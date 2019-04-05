American Oncology Network, LLC : Appoints Inaugural Advisory Group

Advisory group created to support local oncology practices across the nation

With a mission to support long-term viability of community oncology, the American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) has created a new advisory group to provide high-level strategic guidance to its practices and physicians.

Consisting of AON physicians, executive management and administrative specialists, the group will advise on a range of trends impacting clinical and practice activities. The group’s goal is to serve as an advocate for AON’s physicians and physician groups, providing counsel and support on all issues related to business improvement, strategic development, quality and compliance.

“It is a pleasure for us to introduce the AON Advisory Group to our practices, who will benefit from its recommendations,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl. “The group will provide another layer of support to enhance practice services.”

Inaugural group members include physicians from across the nation, such as Dr. Patrick Elwood and Dr. Taral Patel from the Zangmeister Cancer Center in Ohio; Dr. Michael Castine III from the Hematology/Oncology Clinic in Louisiana; Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers from the Genesis Cancer Center in Arkansas; and Dr. Rangappa Rajendra from Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston in Virginia.

“As a physician-led organization, AON differentiates itself by providing community-based practices with the expertise needed to navigate today’s complex health care landscape, while also allowing them to operate their practices autonomously,” said Dr. Michael Castine, oncologist at the American Oncology Partner Practice Hematology/Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “The AON Advisory Group reinforces the value of this partnership to strategically guide physicians and allow them to continue focusing on their patients.”

The AON Advisory Group’s executive management team members include AON CEO Brad Prechtl, COO Todd Schonherz, Regional Senior Vice President Steven Swart, Chief Revenue Cycle Officer Sarah Cevallos, Chief Information Officer Mark Moch, AON Board member and Strategic Advisor Dr. William Harwin, and AON Board Member Dr. Stephen Orman.

AON is an alliance of physicians and seasoned health care leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. With more than three decades of expertise in all areas of oncology practice management, AON enables physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest-quality care for patients.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

Founded in 2017, American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), is an alliance of physicians and seasoned health care leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest-quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. By providing access to such services as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a Care Management Team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that an optimized patient experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005281/en/