American Performers Choice of the Dominican Republic Underscores Confidence in the Country's Tourism

09/06/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ministry of Tourism is proud to welcome an exciting upcoming line-up of top American-headline talent scheduled to perform in the Dominican Republic. Casa de Campo Resort in Carretera La Romana will host rock trailblazers REO Speedwagon joined by super group Asia on November 2, 2019, followed by a highly anticipated December performance from world-renowned DJ Steve Aoki.  

REO Speedwagon’s legend is synonymous with putting the Midwest rock culture on the map. With millions of records sold, countless venues played, and 30-plus years of celebrated success, REO Speedwagon has perfected the science behind live performance art. The Grammy-nominated group is most commonly praised for their contribution of Hi Infidelity, the 1971 nine-time-platinum album that spent a seemingly unattainable 15 weeks topping the charts at number one. To date, REO Speedwagon has toured with rock icons including, but not limited to STYX, .38 Special, Chicago, Pat Benatar, Ted Nugent, and Asia.

Asia has continuously had a strong presence in the U.S. market, frequently performing to sold-out American audiences. The progressive Grammy-nominated UK rock band sparked considerable interest with their 1982 debut album Asia, which spent a total of nine weeks at number one on U.S. charts, cumulating in over 4 million copies sold. Standout British vocalist John Payne officially joined the band in 2007; since then, the group has written eight albums and released several live recordings.

Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and California native Steve Aoki is regarded as one of the most hardworking, most-travelled and well-rehearsed performers in music. After founding his own record label,  Dim Mak, at just 19 years old, Aoki has quickly evolved as one of the most sought-after musical minds of his generation, having worked with powerhouse recording artists such as Afrojack, Tiesto, Kid Cudi, and Fall Out Boy, just to name a few. Aoki is known for challenging the standards of EDM music and focusing on cross-genre collaborations, as well as amassing an impressive-sized fan base and social media following over the recent years.

Since its official unveiling as the first full-service resort in the Dominican Republic, Casa de Campo has emerged as the preferred luxury travel destination for travelers and celebrities alike. A member of Leading Golf Resorts of the World and Leading Hotels of the World,  Casa de Campo is home to three of the most challenging golf courses in the Caribbean, all designed by Pete Dye. Guests from across the globe visit the destination to experience the resort’s one-of-a-kind amenities, including a 5,000-seat Grecian-style amphitheater inaugurated by Frank Sinatra in August of 1982. The property spans across 7,000 acres, features three pristine, white sand beaches, and has over 1,700 private rooms.

ABOUT THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, the country features nearly 1,000 miles of coastline. The Dominican Republic welcomed more than 40 million tourists in the last seven years, and is statistically among the safest countries in the Caribbean. In 2018, hotel, bar and restaurant activity represented 7.6 percent of the gross domestic product in terms of added value, becoming one of the most dynamic sectors of the Dominican economy with an average growth of 7 percent in the last four years. Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: http://www.godominicanrepublic.com/.

 

###

 

