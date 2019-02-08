American Home Shield : Shares Fast Facts on Choosing the Right Home Services Plan and Provider

National Home Warranty Day is this Sunday, and American Home Shield,
which founded the industry more than 45 years ago, is sharing fast facts
to help you make the right choice when it comes to choosing a trusted
home services provider – and making sure your coverage is right for you.
Home warranties, also known as home service plans, protect homeowners
against unexpected repair costs when a major home system or appliance
breaks down, and ensures that covered items are repaired by professional
service technicians.
“Owning a home can be a hassle, but the right home service plan and
provider can help simplify things tremendously,” said Rex Tibbens,
president and chief executive officer of American Home Shield. “Our job
is to solve problems for our customers, and last year we responded to
more than four million service requests. We all live busy lives, and
when breakdowns happen, you want a trusted company by your side, with
coverage that works for you.”
Fast facts you should know:
-
Homeowner’s insurance is different from a home warranty plan. While
insurance covers you when Mother Nature strikes, it doesn’t protect
you from the natural wear and tear that your home’s major systems and
appliances go through during the aging process. That’s where a home
service plan steps in. It covers items that are likely to break down
over time.
-
Not all plans or providers are created equal. Choose a provider
with a variety of plans and options so you include the home system
components and appliances that matter most to you. Some lower-priced
plans may have higher service fees or limited coverage, and even the
best plans include some non-covered expenses.
-
Home services plans can help protect your budget. If a system
or appliance in your home unexpectedly goes on the fritz, your wallet
doesn’t need to suffer. Instead of paying the full retail cost to
repair or replace a covered item, a home service plan helps homeowners
manage the costs of unexpected breakdowns.
-
Save time and avoid stress knowing help is on the way. Choose a
provider with a broad network of professional contractors. Tired of
spending hours combing through social media sites or calling random
repairmen and hoping for the best? American Home Shield has a
nationwide network of more than 15,000 independent home service
contractors that employ over 45,000 service technicians. This saves
homeowners from the stress of managing a home repair, as a qualified
local contractor from American Home Shield’s network is assigned to
you once a service request is placed.
-
They make sense whether buying, selling or already in your home. Many
people associate home service plans as a check-the-box item in a real
estate transaction. However, it’s an important decision. Do your
homework and use the above tips, then tell your real estate agent what
provider you want to protect your home – whether during the selling
process or once you close on the purchase of your new home. Already in
a home? No worries. You can purchase a home service plan at any time.
According to American Home Shield, customers who use their home service
plans are more likely to renew since they have had first-hand experience
with the value it provides. The company, the largest home warranty
provider in the industry, has paid more than $2 billion in service
requests during the past five years, more than any other provider.
