American Kidney Fund's Goutful Campaign Wins 2019 Bulldog Stars of PR Award

07/03/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Rockville, Md., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced it has won a Silver 2019 Bulldog Stars of PR Award in the Best Not-for-Profit/ Association Campaign category for its Goutful campaign.

Goutful, a blend of the words “gout” and “doubtful,” debunks popular misconceptions about gout and helps chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients understand their risk for gout. The campaign fills an information void for patients, who often face significant stigma because gout is commonly misunderstood and misperceived as being caused by overindulgence.

The Bulldog Stars of PR Awards, run by Bulldog Reporter, are the only PR and communications awards judged solely by journalists. Competition for the 2019 awards was steep, as a “record-breaking number of entries” was received, according to Bulldog Reporter.

Goutful uses an educational webpage, artwork and a “Myths & Facts” quiz to debunk many of the misconceptions people have about gout—including the common beliefs that gout is the patient’s fault and that gout isn’t a serious condition. The campaign is part of AKF’s ongoing work to provide quality health education content to the CKD community and is supported by an unrestricted grant from Horizon Therapeutics plc. The Goutful campaign and graphics were designed in collaboration with JPA Health Communications.

 

About the American Kidney Fund

As the nation’s leading independent nonprofit working on behalf of the 30 million Americans with kidney disease, the American Kidney Fund is dedicated to ensuring that every kidney patient has access to health care, and that every person at risk for kidney disease is empowered to prevent it. AKF provides a complete spectrum of programs and services: prevention outreach, top-rated health educational resources, and direct financial assistance enabling low-income U.S. dialysis and transplant patients to access lifesaving medical care. AKF holds the highest ratings from the nation’s charity watchdog groups, including Charity Navigator, which includes AKF on its “top 10” list of nonprofits with the longest track records of outstanding stewardship of the donated dollar, and GuideStar, which has awarded AKF its Platinum Seal of Transparency.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Attachment

Alice Andors
American Kidney Fund
240-292-7053
aandors@kidneyfund.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
