American Lending Center : and Sunstone Management Raise Money for A Perfect Love Foundation

03/10/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Proceeds will support American families who have adopted Chinese infants with disabilities

American Lending Center (ALC), in partnership with its sister company Sunstone Management, recently hosted a fundraising event to benefit A Perfect Love, a non-profit that raises money for American families who have adopted children with disabilities from China. All donations to A Perfect Love will be managed for free by the Sunstone Foundation to ensure the non-profit’s longevity as an international public welfare fund.

A Perfect Love remains an ideal partner for ALC and Sunstone as they continue building out their corporate social responsibility model. Established in 2019, the foundation operates two projects: one to raise funds for families who have adopted Chinese infants with disabilities, and the other to send experts from America to train teachers at Suzhou Bo'ai School in China, an international children’s rehabilitation school serving children who are unable to enter the regular school system. Thus far, ALC and Sunstone have raised $33,000 for the foundation by hosting a “Love Fundraiser,” during which they sold raffle tickets and solicited individual contributions.

“We feel lucky to be involved with A Perfect Love, which has already supported the adoption of many Chinese infants,” stated John Shen, ALC and Sunstone’s Chief Executive Officer. “As an international corporation, it is our corporate and social responsibility to donate to a cause so wholly dedicated to improving the lives of these children.”

About American Lending Center

ALC’s predominant focus on placing EB-5 investments exclusively in the senior loan structure has created the best capital protection for investors throughout the EB-5 process. Its rigorous construction management system led by highly successful third parties, in coordination with the senior loan operation, has driven the consistent success of its investments. As a result, ALC has successfully provided over 350 million dollars to American ventures and created over 10,000 full-time jobs throughout the US. It has achieved a 100 percent construction success rate and fully refunded the EB-5 investors who obtained permanent green cards.

About Sunstone Management

Sunstone Management, with subsidiary Sunstone Venture Capital Fund, is a diversified private capital management and investment firm offering wealth management solutions to high net worth clients worldwide, in particular U.S. new-immigrant families. Focusing on investments in U.S. based small businesses and lower middle markets, its offerings are carefully structured to meet targeted investor goals ranging from short term senior debt products to longer term, equity, growth capital, and venture capital investment strategies. Sunstone is also extremely active as an investor in tech startups as a founding member of the Long Beach Accelerator, sponsor of the Sunstone Innovation Challenge and more.


© Business Wire 2020
