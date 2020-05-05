Log in
American Institutes for Research to Acquire IMPAQ

05/05/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

Washington, D.C., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research (AIR), one of the world’s leading behavioral and social science research organizations, has agreed to acquire IMPAQ, LLC, a global policy research, analytics and implementation firm with a strong presence in the health and workforce sectors, as well as other areas.

AIR, a non-profit founded in 1946, works with federal, state, and local government agencies, philanthropies and other organizations to conduct research and evaluation and provide technical assistance in the areas of education, health and workforce development, in the U.S. and abroad. Much of AIR’s work is in education, and the acquisition of IMPAQ will allow the company to grow its presence in other key areas across the life span. 

“This transaction brings together two mission-focused organizations with similar values, deep expertise and diverse portfolios of work,” said David Myers, AIR’s president and CEO. “The leadership and staff of both companies understand the power of generating and using high-quality research and evidence-based practices that contribute to a better, more equitable world, domestically and globally. I look forward to opportunities to bring deeper perspectives and experience to the challenges facing society today and in the future.”

IMPAQ, a private company founded in 2001, conducts rigorous research and implementation in the areas of health and workforce development, as well as the education, international and human services sectors. They also have expertise in advanced analytics and the use of technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as training and learning solutions. 

“We are thrilled to join AIR,” said IMPAQ CEO Avi Benus. “By bringing our two organizations together, we will have an even greater impact on the way policies and programs can improve people’s lives – from birth, through early childhood, into lifelong learning, health and wellbeing, employment, and aging.” 

The transaction is expected to close later this month. 

AIR has about 1,100 employees located across the U.S. and around the world. With its headquarters located in the Georgetown area of Washington, D.C., AIR has major offices in San Mateo, California; Chicago and Naperville, Illinois; North Bethesda, Maryland; Waltham, Massachusetts; Austin, Texas; and Arlington, Virginia. AIR also has international project locations, including Ethiopia and Haiti. 

IMPAQ has more than 350 employees, with its headquarters in Columbia, Maryland and other offices in Washington, D.C.; Oakland, California; Boston, Massachusetts; Neptune, New Jersey; and Seattle, Washington. 

Read a fact sheet about AIR and IMPAQ.

About AIR

Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and workforce development. For more information, visit https://www.air.org. 

About IMPAQ 

IMPAQ, established in 2001, is a global policy research and analytics firm delivering evidence that shapes the world. We bring clear answers to the most important questions in health care, economic development, and human services through cutting-edge research, advanced analytics, and technical support. IMPAQ is the parent company of IMPAQ International, Maher & Maher, and ASCEND. Learn more at https://www.impaqint.com/.  

Attachments 

Dana Tofig
American Institutes for Research
202-403-6347
dtofig@air.org

Daniel Kaplan
IMPAQ
443-259-5262
dkaplan@impaqint.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
