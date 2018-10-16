American Integrity Insurance Expedites Claim Handling in Wake of Hurricane Michael

Offers Post-Storm Claims Tips for Homeowners

Helping Panhandle residents get their homes - and lives – back to normal in the aftermath of Michael is the highest priority of Tampa-based American Integrity Insurance Company. It has mobilized members of its disaster recovery team and deployed its mobile catastrophe unit to the Panama City area to help customers get the claims process started as quickly as possible.

Helping Customers Face-to-Face, By Phone and Online

Policyholders whose homes have been impacted by Michael are encouraged to stop by the unit, located at the Department of Financial Services (DFS) Insurance Village at the Panama City Regal Cinemas, 1515 W 23rd St, Panama City, FL 32405. The Insurance Village will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 16 and it will be held from 8 am - 5 pm central time.

Customers who are unable to visit the unit can call the company’s 24/7 dedicated hurricane claims hotline at 844-My-AIIC-1 to file a claim, or visit AIClaimsPortal.com to submit their claim online.

“This quick intensification of this storm gave Floridians little time to prepare,” says Jon Ritchie, Executive Vice President and Senior Operations Officer. “We know that Panhandle residents are still reeling from the magnitude left in the wake of Hurricane Michael, and we stand ready to help our customers through this very difficult and trying time in their lives.”

Beware of Scams and Fraud – Assignment of Benefits

“After a storm, some unscrupulous contractors could try to take advantage of hard working Floridians who are simply trying to restore their homes,” says Ritchie. “It’s a good idea for consumers to avoid contractors who knock on their door soliciting their business. We can’t emphasize how critically important it is for homeowners to work directly with their insurance company throughout the claims process to help them steer clear of scams.”

All consumers should refrain from signing paperwork they don’t understand, especially any that include an Assignment of Benefits (AOB) clause. Such contracts include words to the effect of, “I transfer and assign any and all insurance rights, benefits and causes of action under my property insurance policy to the contractor.”

When you sign an Assignment of Benefits contract, you may give up your rights to your claim under your homeowner’s policy, give up your rights to any money for your damage to that contract, and possibly no longer have control or legal right to your claim. In worst case scenarios, contractors could place a lien on a customer’s home for unpaid services – and contractor’s liens in Florida are enforceable by foreclosure.

Post-Storm Claims Tips

American Integrity recommends following these steps if you’ve experienced damage to your home:

Safety first. If you need to vacate your home because it is unlivable, keep all of your receipts for temporary lodging and other expenses.

File your claim right away.

If you do not have a home inventory list, create a list of the damaged items and include as much information as possible, such as model and manufacturers’ numbers, receipts and photographs.

Take photographs of the damage.

Protect your property by making temporary, not permanent, repairs to prevent further damage.

Read all paperwork carefully and ask for recommendations and credentials when selecting a contractor.

It’s important to note that after a storm, American Integrity responds to claims based on severity. After helping customers who have been displaced from their homes, adjusters will reach out to policyholders based on the level of damage sustained by their home.

“While we’re striving to get the claims process started for all of our customers as quickly as possible, we’ve got to help those whose homes are uninhabitable first – providing them with shelter, food and clothing,” says Ritchie.

For more information, visit the American Integrity Insurance Group website (https://www.aiicfl.com/), email tlogan@aiicfl.com, or call 866-968-8390.

About American Integrity Insurance Group (American Integrity)

American Integrity Insurance is the fifth largest Florida domiciled residential property insurer with almost 300,000 customers and represented by more than 900 independent agents. The Tampa-based company offers sound and comprehensive property insurance solutions, including traditional home insurance and coverage for vacant homes, condominiums, manufactured homes, dwelling fire, umbrella, golf cart, boat and X-Wind policies.

