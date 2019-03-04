American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE) Spring Conference
03/04/2019 | 01:01pm EST
Washington, D.C., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. – Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2019 spring conference of the Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE) held March 6-9, 2019, at the Fairmont in Washington, D.C. AIR is a sponsor of the event and AIR Vice President Jessica Heppen is on the program committee.
Built around the theme Tensions and Tradeoffs: Responding to Diverse Demands for Evidence, the SREE spring conference will bring together hundreds of education researchers, policy leaders, and professionals from around the country. AIR experts will present their work in several sessions around a variety of topics, including research methods, social and emotional learning in education settings, early childhood education, postsecondary education, academic learning, and organization of schools and systems. Two AIR researchers—Jill Bowdon and Trisha Borman—will participate in a panel on Wednesday, March 6 about career strategies for women interested in quantitative methods in education.
Founded in 2005, SREE seeks to support research and education policy and practice through a variety of work, including publications, professional development, programmatic initiatives and conferences.
Sessions featuring AIR experts and work are listed below. For more information on the conference and to see the full program, visit the SREE Spring Conference website.
Wednesday, March 6
12 p.m. – 4 p.m. EST
Workshop D: Advanced Methods in Meta-Analysis Location: Roosevelt – Ballroom Level AIR presenters/authors: Josh Polanin and Ryan Williams
4 p.m. – 6 p.m. EST
Women in Quantitative Methodology Location: Roosevelt – Ballroom Level AIR presenters/authors: Jill Bowdon and Trisha Borman
Thursday, March 7
8:30 a.m. EST
Postsecondary Education—Developmental Education Reform to Improve Student Outcomes: Findings from Four Evaluations (Symposium 1D) Location: Longworth - Ballroom Level The Causal Impact of Corequisite Remediation on Student Outcomes AIR presenter/author: Trey Miller
Organization of Schools and Systems—Assessing Models of Coaching and Teacher Development (Paper Session 1E) Location: Decatur - Ballroom Level Preparing Teachers in Denver: Examining the Impact of Denver Teacher Residency on Teacher Retention, Teacher Effectiveness, and Student Achievement AIR presenters/authors: Eleanor Fulbeck, Ryan Eisner, Martyna Citkowicz and Bo Zhu
Research Methods—New Directions for the What Works Clearinghouse (WWC): Expanding the Accessibility and Reach of WWC Products (Symposium 1F) Location: Ballroom 2 New Approaches for Characterizing Findings in What Works Clearinghouse Intervention Reports AIR presenters/authors: Joshua Polanin, Ryan Williams, Joe Taylor, Sarah Caverly, Daniel Hubbard and Elizabeth Nolan
1:15 p.m. EST
Academic Learning in Education Settings: Evaluations of Science Interventions (Paper Session 3A) Location: Latrobe - Ballroom Level Evaluation of the Thinking, Doing, Talking Science Programme AIR presenter/author: Sami T. Kitmitto
Organization of Schools and Systems & Education in Global Contexts—Exploring Understudied Sources of Bias in Teacher Observations (Paper Session 3D) Location: Decatur - Ballroom Level Improving Teacher Evaluation: Using Evidence from an RCT to Compare Ratings Used for Feedback to Ratings Used for Research AIR presenters/authors: Andrew Wayne, Jordan Rickles, Mike Garet, Seth Brown and Mengli Song
Social and Emotional Learning in Education Settings—Advancing Social and Emotional Learning in Educational Settings with Research-Practice Partnerships (Symposium 3G) Location: Culpeper - Ballroom Level A Researcher-Practitioner Partnership in Illinois AIR presenter: Jill Bowdon
3 p.m. EST
Academic Learning in Education Settings—Content and Language, Rigor and Accommodation: Tensions and Trade-Offs of STEM Access for English Learners (Symposium 4A) Location: Decatur - Ballroom Level Evidence of Promise for a Scaffolded Math Curriculum for Middle School English Learners AIR presenter/author: Diane August AIR discussant: Matthew Linick
6:30 p.m. EST
Organization of Schools and Systems (Poster Session 5B) Location: Ballroom Foyer Exploring the Concept of Professional Capital: Insights from the 2015-16 National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS) AIR presenters/authors: Sakiko Ikoma and Yuan Zhang
Friday, March 8
8:30 a.m. EST
Early Childhood Education—Experimental Evidence in Early Childhood Education (Paper Session 6B) Location: Kennedy - Ballroom Level A Multisite Randomized Controlled Trial of Descubriendo La Lectura (DLL): A Within-Study Replication AIR presenters/authors: Trisha Borman, Bo Zhu, So Jung Park, Alejandra Martin, Scott Houghton and Sidney Wilkinson-Flicker
1 p.m. EST
Early Childhood Education (Poster Session 7A) Location: Ballroom Foyer Validation of the Systematic Assessment of Book Reading AIR presenter/author: Jill Pentimonti
2:30 p.m. EST
Academic Learning in Education Settings—Technology in the Classroom (Paper Session 8A) Location: Culpeper - Ballroom Level When Students Fail Ninth Grade English: Implementation and Initial Outcomes for a Blended Learning Approach to Credit Recovery AIR presenters/authors: Jordan Rickles, Rui Yang, Peggy Clements, Jessica Heppen, Iliana Brodziak de los Reyes and Sonica Dhillon
Saturday, March 9
8:30 a.m. EST
Research Methods—Supporting the Use of Evidence-Based Screening and Progress Monitoring Tools: Reflections from over a Decade of Building and Maintaining the National Center on Intensive Intervention (NCII) Assessment Tools Charts (Panel 10E) Location: Culpeper - Ballroom Level AIR Moderator: Alison Gandhi AIR presenter/author: Jill Pentimonti
Research Methods—Concerns with Construct and External Validities in RCTs (Paper Session 10F) Location: Roosevelt - Ballroom Level Exploring the Merits of Adjusting Education Effect Sizes for Program-Outcome Overalignment AIR presenter/author: Joshua Polanin
10:15 a.m. EST
Academic Learning in Education Settings—Professional Development and Teacher Practice (Paper Session 11A) Location: Roosevelt - Ballroom Level AIR Chair: Michael Garet How Malleable Is a Teacher's Classroom Practice?: A Meta-Analysis of Randomized Field Studies with Classroom Observations AIR presenters/authors: Rachel Garrett, Martyna Citkowicz and Ryan Williams
Academic Learning in Education Settings & Social and Emotional Learning in Education Settings—Middle Grades Math (Paper Session 11C) Location: Latrobe - Ballroom Level Does Readiness for Eighth-Grade Algebra Matter? Replicating Analyses at a Third Site in Southeast Michigan AIR presenters/authors: David Miller, Whitney Cade, Ryan Eisner, Jordan Rickles, Kirk Walters and Nicholas Sorensen
The Role of Identity-Based Motivation in Teachers' Advanced Math Course Placement Decisions AIR presenters/authors: Nicholas Sorensen, Ryan Eisner and Kirk Walters
Research Methods—The Methodological Foundations of Replication Sciences Location: Ballroom 1 Discussant: Larry Hedges, AIR Institute Fellow
About AIR
Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and workforce productivity. For more information, visit www.air.org.
