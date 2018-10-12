American Lending Center Grows EB-5 Business with Indian Investors

American Lending Center (ALC), one of the United States' leading EB-5
regional centers, joined international industry influencers in Mumbai
for the EB-5 Expo in early October 2018. While in Mumbai, ALC's Vice
President of Marketing and Global Communications Scott Thompson also
hosted an exclusive "Introduction to EB-5 Seminar" for local investors.
The company recently expanded into Indian markets and continues to build
on that presence.
"India presents the next great opportunity in the EB-5 investment
business, and ALC is thrilled to be working with local communities and
sharing our company's innovative model," stated Thompson. "We appreciate
the opportunity to speak to Indian audiences on the stable, successful
EB-5 investments our company manages and the ways in which we're able to
catalyze American communities and provide significant economic benefits."
Thompson represented ALC at the Mumbai EB-5 Expo, hosted by EB5
Investors Magazine, acting as a subject matter expert on the current
status of American EB-5 legislation and retrogression issues. During his
panel, Thompson discussed the difficulties faced by investors held back
in retrogression; the processes for obtaining and properly maintaining
visitor and student visas while waiting; and the impact of memorandums
from Trump Administration for investors in the current backlog. ALC
partnered with EB5 Investors Magazine as a Diamond Project Sponsor for
the conference.
ALC's executive team has received multiple industry awards for its
investment strategies and unique placement of EB-5 funds in the capital
stack. The company is currently the largest non-bank SBA 504 lending
institution, having successfully provided over 350 million dollars to
American ventures and funded over 60 SBA 504 projects with parent
company RCH. The company received a record-breaking nine EB-5 project
approvals in nine different cities for 30 newly approved investors in
March of 2018 alone.
About American Lending Center
American Lending Center (ALC) is a U.S. Citizenship & Immigration
Services designated regional center held by Regional Centers Holding
Group. ALC offers investment opportunities to immigrant investors
interested in obtaining permanent resident status in the United States
through the employment-based fifth preference visa (EB-5) program. ALC
has completed funding projects in 19 states and is committed to
fulfilling the program’s promise of investment in deserving businesses
in rural and underserved communities.
