American Oncology Network, LLC : Appoints Inaugural Advisory Group

With a mission to support long-term viability of community oncology, the
American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) has created a new advisory group to
provide high-level strategic guidance to its practices and physicians.
Consisting of AON physicians, executive management and administrative
specialists, the group will advise on a range of trends impacting
clinical and practice activities. The group’s goal is to serve as an
advocate for AON’s physicians and physician groups, providing counsel
and support on all issues related to business improvement, strategic
development, quality and compliance.
“It is a pleasure for us to introduce the AON Advisory Group to our
practices, who will benefit from its recommendations,” said AON CEO Brad
Prechtl. “The group will provide another layer of support to enhance
practice services.”
Inaugural group members include physicians from across the nation, such
as Dr. Patrick Elwood and Dr. Taral Patel from the Zangmeister Cancer
Center in Ohio; Dr. Michael Castine III from the Hematology/Oncology
Clinic in Louisiana; Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers from the Genesis Cancer
Center in Arkansas; and Dr. Rangappa Rajendra from Oncology/Hematology
of Loudoun and Reston in Virginia.
“As a physician-led organization, AON differentiates itself by providing
community-based practices with the expertise needed to navigate today’s
complex health care landscape, while also allowing them to operate their
practices autonomously,” said Dr. Michael Castine, oncologist at the
American Oncology Partner Practice Hematology/Oncology Clinic in Baton
Rouge, Louisiana. “The AON Advisory Group reinforces the value of this
partnership to strategically guide physicians and allow them to continue
focusing on their patients.”
The AON Advisory Group’s executive management team members include AON
CEO Brad Prechtl, COO Todd Schonherz, Regional Senior Vice President
Steven Swart, Chief Revenue Cycle Officer Sarah Cevallos, Chief
Information Officer Mark Moch, AON Board member and Strategic Advisor
Dr. William Harwin, and AON Board Member Dr. Stephen Orman.
AON is an alliance of physicians and seasoned health care leaders
partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. With
more than three decades of expertise in all areas of oncology practice
management, AON enables physicians to focus on what matters most —
providing the highest-quality care for patients.
