American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH) could take the 2 Trillion Dollar Beverage & Cosmetic Industries By Storm in 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DailyOTC.com News Commentary



A few companies have taken a lead in the exploding CBD infused beverage sector, namely New Age Beverages, Puration, Inc, and Kona Gold. But another company in this group, American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH) is poised to separate itself as its establishing a lead in the developing CBD infused cosmetics sector, which has the potential to be as large as the CBD and cannabis infused beverage sector.

The global cosmetic products market was valued at $532 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach approximately $863 billion in 2024 according to a recent report published by Zion Market Research. CBD and cannabis infused products represent a large growth driver for this sector. HIPH is continuing to focus on this sector, and with yesterday’s announcement that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire a majority stake in Evoxe Laboratories ( www.evoxelabs.com ) and plant + body essentials ( www.plantbodyessentials.com ), it has further positioned itself as a market leader in CBD infused cosmetic production and distribution.

This acquisition comes after the Company executed the acquisition of Canyon Create in November, the parent company of Vanexxe, a product that utilizes CBD to help mask varicose veins, and Prickly Pear, a product utilizing CBD and CBG that helps treat acne. HIPH is looking to leverage its marketing and branding prowess to promote these products in its existing distribution channels, including luxury department stores like Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue. This diversification strategy is establishing HIPH as a CBD conglomerate, giving it various revenue streams in the CBD space. This push to become a market leader in the CBD and cannabis cosmetic space separates HIPH from its beverage peer group and makes it a very compelling value investment, which is currently trading well below the $0.40 valuation it received from a institutional investor last week . This financing arrangement was above the $0.30 price target from SeeThruEquity, a leading equity research firm focused on small and microcap companies. These targets present tremendous upside potential of over 500% from HIPH’s closing price of $0.049 on Jan. 24th, 2019

While its added focus on cosmetics has distinguished HIPH from other companies in the space, it has established itself as leader in the CBD infused beverage space, which is part of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, which is expected to reach $1.60 trillion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., aided in part with the proliferation of CBD infused beverages. Over the past few months HIPH has grown its distribution footprint, announcing last November that its LALPINA CBD beverage would be sold at Fit Food Fresh ( https://www.fitfoodfresh.com ) along with its fresh prepared food plans. Fit Food Fresh, which is the highest rated food delivery program in South Florida, services customers in Palm Beach, Dade, Broward and Martin counties, which, according the latest census figures, comprises 6,318,747 residents, the largest population concentration in Florida. HIPH projects that partnerships in the ready meals market like Fit Fresh could generate in excess of $500,000 in topline revenue for the Company. In addition to Fit Fresh Foods, HIPH announced that it had entered into a distribution agreement with SinglePoint (OTC: SING) subsidiary SingleSeed.

HIPH has risen over 100% since the beginning of December. The Company has become fully committed to become a diversified leader in the consumer CBD market, which according to Greenware Advisors, is projected to grow at a compounded rate of 54% to reach $3 billion by 2020. Establishing a foothold in two high growth categories is enabling the Company to grab significant market shares across the overall CBD market. With the Company’s recent valuation, the acquisition and distribution agreements it has entered into, there’s no reason to believe that the company’s momentum will slow anytime soon, presenting a very compelling investment opportunity.

www.dailyotc.com

Contact: info@dailyotc.com

Contents published in this website contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected,” “anticipates”, “draft”, “eventually” or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company’s annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and DailyOTC undertakes no obligation to update such statements. DailyOTC was not compensated by (OTC:HIPH) or any other company mentioned in this article. You should not rely on the information presented; you should do independent research to form your own opinion and decision. Information contained in our disseminated emails does not constitute investment, legal or tax advice upon which you should rely. The purchase of high-risk securities may result in the loss of your entire investment. Advertisements received by you are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy securities of the advertised company.