American Mortgage Consultants, Inc. : Acquires Meridian Asset Services, LLC

American Mortgage Consultants, Inc. (“AMC”) has acquired Meridian Asset
Services, LLC (“Meridian”), joining two of the premier service providers
in the residential secondary mortgage market.
The transaction will unite Meridian’s leading collateral, curative and
title QC capabilities with AMC’s third-party review services and
technology to support rated private-label securitization transactions,
due diligence and quality control.
“This transaction further highlights AMC’s commitment to being the
foremost one-stop-shop for mortgage due diligence, consulting, advisory
services and technology,” said AMC CEO Michael Franco. “We are excited
to significantly enhance our service offerings through Meridian, a firm
known for their quality and expertise. We expect this transaction to
streamline operations for existing AMC and Meridian clients by
centralizing activities, increasing transparency, and reducing cycle
time.”
Meridian will operate as a subsidiary of AMC and retain its branding and
senior management team. Meridian will continue to be overseen by Karen
Riffe who is joining AMC as the President, Meridian Asset Services.
Brian Hansen will also join AMC as the Director, Strategic Relationships
& Initiatives. Through the acquisition, AMC will add approximately 250
full-time employees in the greater Tampa area.
“AMC’s commitment to the secondary market space and focus on continued
investment in Meridian’s capabilities and offerings will create unique
and differentiated services,” said Riffe. “We are excited to join AMC
and look forward to working with AMC’s existing management team.”
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods served as financial advisor to Meridian.
About American Mortgage Consultants, Inc.
AMC, founded in 1996, is a leading nationwide residential and consumer
loan due diligence, quality control, securitization review, MSR review,
advance assessment, servicing oversight, consulting, and technology
provider. AMC’s market-leading team of mortgage professionals provide
customizable solutions to financial institutions nationwide. For more
information, please go to www.amcfirst.com.
About Meridian Asset Services, Inc.
Meridian, founded in 2000, is a premier provider of collateral,
curative, servicer oversight, title QC, property valuations, and REO
management services to participants throughout the residential mortgage
market. The company is headquartered in the Tampa area. For more
information, please go to www.meridianassetservices.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005615/en/