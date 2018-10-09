American Integrity Insurance : Encourages Customers to Ready for Hurricane Michael, Launches Claims Portal for Their Customers

The rapid intensification of Hurricane Michael is proof that hurricane season is as unpredictable as it can be destructive. That’s why Tampa-based American Integrity Insurance, one of Florida’s largest property insurance companies, encourages those in the path of the storm to prepare and consider the following tips:

Remain Informed: Listen to the radio or TV for the latest on the storm's path and wind speed, as well as evacuation information, and heed all public warnings.

Secure Your Home: Close windows, blinds, shutters, and doors, including interior doors, and secure your outdoor furniture and debris

Prepare Your Food: Turn the refrigerator thermostat to its coldest setting and keep its doors closed to keep it cold as long as possible.

Stay Connected: If your landline and power go out, use your smart device to access useful sources of information like your local news channels, the National Hurricane Center, American Red Cross, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Don't forget to charge your devices ahead of time.

Be Ready to Evacuate: Identify evacuation centers in advance, especially if you need to stay in a pet-friendly shelter or hotel.

Wait Until It's Safe Before Returning Home: If you must evacuate, don't go back to the area until it has been declared safe by local or state officials.

Prepared for a Rapid Response

American Integrity is preparing its resources, including personnel and mobile response units, to help its policyholders. “We have mobilized our Catastrophe Response Team and are actively monitoring the storm,” says president & CEO Bob Ritchie. “We stand ready to quickly respond to our customers in their greatest time of need.”

For customers who experience damage to their home due to Hurricane Michael, American Integrity advises them to file a claim as quickly as possible by calling 1-844-MyAIIC1 or by using their new customer-focused Claims Portal, where policyholders can access their information 24 hours a day to:

File a claim

Check the status of their claim

Locate their Claim Adjuster’s contact information

View their date of inspection, if needed

Upload important documents

“Our new Claims Portal can help guide our customers through the claims process, and help take the stress out of filing a claim,” says Victor Mandes, the Company’s Vice President of Information Technology. “In the wake of Hurricane Michael, we want our policyholders to know that whether by phone or online, we are ready to help them get back on the road to recovery.”

For more information, visit the American Integrity Insurance Group website (https://www.aiicfl.com/), email tlogan@aiicfl.com, or call 866-968-8390.

About American Integrity Insurance Group (American Integrity)

American Integrity Insurance is the fifth largest Florida domiciled residential property insurer with almost 300,000 customers and represented by more than 900 independent agents. The Tampa-based company offers sound and comprehensive property insurance solutions, including traditional home insurance and coverage for vacant homes, condominiums, manufactured homes, dwelling fire, umbrella, golf cart and X-Wind policies.

