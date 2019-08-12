American Resources : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Reports Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million

Revenues grew over 33 percent to $9.34 million

Company records best quarterly production and sales volume of over 126 thousand short tons; a 30% year-over-year increase

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC ), a supplier of raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure marketplace, with a primary focus on the extraction, processing, transportation and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry, today reported a net loss from operations of $3.35 million, or a loss of $0.14 per share, in the second quarter of 2019, compared with a net loss from operations of $1.99 million, or a loss of $2.23 per share, in the prior-year period. The Company earned adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations, non-operating expenses, and development costs ('adjusted EBITDA') of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, as compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $.68 million for the second quarter of 2018. Revenues totaled $9.34 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 versus $7.02 million in the prior-year quarter.

'The market for our coal qualities remained strong in the second quarter and we continue to work hard and focus on increasing our production level to fulfill the contracted demand from our customers. We're pleased with the thirty percent year-over-year production growth we achieved in the second quarter which resulted in an approximate thirty-two percent revenue growth over the same period,' stated Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation. 'These solid results reflect the beginnings of our growth objectives and what our platform has been set up to deliver for our employees, customers and shareholders.'

Operational Results

The Company produced and sold 126,977 short tons of coal in the second quarter of 2019, 30.3% more than the second quarter of 2018.

The exhibit below summarizes some of the key sales, production and financial metrics:

Three months ended Three months ended June 31, March 31, June 31, 2019 2019 2018 Sales Volume (a) Tons Sold 127,021 99,339 97,457 Company Production (a) McCoy Elkhorn Coal 56,335 38,276 53,208 Deane Mining 70,686 61,058 44,249 Total 127,021 99,334 97,457 Company Financial Metrics(b) Revenue per Ton 73.38 70.41 72.09 Cash Cost per Ton Sold (c) 49.27 79.57 55.39 Cash Margin per Ton (c) 24.11 (9.15 ) 16.71 Development Costs 1,887,447 2,600,117 2,032,201

Notes:

(a) In short tons

(b) Excludes transportation

(c) Cash cost per ton is based on reported cost of sales and includes items such as production taxes, royalties, labor, fuel, and other similar production and sales cost items, and may be adjusted for other items that, pursuant to GAAP, are classified in the Statement of Operations as costs other than cost of sales, but relate directly to the cost incurred to produce coal. Our cash cost of sales per short ton is calculated as cash cost of sales divided by short tons sold, and our cash margin per ton is calculated by subtracting cash cost per ton from revenue per ton. Cash cost of sales per short ton and average cash margin per ton are non-GAAP financial measure which are calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute or superior to financial measures calculated in conformity with GAAP. We believe cash cost of sales per ton and average cash margin per ton are useful measures of performance as it aides some investors and analysts in comparing us against other companies. Cash cost of sales per ton and margin per ton may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Mark Jensen added, 'Throughout the second quarter of 2019, we made some solid advancements in our organic growth plans. Most notably, we were able to bring our Carnegie 1 mine back into production after a period of development production which confirmed the appropriate mining style and equipment. We are in the process of ramping our production at Carnegie 1 under our enhanced mine plan to support long-term, expanded production. We expect to have Carnegie 1 running at our expected capacity of 32,000 - 42,000 clean tons per month later this fall. Additionally, we continue to progress on enhancing our already producing mines, such as Mine #15 and Access Energy, to increase production and efficiencies. Once completed, we will be focusing on advancing our organic production growth by bringing our next round of mines online to feed our McCoy Elkhorn Coal and Deane Mining complexes. These mines consist of our Carnegie 2, PointRock, Elk 2 and Classic mines that we have already begun development work on and should begin to see production from this phase of growth later this year and early 2020.'

Additional Financial Results

Total revenues were $9,342,126for the second quarter of 2019, which increased 33 percent from $7,023,040 in the second quarter of 2018.

Cost of sales (includes mining, transportation, , and processing costs,) for the second quarter of 2019 were $5,654,568, or 60.5 percent of total revenues, compared to $4,619,675, or 65.8% of total revenue in the same period of 2018.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $990,918 for the second quarter of 2019, or 10.6 percent of total revenue. Depreciation for the second quarter of 2019 were $804,889, or 8.6 percent of total revenue. American Resources incurred interest expense of $447,989 during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $311,295 during the second quarter of 2018. Development costs during the quarter were $2,887,448, compared to $1,600,117 in the first quarter of 2019.

The Company did not incur any income tax expense as it was able to utilize its available net operating losses ('NOL') carried forward from prior periods of approximately $2,027,765 as of December 31, 2018.

Company Outlook

As previously stated, based on American Resources' organic growth from its already owned infrastructure, controlled mining permits and its capital investment schedule, the company is maintaining its 2020 production forecast range of 2.2 to 2.8 million tons.

AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

UNAUDITED

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 For the three months ended June 30, 2018 For the six months ended June 30, 2019 For the six months ended June 30, 2018 As Restated As Restated Coal Sales $ 9,321,250 $ 7,023,040 $ 16,315,526 $ 14,328,900 Processing Services Income 20,876 - 20,876 19,516 Total Revenue 9,342,126 7,023,040 16,336,402 14,348,416 Cost of Coal Sales and Processing (5,654,568 ) (4,619,675 ) (12,298,655 ) (10,093,103 ) Accretion Expense (320,098 ) (341,580 ) (641,799 ) (683,161 ) Depreciation (804,889 ) (615,390 ) (1,621,805 ) (1,230,779 ) Amortization of Mining Rights (802,590 ) - (1,339,381 ) - General and Administrative (990,918 ) (464,110 ) (2,363,506 ) (940,699 ) Professional Fees (631,934 ) (163,412 ) (4,965,830 ) (438,015 ) Production Taxes and Royalties (603,957 ) (778,124 ) (1,863,543 ) (1,727,917 ) Development Costs (2,887,448 ) (2,032,201 ) (4,487,565 ) (3,719,374 ) Total Operating Expenses (12,696,402 ) (9,014,492 ) (29,582,084 ) (18,833,048 ) Net Loss from Operations (3,354,276 ) (1,991,452 ) (13,245,682 ) (4,484,632 ) Other Income and (expense) Other Income 214,529 290,609 480,954 419,123 Gain on cancelation of debt - 315,000 - 315,000 Loss on settlement of payable - - (22,660 ) - Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (2,869,118 ) - (7,502,979 ) - Interest Income 41,172 - 82,343 41,171 Warrant Modification Expense (2,545,360 ) - (2,545,360 ) - Interest expense (447,989 ) (311,295 ) (772,843 ) (558,449 ) Total Other income (expense) (5,606,765 ) 294,314 (10,280,545 ) 216,845 Net Loss (8,961,042 ) (1,697,138 ) (23,526,227 ) (4,267,787 ) Less: Series B dividend requirement - (17,000 ) - (87,157 ) Less: Net loss attributable to Non Controlling Interest - (22,764 ) - (151,278 ) Net loss attributable to American Resources Corporation Shareholders $ (8,961,042 ) $ (1,736,902 ) $ (23,526,227 ) $ (4,506,222 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (1.95 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (5.05 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 23,345,857 892,044 22,078,999 892,044

AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 1,129,790 $ 2,293,107 Accounts Receivable 1,945,330 1,338,680 Inventory 121,026 163,800 Prepaid fees 483,000 147,826 Accounts Receivable - Other 360,718 319,548 Total Current Assets 4,039,864 4,262,961 OTHER ASSETS Cash - restricted 364,985 411,692 Processing and rail facility 11,630,171 11,630,171 Underground equipment 9,452,724 8,717,229 Surface equipment 3,101,518 3,101,518 Acquired mining rights 28,313,241 2,913,241 Coal refuse storage 11,993,827 11,993,827 Less Accumulated Depreciation (9,652,446 ) (6,691,259 ) Land 2,407,193 907,193 Note Receivable 4,117,139 4,117,139 Total Other Assets 61,728,352 37,100,751 TOTAL ASSETS $ 65,768,216 $ 41,363,712 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 6,245,513 $ 8,139,662 Accounts payable - related party 597,656 474,654 Accrued interest 1,698,222 1,118,736 Funds held for others 19,955 79,662 Due to affiliate 124,000 124,000 Current portion of long term-debt (net of unamortized discount of $- and $134,296) 15,528,199 14,169,139 Current portion of convertible debt, (net of unamortized discount of $- and $-) 6,819,632 - Current portion of reclamation liability 2,327,169 2,327,169 Total Current Liabilities 33,360,346 26,433,022 OTHER LIABILITIES Long-term portion of note payable (net of issuance costs of $422,941 and $428,699) 4,826,451 7,918,872 Reclamation liability 16,853,436 16,211,640 Total Other Liabilities 21,679,887 24,130,512 Total Liabilities 55,040,233 50,563,534 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) AREC - Class A Common stock: $.0001 par value; 230,000,000 shares authorized, 23,367,197 and 17,763,469 shares issued and outstanding 2,337 1,776 AREC - Series A Preferred stock: $.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 481,780 shares issued and outstanding - 48 AREC - Series C Preferred stock: $.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 50,000 shares issued and outstanding - 5 Additional paid-in capital 86,367,056 42,913,532 Accumulated deficit (75,641,410 ) (52,115,183 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 10,727,983 (9,199,822 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 65,768,216 $ 41,363,712

AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED

For the six months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 As Restated Cash Flows from Operating activities: Net loss $ (23,526,227 ) $ (4,267,787 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 1,621,805 1,230,779 Amortization of mining rights 1,339,381 - Accretion expense 641,799 683,161 Gain on cancelation of debt - (315,000 ) Recovery of previously impaired accounts receivable (50,806 ) (92,573 ) Amortization of issuance costs and debt discount 7,502,979 126,529 Warrant modification expense 2,545,360 - Stock option expense 142,296 - Warrant expense 2,524,500 Share compensation expense 1,806,040 - Change in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (597,015 ) 102,134 Inventory 42,774 548,752 Prepaid expenses and other assets (335,174 ) (323,924 ) Accounts payable (1,679,980 ) (369,510 ) Funds held for others (59,707 ) (58,776 ) Accrued interest 579,486 254,774 Accounts payable - related party 123,002 - Cash used in operating activities (7,379,486 ) (2,481,441 ) Cash Flows from Investing activities: Advances made in connection with management agreement - (99,582 ) Advance repayment in connection with management agreement - 192,155 Cash paid for PPE, net (735,495 ) - Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (735,495 ) (92,573 ) Cash Flows from Financing activities: Principal payments on long term debt (2,314,680 ) (1,147,974 ) Proceeds from the sale of common stock, net 4,354,000 - Proceeds from long term debt 4,299,980 4,281,965 Net proceeds from (payments to) factoring agreement 565,657 (191,623 ) Cash provided by financing activities 6,904,957 2,942,368 Increase(decrease) in cash and restricted cash (1,210,024 ) 553,500 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,704,799 385,665 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,494,775 $ 939,165 Supplemental Information Non-cash investing and financing activities Assumption of net assets and liabilities for asset acquisitions $ 2,500,000 $ 2,217,952 Equipment for notes payable $ - $ 906,660 Common shares issued in asset acquisition $ 24,400,000 $ - Preferred Series B dividends $ - $ 87,157 Conversion of accounts payable to common stock $ 231,661 $ - Issuance of common shares with note payable $ 87,250 $ - Conversion of Series A Preferred into common stock $ 161 $ - Conversion of Series B Preferred into common stock $ 1 $ - Warrant exercise for common shares $ 60 $ - Discount on note due to beneficial conversion feature $ 7,362,925 $ - Cancellation of common shares $ 11 $ - Forgiveness of accrued management fee $ - $ 17,840,615 Cash paid for interest $ 281,832 $ 171,954 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ -

AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP:

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 For the six months ended June 30, 2019 For the three months ended June 30, 2018 Net Income (8,961,042 ) (23,526,227 ) (1,733,902 ) Interest & Other Expenses 5,606,766 10,280,545 (294,314 ) Income Tax Expense 0 0 0 Accretion Expense 320,098 641,799 341,580 Depreciation 804,889 1,621,805 615,390 Amortization of Mining Rights 802,590 1,339,381 0 Non-Cash Stock Options 73,602 142,294 0 Non-Cash Warrant Expense 0 2,524,500 Non-Cash Share Comp. Expense 273,340 1,806,040 0 Development Costs 2,887,448 4,487,565 2,032,201 Total Adjustments 10,768,733 22,843,929 2,694,857 Adjusted EBITDA 1,807,691 (682,298 ) 960,955

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, accretion expense, depreciation, non-cash stock compensation expense, transaction and other professional fees, and development costs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP, and we believe items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant to a reader in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flow from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity, or performance under GAAP. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA presents a useful measure of our ability to incur and service debt based on ongoing operations. Furthermore, similar measures are used by analysts to evaluate our operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the use of certain U.S. non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the performance of the Company, and reflect how management analyzes Company performance and compares that performance against other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other entities.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure marketplace. The company's primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection (PCI) to the steel industry. The company operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical products are located.

The company's business model is based on running a streamlined and efficient operation to economically extract and deliver resources to meet its customers' demands. By running operations with low or no legacy costs, American Resources Corporation works to maximize margins for its investors while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the global infrastructure market.

