Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Liver Foundation : Announces Executive Leadership Change; CEO Stepping Down to Become a Volunteer and Special Advisor to the Board Chair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 09:04am EDT

Thomas Nealon III, associated with the American Liver Foundation for two decades — the last seven years in senior leadership roles including national board chair, then President and CEO, announced that he is stepping down from his current position effective April 1, 2020. Tom will become a volunteer and serve as a special advisor to the current board chair, Nicholas DeRoma. The day-to-day management of the American Liver Foundation will continue under the able leadership of Lynn Seim, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and David Ticker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“Tom Nealon has been a compassionate, visionary leader of the American Liver Foundation. From the time he ran his first Boston Marathon in support of a young child with Biliary Atresia — raising millions for our important cause, to his years as chief executive, Tom has provided meritorious leadership benefiting millions of liver patients and their family members,” stated DeRoma.

Under Tom’s leadership, significant progress has been made in raising overall awareness of liver disease. The American Liver Foundation has expanded its public education programs for both medical professionals and patient families, created national and local medical advisory committees, expanded our federal advocacy efforts, secured new organizational and industry partnerships, provided critical support to young researchers, shared the patient voice at national conferences, and provided life-saving information and services to an unprecedented number of individuals with liver disease — as well as their families, friends and those at risk.

About the American Liver Foundation

Founded in 1976, the American Liver Foundation (ALF) is the nation’s largest patient advocacy organization for people with liver disease. ALF reaches more than 2 million individuals each year with health information, education and support services via its national office, 16 U.S. divisions and an active online presence. Recognized as a trusted voice for liver disease patients, ALF also operates a national toll-free helpline (800-GO-LIVER), educates patients, policymakers and the public, and provides grants to early-career researchers to help find a cure for all liver diseases. ALF is celebrating more than 40 years of turning patients into survivors. For more information about ALF, please visit www.liverfoundation.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:19aOVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Works With Health Agencies, Companies to Deliver Coronavirus-Related Supplies
DJ
09:18aRECORDATI : Directors' Report on item 2 on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for 29.04.2020 – Integration of the Board of Directors after first changing the number of its members
PU
09:18aDIGI COMMUNICATIONS : - Notification buy back 23 - 27 march 2020
PU
09:18aDATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION : Intnl Pwr Gen - Connected Transaction Announcement
PR
09:18aMANKOCIDE : ® Approved for California Tree Nuts
BU
09:17aCITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17aHARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17aAMERINAC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:17aEVO PAYMENTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
4AKER BP ASA : Equinor says Sverdrup oilfield output to beat expectations
5NUMIS CORPORATION PLC : NUMIS : sees first-half revenue up as coronavirus boosts trading volumes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group