American Integrity Insurance : Encourages Customers to Ready for Hurricane Michael, Launches Claims Portal for Their Customers

The rapid intensification of Hurricane Michael is proof that hurricane
season is as unpredictable as it can be destructive. That’s why
Tampa-based American Integrity Insurance, one of Florida’s largest
property insurance companies, encourages those in the path of the storm
to prepare and consider the following tips:
-
Remain Informed: Listen to the radio or TV for the latest on
the storm’s path and wind speed, as well as evacuation information,
and heed all public warnings.
-
Secure Your Home: Close windows, blinds, shutters, and doors,
including interior doors, and secure your outdoor furniture and debris
-
Prepare Your Food: Turn the refrigerator thermostat to its
coldest setting and keep its doors closed to keep it cold as long as
possible.
-
Stay Connected: If your landline and power go out, use your
smart device to access useful sources of information like your local
news channels, the National Hurricane Center, American Red Cross, and
the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Don’t forget to charge
your devices ahead of time.
-
Be Ready to Evacuate: Identify evacuation centers in advance,
especially if you need to stay in a pet-friendly shelter or hotel.
-
Wait Until It’s Safe Before Returning Home: If you must
evacuate, don’t go back to the area until it has been declared safe by
local or state officials.
Prepared for a Rapid Response
American Integrity is preparing its resources, including personnel and
mobile response units, to help its policyholders. “We have mobilized our
Catastrophe Response Team and are actively monitoring the storm,” says
president & CEO Bob Ritchie. “We stand ready to quickly respond to our
customers in their greatest time of need.”
For customers who experience damage to their home due to Hurricane
Michael, American Integrity advises them to file a claim as quickly as
possible by calling 1-844-MyAIIC1 or by using their new customer-focused Claims
Portal, where policyholders can access their information 24 hours a
day to:
-
File a claim
-
Check the status of their claim
-
Locate their Claim Adjuster’s contact information
-
View their date of inspection, if needed
-
Upload important documents
“Our new Claims Portal can help guide our customers through the claims
process, and help take the stress out of filing a claim,” says Victor
Mandes, the Company’s Vice President of Information Technology. “In the
wake of Hurricane Michael, we want our policyholders to know that
whether by phone or online, we are ready to help them get back on the
road to recovery.”
For more information, visit the American Integrity Insurance Group
website (https://www.aiicfl.com/),
email tlogan@aiicfl.com, or call
866-968-8390.
About American Integrity Insurance Group (American Integrity)
American Integrity Insurance is the fifth largest Florida domiciled
residential property insurer with almost 300,000 customers and
represented by more than 900 independent agents. The Tampa-based company
offers sound and comprehensive property insurance solutions, including
traditional home insurance and coverage for vacant homes, condominiums,
manufactured homes, dwelling fire, umbrella, golf cart and X-Wind
policies.
Visit and connect with AIIG on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn,
Pinterest or Instagram.
