Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Land Title Association Applauds U.S. House for Passing Landmark Cannabis Banking Legislation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 11:59pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, applauded the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the SAFE Banking Act (HR 1595), which helps banks, insurers and other financial services providers serve businesses in the cannabis industry.

“ALTA thanks U.S. Reps. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) and Denny Heck (D-WA) for leading this much-needed bill, allowing banks to provide services to cannabis businesses and companies that provide services to cannabis firms,” said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. “Over the last year, ALTA has worked closely with sponsors to broaden the bill to protect insurance companies and settlement providers. While we believe more should be done to protect other financial service providers like settlement companies, this is an important step. This landmark bill will hopefully provide state authorized cannabis entities access to banking services and title companies the ability to safely insure and facilitate the purchase and lease of real estate that could be used in growing, storing or selling of marijuana.”

###

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is a national trade association representing more than 6,300 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers, and real estate attorneys. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings, and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.

Attachment 

Megan Hernandez
American Land Title Association
202/261-0315
mhernandez@alta.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:38aPhilippines' AllHome prices IPO at low end of guidance
RE
12:38aFORTESCUE METALS : CISA Presentation
PU
12:38aTAMASKA OIL AND GAS : Completion of Share Consolidation
PU
12:33aFAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
12:28aMTR : “Early Bird Discount Promotion” Discount Increases to 35% and Includes 9 More Eligible Stations from 2 October 2019
PU
12:25aVPN.com Announces FuneralHomes.com & Cremations.com For Sale
GL
12:23aMITSUI : Japan to invest $10 billion in global LNG infrastructure projects - minister
RE
12:23aFAST RETAILING : Date of board meeting
PU
12:18aCSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - drug registration approval of the group's "glutathione for injection"
PU
12:18aESUN : Restoration of public float and resumption of trading
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
2Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
3Asian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
4Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
5FACEBOOK : U.S. Justice Department to open Facebook antitrust investigation - source
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group