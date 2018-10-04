American Institutes for Research Recognized for Commitment to Diversity

Washington, D.C., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has been recognized by Diversity MBA as one of their “50 Out Front” best places to work for women and diverse managers in 2018. Diversity MBA, a national organization focused on integrating diversity and inclusion with talent management, recognizes the efforts of companies and organizations to implement intentional strategies for women and managers of diverse backgrounds to advance to leadership roles.



AIR was ranked 44 out of the top 50, and was among about 650 companies that participated in Diversity MBA’s survey. The recognition was announced in Diversity MBA Magazine earlier this year and AIR, along with the other companies on the list, was recognized at an awards dinner on September 20, 2018.



“Over the past several years, AIR has made a concerted, strategic effort to infuse diversity and inclusion into our work, both internally and externally. We are so pleased that our progress is being recognized by Diversity MBA,” said Monica L. Villalta, Chief Diversity Officer for AIR. “However, we also recognize there is more work to be done. Diversity and inclusion is a critical part of our mission to improve people’s lives across the nation and around the world.”



AIR’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is built on four pillars—a positive work environment, cultural competence in AIR’s work, identity and reputation, and growth and sustainability. AIR’s accomplishments reflect a team effort and draw on all aspects of the organization. The roles played by the Chief Diversity Officer and AIR’s Diversity and Inclusion Council have been critical. Among the outcomes of this work:







AIR has modified company policies, onboarding and communications so employees understand the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion from the first day they arrive;

Six Employee Resource Groups were established to promote and provide cultural awareness, opportunities for enrichment, and visibility and support for diversity at AIR;

Progress is measured against best practices by using the Global Diversity & Inclusion Benchmarks and the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index and DiversityInc surveys. The results are being applied to AIR’s portfolio of diversity and inclusion programs and practices; and

AIR is providing training for all employees on unconscious bias, diversity and inclusion in an effort to foster a holistic understanding of the many dimensions of diversity.

