American Pain Association President Selects Tree of Knowledge as CBD Supplier -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFN Media Group (“CFN Media”), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article discussing Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI) (OTC:TRKWF). The company produces and sells hemp-based CBD products in certain jurisdictions in the United States, as well as in Europe, South America, Australia, and China. The product line is organically-grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO, which sets it apart from other companies in the space—and may make it more appropriate for medical professionals to prescribe.



Cannabidiol, or CBD, has been widely studied for its potential benefits in improving a wide range of medical conditions. While there are many different suppliers of CBD oils, tinctures, and other products, there are few that are trusted by medical professionals willing to prescribe it to their patients. Investors may want to take a closer look at these providers as potential opportunities in the space—particularly those that are already building distribution inroads.

CBD’s Promise in Pain Management

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of more than a hundred cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, but unlike other cannabinoids, it does not product the “high” or psychoactive effect of other cannabinoids, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Instead, it influences the way that the human body uses its own endocannabinoids more effectively by activating or inhibiting other compounds in the human endocannabinoid system.

Several studies have found that CBD could play a role in pain management. For example, a study published in the European Journal of Pain found that a topical gel applied to rats with arthritis reduced inflammation and signs of pain without any additional side effects. A separate study in the Journal of Experimental Medicine supported these findings with data showing that CBD and help reduce pain and inflammation in humans.

New Deal with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Tree of Knowledge International recently announced a distribution agreement with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a Board Certiﬁed Interventional Pain Specialist and President of the American Pain Association—not to be confused with the famous CNN correspondent by the same name. Under the terms of the deal, the company will help Dr. Gupta develop branded CBD products to be sold directly to Dr. Gupta; to doctors in Dr. Gupta’s network of 160,000 doctors; or, to fulfill patient orders of the products.

By leveraging Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s reputation in pain management and TOK’s strong expertise, the partnership aims to bring reputable CBD oil products to market that patients and doctors can trust, which enables a wider range of patients to access the medicine they need.

“As the world perception is changing with respect to CBD products, I have embraced Tree of Knowledge, first as an advisory member and now as a product partner,” said Dr. Gupta. “Their vigorous testing and the exceptional quality of their products, being free of pesticides and microbial, makes them a world leader. This level of quality allows me to offer my network of top medical professionals a line of products that they can be completely comfortable in recommending to their patients.”

Looking Ahead

Tree of Knowledge International Corp.’s (CSE: TOKI) distribution agreement with Dr. Sanjay Gupta represents a key turning point in its corporate history. While there are hundreds of different CBD suppliers, there are only a handful of companies with products that are trusted by the medical establishment. The agreement with Dr. Gupta could set the stage for more widespread adoption of CBD oil for pain management.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.evrcbd.com .

For more information, read the rest of CannabisFN’s coverage .

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/american-pain-association-president-selects-tree-knowledge-cbd-supplier/

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the global cannabis industry, helps companies operating in the space attract investors, capital, and publicity. Since 2013, private and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada have relied on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

Disclaimer

CannabisFN.com is not an independent financial investment advisor or broker-dealer. You should always consult with your own independent legal, tax, and/or investment professionals before making any investment decisions. The information provided on http://www.cannabisfn.com (the ‘Site’) is either original financial news or paid advertisements drafted by our in-house team or provided by an affiliate. CannabisFN.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies that are the subject of the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider. We make no warranty or representation about the information including its completeness, accuracy, truthfulness or reliability and we disclaim, expressly and implicitly, all warranties of any kind, including whether the Information is complete, accurate, truthful, or reliable. As such, your use of the information is at your own risk. Nor do we undertake any obligation to update the items posted. CannabisFN.com received compensation for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on CannabisFN.com along with financial and corporate news.

The above article is sponsored content. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

Contact

CFN Media

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com