American Riviera Bank : Dr. Elizabeth Cholawsky Joins American Riviera Bank Board

09/21/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

Santa Barbara, CA, September 23, 2019 - American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) is welcoming Dr. Elizabeth Cholawsky as the newest member of their Board of Directors. Dr. Cholawsky is an established executive leader in the technology industry, with over two decades of experience and accomplishments. She is the current CEO of HG Insights, a provider of technology intelligence software that creates revenue and growth opportunities for its clients. Dr. Cholawsky has grown successful businesses from start-ups to enterprises with special expertise in product innovation, client services, marketing and public company governance.

'It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Cholawsky to our Team,' said Lawrence Koppelman, Chair of the Board, 'She has been invaluable to the many boards she's been a part of and is an accomplished leader at the executive level. Her skill set is a tremendous asset to the American Riviera Bank Board. She will play an integral part of the bank continuing to bring true community banking to the
central coast.'

In addition to the HG Insights board, Dr. Cholawsky currently serves on the board of ScreenMeet, a San Francisco-based company selling next generation customer support software, the Santa Barbara Triathlon Club and has previously been a valued member of numerous other boards. She aims to bring her experience and expertise to American Riviera Bank with the goal of guiding the bank into an even brighter future.

'I was drawn to American Riviera Bank by its strong commitment to the customer experience both in person in the branch offices and online. Serving the customer has been a business imperative for me throughout my career. It's no wonder that American Riviera Bank has become the premier community bank for the Central Coast.' said Elizabeth Cholawsky. 'I'm excited to join the Board of Directors and have the opportunity to contribute to the Bank's continuing success.'

Elizabeth has received two Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the first for Best Executive in Computer Services, Software and Telecommunications, and the second one for Executive of the Year - Business Services. More recently, Pacific Coast Business Times named Dr. Cholawsky as one of the 50 Top Women in Business.

Dr. Cholawsky holds a PhD in Political Science with a concentration in Econometrics from the University of Minnesota, and a BA (Phi Beta Kappa, cum laude) from Franklin & Marshall College. She has been an avid supporter of Exceeding Expectations (eefoundation.org) since its inception.

Disclaimer

American Riviera Bank published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 00:16:01 UTC
