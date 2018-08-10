American Heart Association Recognizes USI for Workplace Health Achievement

Valhalla, NY, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the American Heart Association’s 2018 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced on August 8, 2018, and USI Insurance Services (USI) achieved Gold level recognition for building a culture of health in the workplace. Companies recognized at the Gold level are among those that obtained the highest Index scores in 2018. Out of the more than 1,000 participating organizations, USI was the only insurance brokerage and consulting firm to receive Gold level recognition in the “greater than 5,000 employees” category.



“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our ongoing efforts to build a leading culture of employee health and wellness,” said Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for USI. “As a leading employee benefits consultant and provider for clients across the US and internationally, we want to lead by example in our own firm with continued investment in the health and wellness of our more than 6,000 associates.”



The American Heart Association created the Index with its CEO Roundtable members, a collaboration of more than 40 CEOs from some of America’s largest companies, who are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees’ overall health. The Index scores organizations on 55 individual best practices, across seven categories of organizational best practices (leadership, engagement, programs, policies and environment, partnerships, communications, and reporting outcomes), and the objective, unbiased science-based assessment of overall workplace heart health using My Life Check® or an equivalent source.



Arthur W. Hall, senior vice president and employee benefits leader for USI, stated: “USI’s Gold level recognition by the American Heart Association reflects the value we place on the health of our own employees, and by extension, those of our clients. The strategy and commitment to excellence demonstrated in our plan gives our benefit professionals a unique perspective when consulting for other firms. By practicing what we preach, we have been able to create a unique culture of health for our own firm and our clients.”



To learn more about the American Heart Association’s Workplace Health Achievement Index or to view the complete list of 2018 achievement recognitions, visit: http://www.heart.org/WHSrecognitions.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects together over 6,000 industry-leading professionals across more than 150 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.



About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.





