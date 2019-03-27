American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at National Conference on Adult Learning

Washington, D.C., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present several sessions during the annual conference of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE), being held March 31 – April 3, 2019, at the New Orleans Marriott in New Orleans, La.



COABE is a national organization that represents adult educators across the U.S. and supports professional development, research, and other opportunities to promote the importance and improvement of adult education and literacy programs. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the 2019 conference.



AIR experts will present at 13 sessions on a wide variety of topics, including program leadership, serving adult English learners, encouraging a growth mindset in adult education, and more. AIR will also have a presence in the exhibitor area (booth 709) and is sponsoring the strand of sessions on the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC), and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).



AIR has a deep expertise and knowledge in the area of adult learning, conducting rigorous research and providing technical assistance to clients across the country. To learn more, visit the AIR Adult Education Research and Technical Assistance Center (AERTAC).







2019 COABE Conference Sessions Featuring AIR Experts

(All times are CDT)

Monday, April 1

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.



Professional Learning Communities in A Correctional Setting: The Administrator’s Role

Location: Galerie 3

AIR presenters: Marian Thacher and Sudie Whalen

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.



Unmasking Barriers to Adult Employment: WIOA, PIAAC Numeracy Skills, and Implications for the Field

Location: Balcony 1

AIR presenter: Katie Herz

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Working Together Successfully: Three Adult Education Programs and their WIOA Title I Partnerships

Location: Galerie 2

AIR presenter: Cherise Moore

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.



The Nevada Accelerated Career Education Pilot: Developing and Implementing IET

Location: Studio 1

AIR presenters: Mariann Fedele-McLeod and Amy Dalsimer

Enhancing Adult Basic Education Practices through Practitioner and Researcher Partnerships

Location: Galerie 3

AIR panelist: Stephanie Cronen

Integrated Education and Training (IET) Implementation Clinic: Innovative Approaches to Professional Development

Location: St. Charles

AIR presenters: Catherine Green and Amy Dalsimer

Tuesday, April 2

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.



What Does PIAAC Tell Us About Incarcerated Adults’ Skills and Participation in Education?

Location: Galerie 3

AIR presenter: Katie Herz

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Helping Students Stay: Using Data and Instructional Strategies to Improve Student Persistence

Location: Balcony 1

AIR presenters: Marcela Movit and Cherise Moore

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Studies Underway as Part of the National Assessment of Adult Education

Location: Balcony 1

AIR presenters: Stephanie Cronen and Larry Condelli

Adult Learner Motivation: Encouraging Growth Mindset While Reducing Stereotype Threat

Location: Galerie 4

AIR presenter: Sudie Whalen

Wednesday, April 3

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.



Impact of Parental Education on Adult Skills with PIAAC Data

Location: Balcony 1

AIR presenters: Katie Herz and Rebecca Shipan

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.



The Texas Adult Education and Literacy Content Standards Roll-out: Coaching and Distributed Learning Model

Location: Galerie 1

AIR presenters: Marcela Movit and Marian Thacher

1:15 p.m. – 2: 15 p.m.



The English Language Proficiency Standards for Adult Education: Helping ALL English Language Learners Achieve Success

Location: Studio 6

AIR presenters: Marcela Movit and Mary Louise Baez

About AIR



Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and workforce productivity. For more information, visit www.air.org.

Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org