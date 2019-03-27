Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at National Conference on Adult Learning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Washington, D.C., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present several sessions during the annual conference of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE), being held March 31 – April 3, 2019, at the New Orleans Marriott in New Orleans, La. 

COABE is a national organization that represents adult educators across the U.S. and supports professional development, research, and other opportunities to promote the importance and improvement of adult education and literacy programs. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the 2019 conference. 

AIR experts will present at 13 sessions on a wide variety of topics, including program leadership, serving adult English learners, encouraging a growth mindset in adult education, and more. AIR will also have a presence in the exhibitor area (booth 709) and is sponsoring the strand of sessions on the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC), and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). 

AIR has a deep expertise and knowledge in the area of adult learning, conducting rigorous research and providing technical assistance to clients across the country. To learn more, visit the AIR Adult Education Research and Technical Assistance Center (AERTAC). 

0_medium_AIR_LeftJustified_Print_2-Color_108-16_300dpi.png




2019 COABE Conference Sessions Featuring AIR Experts
(All times are CDT)

Monday, April 1

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Professional Learning Communities in A Correctional Setting: The Administrator’s Role
Location: Galerie 3
AIR presenters: Marian Thacher and Sudie Whalen

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Unmasking Barriers to Adult Employment: WIOA, PIAAC Numeracy Skills, and Implications for the Field
Location: Balcony 1
AIR presenter: Katie Herz

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Working Together Successfully: Three Adult Education Programs and their WIOA Title I Partnerships
Location: Galerie 2
AIR presenter: Cherise Moore

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The Nevada Accelerated Career Education Pilot: Developing and Implementing IET
Location: Studio 1
AIR presenters: Mariann Fedele-McLeod and Amy Dalsimer   

Enhancing Adult Basic Education Practices through Practitioner and Researcher Partnerships
Location: Galerie 3
AIR panelist: Stephanie Cronen

Integrated Education and Training (IET) Implementation Clinic: Innovative Approaches to Professional Development
Location: St. Charles
AIR presenters: Catherine Green and Amy Dalsimer

Tuesday, April 2

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

What Does PIAAC Tell Us About Incarcerated Adults’ Skills and Participation in Education?
Location: Galerie 3
AIR presenter: Katie Herz

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Helping Students Stay: Using Data and Instructional Strategies to Improve Student Persistence
Location: Balcony 1
AIR presenters: Marcela Movit and Cherise Moore

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Studies Underway as Part of the National Assessment of Adult Education
Location: Balcony 1
AIR presenters: Stephanie Cronen and Larry Condelli

Adult Learner Motivation: Encouraging Growth Mindset While Reducing Stereotype Threat
Location: Galerie 4
AIR presenter: Sudie Whalen

Wednesday, April 3

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Impact of Parental Education on Adult Skills with PIAAC Data
Location: Balcony 1
AIR presenters: Katie Herz and Rebecca Shipan

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Texas Adult Education and Literacy Content Standards Roll-out: Coaching and Distributed Learning Model
Location: Galerie 1
AIR presenters: Marcela Movit and Marian Thacher

1:15 p.m. – 2: 15 p.m.

The English Language Proficiency Standards for Adult Education: Helping ALL English Language Learners Achieve Success
Location: Studio 6
AIR presenters: Marcela Movit and Mary Louise Baez

About AIR

Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and workforce productivity. For more information, visit www.air.org.

Dana Tofig
American Institutes for Research
202-403-6347
dtofig@air.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:17pTETRATE : Works with Amazon Web Services to Bring Enterprise-grade Envoy to AWS App Mesh Users
BU
02:16pAPERAM : Final Purchase Price to holders of outstanding U.S.$300m 0.625% Net Share Settled Convertible and/or Exchangeable Bonds 2021 to offer to sell Bonds pursuant to fixed price tender offer process
AQ
02:16pDISCOVERY : THE LAST EYEWITNESSES' DOCUMENTARY IN ASSOCIATION WITH USC SHOAH FOUNDATION ON HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
02:16pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : says grounded jets contribute to lower revenue
AQ
02:16pBOEING : Reviews More 737 MAX Systems as It Completes Software Update
DJ
02:15pOPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Ophir Energy
PU
02:15pBT : guarantee of debt securities
PU
02:15pCOMCAST : FreeWheel Research Finds Line Between Linear TV and Premium Digital Video is Increasingly Disappearing
BU
02:15pCARE.COM Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Care.com, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
02:15pLXRANDCO RESCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL TO TUESDAY, APRIL 2, 2019 AT 8 : 30 a.m. ET
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : U.S. authority probes Swedbank over money laundering allegations; headquar..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.