American Lending Center Grows EB-5 Business with Indian Investors

10/12/2018 | 05:00am CEST

Executive presented at 2018 EB-5 Expo and hosted investor seminars in Mumbai

American Lending Center (ALC), one of the United States' leading EB-5 regional centers, joined international industry influencers in Mumbai for the EB-5 Expo in early October 2018. While in Mumbai, ALC's Vice President of Marketing and Global Communications Scott Thompson also hosted an exclusive "Introduction to EB-5 Seminar" for local investors. The company recently expanded into Indian markets and continues to build on that presence.

"India presents the next great opportunity in the EB-5 investment business, and ALC is thrilled to be working with local communities and sharing our company's innovative model," stated Thompson. "We appreciate the opportunity to speak to Indian audiences on the stable, successful EB-5 investments our company manages and the ways in which we're able to catalyze American communities and provide significant economic benefits."

Thompson represented ALC at the Mumbai EB-5 Expo, hosted by EB5 Investors Magazine, acting as a subject matter expert on the current status of American EB-5 legislation and retrogression issues. During his panel, Thompson discussed the difficulties faced by investors held back in retrogression; the processes for obtaining and properly maintaining visitor and student visas while waiting; and the impact of memorandums from Trump Administration for investors in the current backlog. ALC partnered with EB5 Investors Magazine as a Diamond Project Sponsor for the conference.

ALC's executive team has received multiple industry awards for its investment strategies and unique placement of EB-5 funds in the capital stack. The company is currently the largest non-bank SBA 504 lending institution, having successfully provided over 350 million dollars to American ventures and funded over 60 SBA 504 projects with parent company RCH. The company received a record-breaking nine EB-5 project approvals in nine different cities for 30 newly approved investors in March of 2018 alone.

About American Lending Center

American Lending Center (ALC) is a U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services designated regional center held by Regional Centers Holding Group. ALC offers investment opportunities to immigrant investors interested in obtaining permanent resident status in the United States through the employment-based fifth preference visa (EB-5) program. ALC has completed funding projects in 19 states and is committed to fulfilling the program’s promise of investment in deserving businesses in rural and underserved communities.


© Business Wire 2018
