American Riviera Bank : Completes $8.5 Million Capital Raise

American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) (the “Bank”) announced today
that it has completed a capital raise of $8.5 million through the sale
of 472,222 shares of common stock at a price of $18.00 per share. The
shares of common stock were sold to institutional and select “accredited
investors” as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D of the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), pursuant to a stock
permit issued by the California Department of Business Oversight and an
exemption from the Securities Act.
Michelle Martinich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer, stated, “Although the Bank is already well capitalized and
profitable, our 2018 growth in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo
Counties has been significant. This new equity will provide
additional cushion in our capital base to support that growth.”
The net proceeds of the capital raise will be used for general corporate
purposes, including but not limited to, supporting organic growth and
expansion opportunities in the Bank’s Central Coast service area.
Jeff DeVine, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We
received orders well in excess of the shares offered at a price near our
recent market trading range reflecting confidence among the investment
community in our Bank.”
D.A. Davidson & Co. served as the sole placement agent on this offering
and as financial advisor to American Riviera Bank. Duane Morris LLP
served as legal counsel to American Riviera Bank and Sheppard Mullin
Richter & Hampton LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agent.
This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not
constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy
shares of the Bank’s common stock nor shall there be any sale in any
jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
laws of any such jurisdiction.
Company Profile
American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank focused on
serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the
Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for
business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders.
Full-service branches are located at 1033 Anacapa Street in Santa
Barbara, 525 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, 5880 Calle Real in Goleta and
1601 Spring Street in Paso Robles. Commercial lending offices are
located at 30 East Figueroa Street in Santa Barbara and 1085 Higuera
Street in San Luis Obispo. Our residential loan production office is
located at 18 East Figueroa Street in Santa Barbara. For eight
consecutive years the Bank has been recognized for strong financial
performance by the Findley Reports, and received the highest “Super
Premier” rating from Findley for 2017. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank
was rated five stars by BauerFinancial.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such
statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s
future financial and operating results, the Bank’s plans, objectives,
expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical
facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and
expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements. Specific factors include, but are not
limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs
and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial
policies of the US government, and general economic conditions. The
forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the
date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update
the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual
results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking
statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005818/en/