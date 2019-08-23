Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Resources : Current report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 03:16pm EDT

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

American Resources Corp

Form: 8-K

Date Filed: 2019-08-23

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1590715

© Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest event Reported): August 23, 2019

AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Florida

000-55456

46-3914127

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

9002 Technology Lane, Fishers Indiana, 46038

(Address of principal executive offices)

(317) 855-9926

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

________________________________________________

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (See: General Instruction A.2. below):

  • ] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • ] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17CFR240.14a-12)
  • ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17CFR240.14d-2(b))
  • ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17CFR240.13e-4(c))

Item 7.01 Regulation FD

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On August 23, 2019, American Resources Corporation (or the "Company") issued a press release announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,600,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,600,000 shares of Class A Common Stock.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01.1. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

  1. Exhibits

The following exhibits are attached hereto and filed herewith.

ExhibitNo.

Description

99.1Press Release Dated August 23, 2019

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

American Resources Corporation

Date: August 23, 2019

By: /s/ Mark C. Jensen

Mark C. Jensen

Chief Executive Officer

Exhibit 99.1

American Resources Corporation Announces Pricing of $3.8 Million Offering of Common stock and Warrants

August 23, 2019 | Source: American Resources Corporation

FISHERS, INDIANA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC), a supplier of raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure marketplace, with a primary focus on the extraction, processing, transportation and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,600,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,600,000 shares of Class A Common Stock. Each share of Class A Common Stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of Class A Common Stock at a combined effective price to the public of $1.05. Gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $3.8 million.

The warrants will be exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $1.20 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of Class A Common Stock and the accompanying warrants, can only be purchased together in the offering, but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about August 27, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

American Resources has granted the underwriter an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 45 days, to purchase up to 540,000 additional shares of its common stock and/or 540,000 warrants. The offering is expected to close on or about August 27, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The securities described above are being offered by American Resources pursuant to a registration statement (File No. 333-230786) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The securities are being offered by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, forming part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering have been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at 212-895-3745. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are also available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Resources Corporation published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 19:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:00pPatriot reports second quarter 2019 net loss of $1.66 million; Assets Up 5% as loans and deposits expand & SBA lending business grows; Declares quarterly dividend  
GL
03:59pSINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:55pTHE LATEST : Woman in Capital One case to stay in custody
AQ
03:55pFACEBOOK : Releases Document That Includes Discussions of Cambridge Analytica
DJ
03:53pTrump calls on U.S. firms to exit China as trade war escalates
RE
03:51pLatest Round in Trade War Set to Hit U.S. Vehicles, Agriculture Hard
DJ
03:51pYAMANA GOLD : Up Over 10%, on Track for Largest Percent Gain Since June 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:50pResponding to Trump, UPS and FedEx say they already fight illegal drug shipments
RE
03:50pShutts & Bowen Attracts Former Greenberg Traurig Miami Appellate Chair
PR
03:49pINNIO : & LEC Research Cooperation Sets New Standards for Carbon-Neutral and Secure Energy Future
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
2China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
3ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
4Oil prices slide as U.S.-China trade war escalates
5SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group