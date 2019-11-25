American Oncology Network Expands Participation in Oncology Care Model

Fort Myers, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its inception in 2017, the American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) has participated in the Oncology Care Model (OCM), a national innovative payment program of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). Through its participation in OCM, AON’s affiliated practices are providing high-quality enhanced services to Medicare beneficiaries, such as care coordination, navigation, and national treatment guidelines, while reducing the cost of cancer care through payment arrangements that include financial and performance accountability.

Based on its record of success in community oncology practices across the nation, AON is expanding its participation in the program by choosing to adopt an alternative “two-sided risk” model that would create additional savings for patients and, potentially, for its affiliated practices. In the new two-sided risk model, providers still share in savings, if spending is below the benchmark, as they do in the previous one-sided risk model; however, under the two-sided model, providers also are responsible for some of the loss if spending is above the benchmark.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA said, “AON’s affiliated practices are community oncology practices that provide extremely high-quality care. Being part of the American Oncology Network allows these practices to provide enhanced services to their patients, such as an in-house specialty pharmacy, world-class pathology lab and national clinical research, as well as the ability to participate in the Oncology Care Model, which, in turn, provides added benefits to patients in their local community.”

Sarah Cevallos, AON Chief Revenue Cycle Officer, added, “Models such as the OCM have allowed practices joining AON to quickly adopt enhanced services that will ultimately provide a win for our patients, payer partners, and reinvestment into the organization. While this is the first major value-based model AON has adopted, we are looking to use this as a platform to expand our learnings to other commercial payers and patients.”

AON Advisory Board Member Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, who practices at Genesis Cancer Center in Hot Springs, Ark., has championed the OCM as a model that proactively addresses the rising costs of cancer care. “Our practice has experienced the difference that OCM has made in reducing the cost of care for our patients and boosting the overall sustainability of community oncology. As a practice of AON, we have access to the advantages of the OCM, such as 24/7 care management for our patients, that have been proven to benefit both our patients and the practice in general.”

AON Board Member & Chairman Stephen Orman, MD, is optimistic about AON’s participation in the new two-sided model, saying, “We expect to achieve future successes because we have high physician engagement and alignment with our strategic priorities. This is an unsurpassed opportunity for physicians and practices that join AON to participate in an advanced organization that is leading the initiative toward value-based care, which provides the highest quality of cancer care while reducing the overall cost of that care for our patients.”

