American Renal Associates Receives an SEC Subpoena; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

03/30/2019 | 11:18am EDT

BOSTON, March 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that on March 28, 2019, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (“American Renal” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ARA) received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, on March 28, 2019, a complaint was filed in the District of New Jersey, captioned Vandevar v. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. et al., 2:19-cv-09074, relating to American Renal’s announcement that certain of American Renal’s annual and quarterly reports which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could no longer be relied upon and would have to be restated. A judge has not yet been assigned to the case.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired American Renal securities between August 10, 2016 and March 27, 2019, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=americanrenal. Additionally, those interested in serving as lead Plaintiff must apply to do so before the May 27, 2019, lead plaintiff deadline.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Dan DeMaria, Esq.
(617) 398-5660 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
