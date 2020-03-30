American Liver Foundation : Announces Executive Leadership Change; CEO Stepping Down to Become a Volunteer and Special Advisor to the Board Chair

Thomas Nealon III, associated with the American Liver Foundation for two decades — the last seven years in senior leadership roles including national board chair, then President and CEO, announced that he is stepping down from his current position effective April 1, 2020. Tom will become a volunteer and serve as a special advisor to the current board chair, Nicholas DeRoma. The day-to-day management of the American Liver Foundation will continue under the able leadership of Lynn Seim, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and David Ticker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“Tom Nealon has been a compassionate, visionary leader of the American Liver Foundation. From the time he ran his first Boston Marathon in support of a young child with Biliary Atresia — raising millions for our important cause, to his years as chief executive, Tom has provided meritorious leadership benefiting millions of liver patients and their family members,” stated DeRoma.

Under Tom’s leadership, significant progress has been made in raising overall awareness of liver disease. The American Liver Foundation has expanded its public education programs for both medical professionals and patient families, created national and local medical advisory committees, expanded our federal advocacy efforts, secured new organizational and industry partnerships, provided critical support to young researchers, shared the patient voice at national conferences, and provided life-saving information and services to an unprecedented number of individuals with liver disease — as well as their families, friends and those at risk.

About the American Liver Foundation

Founded in 1976, the American Liver Foundation (ALF) is the nation’s largest patient advocacy organization for people with liver disease. ALF reaches more than 2 million individuals each year with health information, education and support services via its national office, 16 U.S. divisions and an active online presence. Recognized as a trusted voice for liver disease patients, ALF also operates a national toll-free helpline (800-GO-LIVER), educates patients, policymakers and the public, and provides grants to early-career researchers to help find a cure for all liver diseases. ALF is celebrating more than 40 years of turning patients into survivors. For more information about ALF, please visit www.liverfoundation.org.

