension, those of our clients. The strategy and commitment to excellence demonstrated in our plan gives our benefit professionals a unique perspective when consulting for other firms. By practicing what we preach, we have been able to create a unique culture of health for our own firm and our clients.”  
 
To learn more about the American Heart Association’s Workplace Health Achievement Index or to view the complete list of 2018 achievement recognitions, visit: http://www.heart.org/WHSrecognitions

About USI 
USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects together over 6,000 industry-leading professionals across more than 150 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

0_int_AHAIndexAwardGold2018.jpg


2_int_USI_Blu_wht_bckgd_rgb.png


###

Attachment 

Timothy Denton
USI Insurance Services
914-747-6339
timothy.denton@usi.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:45pAEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Closes Balance of $775,000 Equity Financing
AQ
02:44pSOUTHERN CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:43pBLAE RESO : Blackstone Resources Opens Its Door to Europe - Short Selling of BLS Shares
PR
02:42pGOLDRICH MINING CO : Goldrich Loss of Director
AC
02:41pK ELECTRIC : introduces Universal Customer Care
AQ
02:41pSYNALLOY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:40pDXC TECHNOLOGY : How internal “Shark Tank” competitions drive organic innovation
PU
02:40pTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : 10 Aug 2018 Submission of financial statements for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018
PU
02:40pTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : 10 Aug 2018 Reviewed Quarter 2 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
02:40pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Third Quarter Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : At bargain prices, European banks attract value-hungry investors
2LUXOTTICA GROUP : Trade war threatens reign of luxury stocks
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Dropbox results top estimates on higher subscriber additions
4NOVOZYMES A/S : NOVOZYMES A/S : Interim report for the first half of 2018
5ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP : ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces 2018 Second Quarter and Year ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.