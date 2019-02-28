American Lending Center : Conducts EB-5 Immigration and Investment Seminars in Taiwan

American Lending Center (ALC), one of America’s leading EB-5 regional
centers and a subsidiary of Regional Centers Holding Group, announced
the successful completion of another series of seminars in Taiwan to
inform potential investors about the EB-5 immigration and investment
process.
Held over the course of the month of February in Taipei and Taichung,
the seminars, featuring ALC Chief Operating Officer Stella Zhang,
informed interested parties about the EB-5 program and ALC’s record of
success developing projects in conjunction with the U.S. Small Business
Administration. Seminars also included an exploration of the unique
development opportunities available to the Taiwanese market. As with the
previous series, each seminar attracted high attendance and interest
from potential investors.
“Our Taiwan-based team is thrilled by the continued interest in ALC’s
unique business model, which has resulted in the completion of over 70
projects exclusively in the senior loan structure, among potential
investors across the country,” remarked Zhang. “ALC remains one of the
few EB-5 project providers approved by Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior
and the Taiwan Immigration Consultants Association to operate within the
country, and we plan to continue educational and outreach efforts to
connect with investors across Taiwan.”
ALC previously completed a seminar series in November 2018 following the
announcement of the opening of its new office in Taipei last April, and
is now engaged in partnerships with several top immigration consulting
firms. The regional center has pursued an active expansion into emerging
EB-5 markets in Asia, opening offices in Vietnam and India in the last
year in addition to the office in Taipei.
About American Lending Center
American Lending Center (ALC) is a U.S. Citizenship & Immigration
Service designated regional center held by Regional Centers Holding
Group. ALC offers investment opportunities to immigrant investors
interested in obtaining permanent resident status in the U.S. through
the employment-based fifth preference visa (EB-5) program. Committed to
fulfilling the program’s promise of investment in deserving businesses
in rural and underserved communities, ALC has successfully provided over
350 million dollars to projects in rural and underserved areas in 19
states.
