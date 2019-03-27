American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at National Conference on Adult Learning
0
03/27/2019 | 02:01pm EDT
Washington, D.C., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present several sessions during the annual conference of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE), being held March 31 – April 3, 2019, at the New Orleans Marriott in New Orleans, La.
COABE is a national organization that represents adult educators across the U.S. and supports professional development, research, and other opportunities to promote the importance and improvement of adult education and literacy programs. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the 2019 conference.
AIR experts will present at 13 sessions on a wide variety of topics, including program leadership, serving adult English learners, encouraging a growth mindset in adult education, and more. AIR will also have a presence in the exhibitor area (booth 709) and is sponsoring the strand of sessions on the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC), and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).
Enhancing Adult Basic Education Practices through Practitioner and Researcher Partnerships Location: Galerie 3 AIR panelist: Stephanie Cronen
Integrated Education and Training (IET) Implementation Clinic: Innovative Approaches to Professional Development Location: St. Charles AIR presenters: Catherine Green and Amy Dalsimer
Tuesday, April 2
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
What Does PIAAC Tell Us About Incarcerated Adults’ Skills and Participation in Education? Location: Galerie 3 AIR presenter: Katie Herz
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Helping Students Stay: Using Data and Instructional Strategies to Improve Student Persistence Location: Balcony 1 AIR presenters: Marcela Movit and Cherise Moore
4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Studies Underway as Part of the National Assessment of Adult Education Location: Balcony 1 AIR presenters: Stephanie Cronen and Larry Condelli
Adult Learner Motivation: Encouraging Growth Mindset While Reducing Stereotype Threat Location: Galerie 4 AIR presenter: Sudie Whalen
Wednesday, April 3
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Impact of Parental Education on Adult Skills with PIAAC Data Location: Balcony 1 AIR presenters: Katie Herz and Rebecca Shipan
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Texas Adult Education and Literacy Content Standards Roll-out: Coaching and Distributed Learning Model Location: Galerie 1 AIR presenters: Marcela Movit and Marian Thacher
1:15 p.m. – 2: 15 p.m.
The English Language Proficiency Standards for Adult Education: Helping ALL English Language Learners Achieve Success Location: Studio 6 AIR presenters: Marcela Movit and Mary Louise Baez
About AIR
Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and workforce productivity. For more information, visit www.air.org.
