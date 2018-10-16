American Integrity Insurance Expedites Claim Handling in Wake of Hurricane Michael

Helping Panhandle residents get their homes - and lives – back to normal
in the aftermath of Michael is the highest priority of Tampa-based
American Integrity Insurance Company. It has mobilized members of its
disaster recovery team and deployed its mobile catastrophe unit to the
Panama City area to help customers get the claims process started as
quickly as possible.
Helping Customers Face-to-Face, By Phone and Online
Policyholders whose homes have been impacted by Michael are encouraged
to stop by the unit, located at the Department of Financial Services
(DFS) Insurance Village at the Panama City Regal Cinemas, 1515 W 23rd
St, Panama City, FL 32405. The Insurance Village will begin on
Tuesday, Oct. 16 and it will be held from 8 am - 5 pm central
time.
Customers who are unable to visit the unit can call the company’s 24/7
dedicated hurricane claims hotline at 844-My-AIIC-1 to file a claim, or
visit AIClaimsPortal.com
to submit their claim online.
“This quick intensification of this storm gave Floridians little time to
prepare,” says Jon Ritchie, Executive Vice President and Senior
Operations Officer. “We know that Panhandle residents are still reeling
from the magnitude left in the wake of Hurricane Michael, and we stand
ready to help our customers through this very difficult and trying time
in their lives.”
Beware of Scams and Fraud – Assignment of Benefits
“After a storm, some unscrupulous contractors could try to take
advantage of hard working Floridians who are simply trying to restore
their homes,” says Ritchie. “It’s a good idea for consumers to avoid
contractors who knock on their door soliciting their business. We can’t
emphasize how critically important it is for homeowners to work directly
with their insurance company throughout the claims process to help them
steer clear of scams.”
All consumers should refrain from signing paperwork they don’t
understand, especially any that include an Assignment of Benefits (AOB)
clause. Such contracts include words to the effect of, “I transfer and
assign any and all insurance rights, benefits and causes of action under
my property insurance policy to the contractor.”
When you sign an Assignment of Benefits contract, you may give up your
rights to your claim under your homeowner’s policy, give up your rights
to any money for your damage to that contract, and possibly no longer
have control or legal right to your claim. In worst case scenarios,
contractors could place a lien on a customer’s home for unpaid services
– and contractor’s liens in Florida are enforceable by foreclosure.
Post-Storm Claims Tips
American Integrity recommends following these steps if you’ve
experienced damage to your home:
-
Safety first. If you need to vacate your home because it is unlivable,
keep all of your receipts for temporary lodging and other expenses.
-
File your claim right away.
-
If you do not have a home inventory list, create a list of the damaged
items and include as much information as possible, such as model and
manufacturers’ numbers, receipts and photographs.
-
Take photographs of the damage.
-
Protect your property by making temporary, not permanent, repairs to
prevent further damage.
-
Read all paperwork carefully and ask for recommendations and
credentials when selecting a contractor.
It’s important to note that after a storm, American Integrity responds
to claims based on severity. After helping customers who have been
displaced from their homes, adjusters will reach out to policyholders
based on the level of damage sustained by their home.
“While we’re striving to get the claims process started for all of our
customers as quickly as possible, we’ve got to help those whose homes
are uninhabitable first – providing them with shelter, food and
clothing,” says Ritchie.
For more information, visit the American Integrity Insurance Group
website (https://www.aiicfl.com/),
email tlogan@aiicfl.com, or call
866-968-8390.
About American Integrity Insurance Group (American Integrity)
American Integrity Insurance is the fifth largest Florida domiciled
residential property insurer with almost 300,000 customers and
represented by more than 900 independent agents. The Tampa-based company
offers sound and comprehensive property insurance solutions, including
traditional home insurance and coverage for vacant homes, condominiums,
manufactured homes, dwelling fire, umbrella, golf cart, boat and X-Wind
policies.
