American Integrity Insurance Encourages Customers to Prepare for Dorian

American Integrity Insurance Company, one of Florida’s leading insurance companies, continues to closely monitor the path of Hurricane Dorian, and will deploy its disaster response team as needed to help customers quickly recover from the storm. The Company encourages those in the path of the storm to prepare and consider the following tips:

Remain Informed : Listen to the radio or TV for the latest on the storm’s path and wind speed, as well as evacuation information, and heed all public warnings.

: Listen to the radio or TV for the latest on the storm’s path and wind speed, as well as evacuation information, and heed all public warnings. Secure Your Home : Close windows, blinds, shutters, and doors, including interior doors, and secure your outdoor furniture and debris

: Close windows, blinds, shutters, and doors, including interior doors, and secure your outdoor furniture and debris Prepare Your Food : Turn the refrigerator thermostat to its coldest setting and keep its doors closed to keep it cold as long as possible.

: Turn the refrigerator thermostat to its coldest setting and keep its doors closed to keep it cold as long as possible. Stay Connected : If your landline and power go out, use your smart device to access useful sources of information like your local news channels, the National Hurricane Center, American Red Cross, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Don’t forget to charge your devices ahead of time.

: If your landline and power go out, use your smart device to access useful sources of information like your local news channels, the National Hurricane Center, American Red Cross, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Don’t forget to charge your devices ahead of time. Be Ready to Evacuate : Identify evacuation centers in advance, especially if you need to stay in a pet-friendly shelter or hotel.

: Identify evacuation centers in advance, especially if you need to stay in a pet-friendly shelter or hotel. Wait Until It’s Safe Before Returning Home: If you must evacuate, don’t go back to the area until it has been declared safe by local or state officials.

Prepared for a Rapid Response

American Integrity is preparing its resources, including personnel and mobile response units, to help its policyholders.

“We are actively monitoring Hurricane Dorian and are mobilizing our Catastrophe Response Team to quickly assist our policyholders during their greatest time of need,” says President and CEO Bob Ritchie. “The rapidly changing forecast of Hurricane Dorian is proof that hurricane season is as unpredictable as it can be destructive, and it’s best to be as prepared as possible prior to the storm. We encourage all Floridians, if they have not done so already, to complete their hurricane preparations now.”

For customers who experience damage to their home due to Hurricane Dorian, American Integrity advises them to file a claim as quickly as possible by calling 1-844-MyAIIC1 or by using their customer-focused Claims Portal, where policyholders can access their information 24 hours a day to:

File a claim

Check the status of their claim

Locate their Claim Adjuster’s contact information

View their date of inspection, if needed

Upload important documents

For more information about the Company, visit the American Integrity Insurance Group website

About American Integrity Insurance Group (American Integrity)

American Integrity Insurance, the fifth largest Florida domiciled residential property insurer, has in excess of 300,000 customers and is represented by more than 1,000 independent agents. The Tampa-based company offers sound and comprehensive property insurance solutions, including traditional home insurance and coverage for vacant homes, condominiums, manufactured homes, dwelling fire, umbrella, golf cart, X-Wind policies, cyber coverage, and small boat coverage.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.aiiflorida.com

