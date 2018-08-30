American Legion Elects Retired Police Officer National Commander

Former Fairfax County Lieutenant Now Leads Largest Veterans Organization

A retired Fairfax County, Va. law enforcement officer was elected national commander of the country’s largest veterans organization today during The American Legion’s 100th national convention.

Brett P. Reistad, a Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Army, is a life member of The American Legion and a past commander of Post 270 in McLean, Va. He led the Virginia American Legion as the department (state) commander in 2005 and 2006.

Reistad served with the Presidential Salute Battery of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) at historic Fort Myer, Va. He participated in the inaugural ceremony for President Carter in 1977 and a number of other high profile ceremonies during his four years of service.

Reistad retired as a lieutenant with the Fairfax County Police Department after twenty-six years of service and began a second career as a law enforcement services coordinator with the Regional Information Sharing Systems Program, a congressionally funded law enforcement investigative assistance program of the U.S. Department of Justice.

His theme as national commander of The American Legion is “Celebrating Our Legacy,” with special emphasis on the organization’s centennial. Reistad will lead the organization through the 100th anniversary of its founding in 1919.

He took the oath of office along with five other national officers. Serving as national vice commanders are John F. Milburn of the Department of Maryland, James E. Pisa of the Department of Alaska, Paul Spedaliere of the Department of Connecticut, James S. Sweet of the Department of Mississippi and James E. Wallace of the Department of Michigan. They each represent regions that cover the 50 states, the District of Columbia and overseas departments of The American Legion. National Historian Fred Doten of Nevada; National Chaplain Rev. Philip G. Salois of Massachusetts and National Sergeant-at-Arms Willie D. Ransom of Virginia were appointed to their positions by Reistad following the close of the national convention.

