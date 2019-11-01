American Retirement Association: Warren's Medicare Proposal is a Middle-Class Tax on Retirement Savings

Today Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) unveiled her plan to pay for “Medicare for All” – and it’s going to come right out of the retirement savings of the Middle Class.

Warren, a Democratic presidential aspirant, claims to raise “about $800 billion” over the next ten years by what is called a “small” tax on financial transactions” which would include the hard-earned money set aside in the retirement savings of millions of hard-working Americans.

The proposal includes a 10 basis point financial transaction tax that applies to American workers’ 401k plans. While it claims to have “little to no effect” on most investors, consider:

American workers will have to work 2-1/2 years longer to make up for the lost retirement savings due to this new tax, according to an analysis by Vanguard.

A separate report by the Modern Markets Initiative found that this type of tax would siphon off $64,200 over a 40-year lifetime savings in 401(k)s and IRAs - or the equivalent of delaying the average individual’s retirement by two years.

A third of the over 80 million participants in these plans make less than $50,000.

“Contrary to what is being reported, the Warren proposal does, in fact, include a middle-class tax—a middle-class tax on retirement savings,” explained Brian Graff, CEO of the American Retirement Association.

Sadly, Warren is not the first presidential aspirant to seek to pay for their proposals with a sweeping tax on investment transactions with no apparent exception for retirement accounts, as previous proposals have incorporated. Earlier this year U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) introduced a similar proposal to pay for her “Medicare for All” proposal. Likewise, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) has co-sponsored the Inclusive Prosperity Act of 2019, which claimed to generate up to $2.4 trillion in “public revenue from wealthy investors” to help pay for a program that would underwrite forgiveness of student loan debt.

“Every week millions of Americans sacrifice to set aside part of their hard-earned pay for retirement, investing those savings to help provide a secure financial future,” Graff notes. “After years of attacking 401(k) plan fees, some now want to charge a fee every time a hard-working American contributes out of their pay into their 401(k). Saving for retirement is hard work. And those in Washington shouldn’t work to make it any harder”.

