Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Institutes for Research's Megan Austin Receives AERA Dissertation Award for Study of High School Inequalities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:02am EDT

Washington, D.C., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megan J. Austin, a researcher at the American Institutes for Research (AIR), is the recipient of the 2019 Dissertation Award from Division L of the American Educational Research Association(AERA). Austin received the award Saturday at the AERA annual meeting, being held in Toronto, Canada.

AERA’s Division L covers research focused on education policy, including political, economic, legal and fiscal issues. Dr. Austin received the award for her dissertation, High School Curricular Intensity: Inequalities in Access and Returns over Three Cohorts, which includes three papers that develop a new measure of the quantity and quality of students’ academic course taking in high school and use that measure to examine changes in course taking for three nationally representative cohorts of students. She wrote her dissertation while obtaining a Ph. D. in Sociology from the University of Notre Dame.

Dr. Austin joined AIR in September 2017 and, among her work, directs research studies for Regional Education Laboratory (REL) Midwest and leads applied research for REL Southeast. She also leads research and evaluation efforts related to school choice at AIR and contributes content and methodological expertise to two IES-funded meta-analysis studies. Prior to joining AIR, she helped manage a large research study on school choice in Indiana and has authored several journal articles and book chapters on the study findings.

About AIR

0_medium_AustinMegan-2019.jpg


1_medium_AIR_LeftJustified_Print_2-Color_108-16_300dpi.png


Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and workforce productivity. For more information, visit www.air.org.

Attachment 

Dana Tofig
American Institutes for Research
202-403-6347
dtofig@air.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:17aLEO HOLDINGS CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17aBRAVIDA : The English edition of Bravida's Annual Report 2018 is published
AQ
09:17aFORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : OneSavings Bank plc - AMENDMENT TO SECTION 1(e) WITH TRANSACTIONS MADE ON 04.04.2019
GL
09:17aCentrica CEO Iain Conn Gets 44% Pay Rise
DJ
09:16aKESKO : Composition of the Committees of Kesko Corporation's Board of Directors
AQ
09:16aINSTRUCTURE : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PR
09:16aPotter Anderson Expands Bankruptcy Practice With Three New Lawyers
GL
09:16aCharles & Colvard Named the Official Jewelry Sponsor of the North Carolina Courage
GL
09:15aPYROLYX AG : Cancellation of the general meeting
EQ
09:14aPayments Industry Leader BHMI Selects William Mills Agency to Lead B2B Public Relations Initiatives
BU
Latest news "Companies"