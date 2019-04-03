American Resources : Annual report 0 04/03/2019 | 02:12pm EDT Send by mail :

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING American Resources Corp Form: 10-K Date Filed: 2019-04-03 Corporate Issuer CIK: 1590715 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K (Mark One) x ANNUAL REPORT UNDER SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 ❑TRANSITION REPORT UNDER SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ____________to _____________ Commission file number 000-55456 AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION (Exact Name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Florida 46-3914127 (State or jurisdiction of Incorporation or organization (I.R.S Employer Identification No.) 9002 Technology Lane Fishers, Indiana 46038 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 317-855-9926 Securities registered under Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act: Title of each class Name of each exchange on which registered None N/A Securities registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (Title of class) Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. ❑ Yes ☑ No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15 (d) of the Exchange Act.❑ Yes ☑ No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. ☑ Yes ❑ No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). ☑ Yes ❑ No Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation s-K (§ 229.405 of this chapter is not contained herein and will not be contained to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K.❑ Yes ❑ No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a smaller reporting company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer" "smaller reporting company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ❑ Accelerated filer ❑ Non-accelerated filer ❑ Smaller reporting company ☑ (Do not check if a smaller company) Emerging growth company ☑ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ❑ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). ❑ Yes ☑ No State the aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common equity held by non-affiliates computed by reference to the price at which the common equity was last sold, or the average bid and asked price of such common equity, as of the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter. $1,370,851 Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the registrant's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date. The number of shares outstanding of the issuer's Common Stock, $.0001 par value, as of April 2, 2019 was 23,316,197 shares. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE List hereunder the following documents if incorporated by reference and the Part of the Form 10-K (e.g., Part I, Part II, etc.) into which the documents is incorporated: (1) Any annual report to security holders; (2) Any proxy or information statement; and (3) Any prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) or (c) under the Securities Act of 1933. The listed documents should be clearly described for identification purposes (e.g., annual report to security holders for fiscal year ended December 24, 1980). NONE AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Special Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements 3 PART I Item 1. Business 4 Item 1A. Risk Factors 22 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 22 Item 2. Properties 22 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 22 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 22 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 23 Item 6. Selected Financial Data 29 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 29 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure About Market Risk 35 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 35 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 35 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 35 Item 9B. Other Information 36 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 37 Item 11. Executive Compensation 41 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 44 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 46 Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services 46 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules 47 Signatures 49 2 Table of Contents Special Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements. This annual report on Form 10-K of American Resources Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2018 contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. To the extent that such statements are not recitations of historical fact, such statements constitute forward looking statements which, by definition involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements under the Sections; Description of Business, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contain forward looking statements. Where in any forward-looking statements, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement of expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. The following are factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated and include but are not limited to: general economic, financial and business conditions; changes in and compliance with governmental regulations; changes in tax laws; and the cost and effects of legal proceedings. You should not rely on forward looking statements in this annual report. This annual report contains forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. We use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," and similar expressions to identify these forward- looking statements. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this annual report. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. 3 Table of Contents PART I Item 1. Business. Overview When we formed our company, our focus was to (i) construct and/or purchase and manage a chain of combined gasoline, diesel and natural gas (NG) fueling and service stations (initially, in the Miami, FL area); (ii) construct conversion factories to convert NG to liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG); and (iii) construct conversion factories to retrofit vehicles currently using gasoline or diesel fuel to also run on NG in the United States and also to build a convenience store to serve our customers in each of our locations. On January 5, 2017, American Resources Corporation (ARC or the Company) executed a Share Exchange Agreement between the Company and Quest Energy Inc. (Quest Energy), a private company incorporated in the State of Indiana on May 2015 with offices at 9002 Technology Lane, Fishers, IN 46038, and due to the fulfillment of various conditions precedent to closing of the transaction, the control of the Company was transferred to the Quest Energy shareholders on February 7, 2017. This transaction resulted in Quest Energy becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARC. Through Quest Energy, ARC was able to acquire coal mining and coal processing operations, substantially all located in eastern Kentucky. Quest Energy currently has six coal mining and processing operating subsidiaries: McCoy Elkhorn Coal LLC (doing business as McCoy Elkhorn Coal Company) (McCoy Elkhorn), Knott County Coal LLC (Knott County Coal), Deane Mining, LLC (Deane Mining) and Wyoming County Coal LLC (Wyoming County), Quest Processing LLC (Quest Processing) located in eastern Kentucky and western West Virginia within the Central Appalachian coal basin, and ERC Mining Indiana Corporation (ERC) located in southwest Indiana within the Illinois coal basin. The coal deposits under control by the Company are generally comprise of metallurgical coal (used for steel making), pulverized coal injections (used in the steel making process) and high-BTU, low sulfur, low moisture bituminous coal used for a variety of uses within several industries, including industrial customers, specialty products and thermal coal used for electricity generation. Historic Metallurgical Coal Prices Historic CAPP Thermal Coal Prices Year End Hampton Road Index HCC - High Year End Big Sandy / Kanawha Rate District 2013 $110.30 2013 $64.09 2014 $100.35 2014 $56.00 2015 $80.25 2015 $45.55 2016 $223.00 2016 $50.65 2017 $210.00 2017 $60.90 2018 $205.34 2018 $68.12 4 Table of Contents McCoy Elkhorn Coal LLC General: Located primarily within Pike County, Kentucky, McCoy Elkhorn is currently comprised of two active mines (Mine #15 and the Carnegie 1 Mine), one mine in "hot idle" status (the PointRock Mine), two coal preparation facilities (Bevins #1 and Bevins #2), and other mines in various stages of development or reclamation. McCoy Elkhorn sells its coal to a variety of customers, both domestically and internationally, primarily to the steel making industry as a high-vol "B" coal or blended coal. The coal controlled at McCoy Elkhorn (along with our other subsidiaries) has not been classified as either "proven" or "probable" as defined in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Industry Guide 7, and as a result, do not have any "proven" or "probable" reserves under such definition and are classified as an "Exploration Stage" pursuant to Industry Guide 7. Mines: Mine #15 is an underground mine in the Millard (also known as Glamorgan) coal seam and located near Meta, Kentucky. Mine #15 is mined via room-and-pillar mining methods using continuous miners, and the coal is belted directly from the stockpile to McCoy Elkhorn's coal preparation facility. Mine #15 is currently a "company run" mine, whereby the Company manages the workforce at the mine and pays all expenses of the mine. The coal from Mine #15 is stockpiled at the mine site and belted directly to the Company's nearby coal preparation facilities. Production at Mine #15 re-commenced under Quest Energy's ownership in September 2016. Mine #15 has the estimated capacity to produce up to approximately 40,000 tons per month of coal. The Company acquired Mine #15 as an idled mine, and since acquisition, the primary work completed at Mine #15 by the Company includes changing working sections within the underground mine, air ventilation enhancements primarily through brattice work and the use of overcasts and installing underground mining infrastructure as the mine advances due to coal extraction. In 2018, Mine #15 produced approximately 199,408 tons and sold the coal at an average price of $84.21 per ton. In 2017, Mine #15 produced approximately 247,234 tons and sold the coal at an This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

