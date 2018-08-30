American Legion Elects Retired Police Officer National Commander

A retired Fairfax County, Va. law enforcement officer was elected
national commander of the country’s largest veterans organization today
during The American Legion’s 100th national convention.
Brett P. Reistad, a Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Army, is a life
member of The American Legion and a past commander of Post 270 in
McLean, Va. He led the Virginia American Legion as the department
(state) commander in 2005 and 2006.
Reistad served with the Presidential Salute Battery of the 3rd
U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) at historic Fort Myer, Va. He
participated in the inaugural ceremony for President Carter in 1977 and
a number of other high profile ceremonies during his four years of
service.
Reistad retired as a lieutenant with the Fairfax County Police
Department after twenty-six years of service and began a second career
as a law enforcement services coordinator with the Regional Information
Sharing Systems Program, a congressionally funded law enforcement
investigative assistance program of the U.S. Department of Justice.
His theme as national commander of The American Legion is “Celebrating
Our Legacy,” with special emphasis on the organization’s centennial.
Reistad will lead the organization through the 100th
anniversary of its founding in 1919.
He took the oath of office along with five other national officers.
Serving as national vice commanders are John F. Milburn of the
Department of Maryland, James E. Pisa of the Department of Alaska, Paul
Spedaliere of the Department of Connecticut, James S. Sweet of the
Department of Mississippi and James E. Wallace of the Department of
Michigan. They each represent regions that cover the 50 states, the
District of Columbia and overseas departments of The American Legion. National
Historian Fred Doten of Nevada; National Chaplain Rev. Philip G. Salois
of Massachusetts and National Sergeant-at-Arms Willie D. Ransom of
Virginia were appointed to their positions by Reistad following the
close of the national convention.
