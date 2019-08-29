Log in
American Resources : to Present at the RHK Disruptive Growth Conference

08/29/2019 | 08:46am EDT
American Resources Corporation to Present at the RHK Disruptive Growth Conference August 29, 2019
FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), a supplier of raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure marketplace, with a primary focus on the extraction, processing, transportation and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry, announced today that it will be presenting at the 4th annual RHK Disruptive Growth Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 4 at 11:20 am ET. Chairman and CEO, Mark Jensen, CFO, Kirk Taylor and VP of Corporate Finance & Communications, Mark LaVerghetta will be presenting as well as meeting with investors.

The 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference will offer investors the opportunity to discover growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models covering the following sectors: communications, consumer, energy / alternative energy, healthcare, industrial, life science, natural resources, and technology.

For those interested in attending, please visit www.DisruptNYC.com for more information.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure marketplace. The company's primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection (PCI) to the steel industry. AREC's operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, where premium quality metallurgical products are located.

The company's business model is based on running a streamlined and efficient operation to economically extract and deliver resources to meet its customers' demands. By running operations with low or no legacy costs, American Resources Corporation works to maximize margins for its investors while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the global infrastructure market.

Website:
http://www.americanresourcescorp.com

Institutional/Retail/Individual Contact:
PCG Advisory
Adam Holdsworth
646-862-4607
adamh@pcgadvisory.com
www.pcgadvisory.com

American Capital Ventures
Howard Gostfrand, President
305-918-7000 - Office
hg@amcapventures.com
www.amcapventures.com

Company Contact:
Mark LaVerghetta
317-855-9926 ext. 0
Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

About RHK Capital:

Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd. (dba RHK Capital) was founded in 1984. RHK Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in small to medium-sized transactions. RHK is led by a management team with extensive financial industry experience and a desire to provide companies and individuals with the tools and expertise to accomplish their financial goals. In addition to investment banking, RHK has grown to include businesses in general securities, emerging market securities, distressed and high yield debt securities, investment management, mortgages, and business lending. As a division of Advisory Group Equity Services (AGES), all securities are offered through Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd., a registered broker-dealer, member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

About TAG Group:

AGES as part of the holding company TAG Group, Inc., is a leading provider of estate, business and financial services for high net worth individuals and business entities. TAG maintains a comprehensive network of legal, financial and accounting professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of service to their clients. TAG maintains three separate and distinct operating units under its corporate umbrella, they are: Trust Advisory Group, Ltd., Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd., and Estate Insurance Services, Ltd.

About Reed Smith:

Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. Our long-standing relationships and international outlook make us the go-to partner for speedy resolution of complex transactions, disputes and regulatory matters. At Reed Smith, we believe that the practice of law has the ability to drive progress. We know your time is valuable and your matters are important. We are focused on outcomes, are highly collaborative, and have deep industry insight that, when coupled with our local market knowledge, allows us to anticipate and address your needs. You deserve purposeful, highly engaged client service that drives progress for your business.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words 'believes', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'would', 'could', 'continue', 'seeks', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'expects', 'intends', 'estimates', or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



https://www.accesswire.com/557855/American-Resources-Corporation-to-Present-at-the-RHK-Disruptive-Growth-Conference

American Resources Corporation published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
