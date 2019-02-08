American Home Shield : Shares Fast Facts on Choosing the Right Home Services Plan and Provider

National Home Warranty Day is this Sunday, and American Home Shield, which founded the industry more than 45 years ago, is sharing fast facts to help you make the right choice when it comes to choosing a trusted home services provider – and making sure your coverage is right for you.

Home warranties, also known as home service plans, protect homeowners against unexpected repair costs when a major home system or appliance breaks down, and ensures that covered items are repaired by professional service technicians.

“Owning a home can be a hassle, but the right home service plan and provider can help simplify things tremendously,” said Rex Tibbens, president and chief executive officer of American Home Shield. “Our job is to solve problems for our customers, and last year we responded to more than four million service requests. We all live busy lives, and when breakdowns happen, you want a trusted company by your side, with coverage that works for you.”

Fast facts you should know:

Homeowner’s insurance is different from a home warranty plan. While insurance covers you when Mother Nature strikes, it doesn’t protect you from the natural wear and tear that your home’s major systems and appliances go through during the aging process. That’s where a home service plan steps in. It covers items that are likely to break down over time. Not all plans or providers are created equal. Choose a provider with a variety of plans and options so you include the home system components and appliances that matter most to you. Some lower-priced plans may have higher service fees or limited coverage, and even the best plans include some non-covered expenses. Home services plans can help protect your budget. If a system or appliance in your home unexpectedly goes on the fritz, your wallet doesn’t need to suffer. Instead of paying the full retail cost to repair or replace a covered item, a home service plan helps homeowners manage the costs of unexpected breakdowns. Save time and avoid stress knowing help is on the way. Choose a provider with a broad network of professional contractors. Tired of spending hours combing through social media sites or calling random repairmen and hoping for the best? American Home Shield has a nationwide network of more than 15,000 independent home service contractors that employ over 45,000 service technicians. This saves homeowners from the stress of managing a home repair, as a qualified local contractor from American Home Shield’s network is assigned to you once a service request is placed. They make sense whether buying, selling or already in your home. Many people associate home service plans as a check-the-box item in a real estate transaction. However, it’s an important decision. Do your homework and use the above tips, then tell your real estate agent what provider you want to protect your home – whether during the selling process or once you close on the purchase of your new home. Already in a home? No worries. You can purchase a home service plan at any time.

According to American Home Shield, customers who use their home service plans are more likely to renew since they have had first-hand experience with the value it provides. The company, the largest home warranty provider in the industry, has paid more than $2 billion in service requests during the past five years, more than any other provider.

About American Home Shield

American Home Shield founded the home warranty industry in 1971 and remains the industry leader. American Home Shield, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, services nearly 2 million customers in all 50 states. The companies operate five customer service centers, employ approximately 1,800 employees and have a national contractor network made up of more than 15,000 independent home service contractors and more than 45,000 service technicians. American Home Shield is a business unit of Frontdoor, Inc. (NYSE: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans. For more information, visit ahs.com.

