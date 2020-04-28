Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Riviera Bank : Reports Earnings and Community Support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) announced today unaudited net income of $1,171,000 ($0.23 per share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This represents a decrease in net income from the $1,768,000 ($0.35 per share) for the same reporting period in the prior year. The Bank reported an annualized return on average assets of 0.67% and return on average equity of 6.27%. The variance from prior year is attributed to conservative risk management practices with the Bank providing $783,000 in allowance for loan losses primarily due to anticipated economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase of $608,000 from the same reporting period in the prior year.

American Riviera Bank entered the COVID-19 crisis in a position of strength and remains well capitalized and highly liquid. The Bank offers robust electronic banking services, including mobile deposit for consumers and remote deposit capture for businesses. We have been able to successfully modify branch operations to safely meet all the needs of our customers despite the need for appropriate social distancing and continue to see tremendous growth of new and existing relationships.

Jeff DeVine, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our thoughts go out to our Central Coast community, individuals, and businesses most deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. American Riviera Bank is playing an important role in the economic stability of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. We are taking extraordinary steps to provide much needed financing and relief to our clients and community during this difficult time.”

As a SBA Preferred Lender, we were able to move quickly and deploy an automated Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application portal. To date, the Bank has funded 416 applications, with an average loan amount of approximately $230,000, for existing business clients in the first round of the CARES Act funding. We have already obtained 134 more SBA PPP approvals thus far with the second round of funding recently announced. Our PPP loans currently represent over $113 million of much needed small business relief and could save almost 12,000 jobs in our community. The number of SBA PPP loans represents almost 2 years of normal new loan production for the Bank, which will be processed, approved, documented and funded in the span of approximately one month. The dollar volume of SBA PPP loans represents over 18% of the total loans outstanding at March 31, 2020.

At the same time, American Riviera Bank has been working closely with existing loan clients negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and has provided temporary payment deferrals through the date of this release covering $109 million of loans. Approximately 92% of such deferrals are to borrowers wishing to conserve cash for the economic uncertainty and have asked for the principal portion of their payments to be deferred while continuing to pay interest. The remaining 8% is predominantly associated with our residential mortgage portfolio loans where the temporary deferral of both principal and interest is currently industry practice. The sizeable increase in loan loss provision this quarter was primarily driven by qualitative factors in our modeling and a general expectation of expanded credit risk due to the economic effects of COVID-19. For the reasons above, we anticipate continued above-average provisioning and reserve build in subsequent periods, but anticipate that the origination fees paid by the SBA on PPP loans may substantially offset such incremental credit expenses.

The Bank reported strong loan growth, with gross loans increasing $83 million, or 16% from March 31, 2019, reaching $604 million at March 31, 2020. This increase in loans is primarily due to new loan origination with the Bank originating $39 million in new loans outstanding, excluding draws on existing lines of credit, in the first quarter of 2020.

The Bank has experienced significant growth, reporting $743 million in total assets as of March 31, 2020, representing a $105 million, or 16% increase from March 31, 2019. Total deposits increased 18% from March 31, 2019 reaching $645 million at March 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts increased $32 million, or 17% from the same reporting period in the prior year, reaching $219 million at March 31, 2020. Interest bearing demand deposit accounts increased $41 million, or 54% from the same reporting period in the prior year, reaching $117 million at March 31, 2020. Net interest margin increased to 4.27% for the quarter due to the Bank’s ability to deploy excess liquidity into loans and a reduction in the cost of deposits due to Federal Reserve actions during the quarter.

As of March 31, 2020, American Riviera Bank has a strong capital position with a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11%; well above the regulatory guideline of 8% for well capitalized institutions. The tangible book value per share of American Riviera Bank common stock is $14.30 at March 31, 2020.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For ten consecutive years the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and has received the highest “Super Premier” rating from Findley every year since 2016. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank was rated five stars by BauerFinancial.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Mar 31,

 

Mar 31,

 

One Year

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

Change

Assets
Cash & Due From Banks

$

59,793

 

$

48,835

 

22

%

Fed Funds Sold

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

Securities

 

50,518

 

 

44,123

 

14

%

 
Loans

 

603,631

 

 

520,857

 

16

%

Allowance For Loan Losses

 

(7,171

)

 

(5,661

)

27

%

Net Loans

 

596,460

 

 

515,196

 

16

%

 
Premise & Equipment

 

6,832

 

 

5,588

 

22

%

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

 

5,293

 

 

5,472

 

-3

%

Other Assets (a)

 

24,514

 

 

19,524

 

26

%

Total Assets

$

743,410

 

$

638,738

 

16

%

 
 
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Demand Deposits

$

219,331

 

$

187,048

 

17

%

NOW Accounts

 

117,453

 

 

76,370

 

54

%

Other Interest Bearing Deposits

 

308,666

 

 

282,874

 

9

%

Total Deposits

 

645,450

 

 

546,292

 

18

%

 
Borrowed Funds

 

10,000

 

 

15,000

 

-33

%

Other Liabilities (a)

 

10,723

 

 

6,562

 

63

%

Total Liabilities

 

666,173

 

 

567,854

 

17

%

 
Common Stock

 

55,084

 

 

54,513

 

1

%

Retained Earnings

 

22,395

 

 

16,600

 

35

%

Other Capital

 

(242

)

 

(229

)

6

%

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

77,237

 

 

70,884

 

9

%

 
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

743,410

 

$

638,738

 

16

%

Notes:
(a) Other assets and other liabilities primarily increased due to lease commencements for the main branch and lending office in San Luis Obispo and the renewal of main branch lease in Santa Barbara. As of March 31, 2020 the right-of-use asset totals $7.3 million and the operating lease liability is $7.7 million.
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2019

 

Assets
Cash & Due From Banks

$

59,793

 

$

66,472

 

$

79,101

 

$

47,640

 

$

48,835

 

Fed Funds Sold

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Securities

 

50,518

 

 

43,403

 

 

41,797

 

 

42,961

 

 

44,123

 

 
Loans

 

603,631

 

 

578,458

 

 

547,956

 

 

541,869

 

 

520,857

 

Allowance For Loan Losses

 

(7,171

)

 

(6,366

)

 

(6,145

)

 

(5,883

)

 

(5,661

)

Net Loans

 

596,460

 

 

572,092

 

 

541,811

 

 

535,986

 

 

515,196

 

 
Premise & Equipment

 

6,832

 

 

6,878

 

 

6,812

 

 

6,528

 

 

5,588

 

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

 

5,293

 

 

5,337

 

 

5,382

 

 

5,427

 

 

5,472

 

Other Assets (a)

 

24,514

 

 

24,753

 

 

22,364

 

 

23,054

 

 

19,524

 

Total Assets

$

743,410

 

$

718,935

 

$

697,267

 

$

661,596

 

$

638,738

 

 
 
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Demand Deposits

$

219,331

 

$

216,671

 

$

207,643

 

$

186,845

 

$

187,048

 

NOW Accounts

 

117,453

 

 

87,906

 

 

79,509

 

 

73,782

 

 

76,370

 

Other Interest Bearing Deposits

 

308,666

 

 

316,586

 

 

316,124

 

 

304,223

 

 

282,874

 

Total Deposits

 

645,450

 

 

621,163

 

 

603,276

 

 

564,850

 

 

546,292

 

 
Borrowed Funds

 

10,000

 

 

10,000

 

 

10,000

 

 

15,000

 

 

15,000

 

Other Liabilities (a)

 

10,723

 

 

11,629

 

 

9,452

 

 

8,806

 

 

6,562

 

Total Liabilities

 

666,173

 

 

642,792

 

 

622,728

 

 

588,656

 

 

567,854

 

 
Common Stock

 

55,084

 

 

55,034

 

 

54,889

 

 

54,739

 

 

54,513

 

Retained Earnings

 

22,395

 

 

21,224

 

 

19,653

 

 

18,105

 

 

16,600

 

Other Capital

 

(242

)

 

(115

)

 

(3

)

 

96

 

 

(229

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

77,237

 

 

76,143

 

 

74,539

 

 

72,940

 

 

70,884

 

 
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

743,410

 

$

718,935

 

$

697,267

 

$

661,596

 

$

638,738

 

Notes:
(a) As of March 31, 2020 the right-of-use asset totals $7.3 million and the operating lease liability is $7.7 million. The San Luis Obispo branch was added for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 and the Santa Barbara Branch increased as of December 31, 2019 with the expectation to extend the lease term.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended

Mar 31,

 

Mar 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

Change

Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

7,537

 

$

6,680

 

13

%

Net Fair Value Amortization Income

 

115

 

 

222

 

-48

%

Interest on Securities

 

323

 

 

284

 

14

%

Interest on Fed Funds

 

0

 

 

1

 

-100

%

Interest on Due From Banks

 

187

 

 

198

 

-6

%

Total Interest Income

 

8,162

 

 

7,385

 

11

%

 
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits

 

862

 

 

825

 

4

%

Interest Expense on Borrowings

 

53

 

 

141

 

-62

%

Total Interest Expense

 

915

 

 

966

 

-5

%

 
Net Interest Income

 

7,247

 

 

6,419

 

13

%

Provision for Loan Losses

 

783

 

 

175

 

347

%

Net Interest Income After Provision

 

6,464

 

 

6,244

 

4

%

 
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

 

502

 

 

427

 

18

%

Other Non-Interest Income

 

193

 

 

166

 

16

%

Total Non-Interest Income

 

695

 

 

593

 

17

%

 
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

3,452

 

 

2,692

 

28

%

Occupancy and Equipment

 

685

 

 

494

 

39

%

Other Non-Interest Expense

 

1,383

 

 

1,313

 

5

%

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

5,520

 

 

4,499

 

23

%

 
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

 

1,639

 

 

2,338

 

-30

%

Provision for Taxes

 

468

 

 

570

 

-18

%

Net Income

$

1,171

 

$

1,768

 

-34

%

 
Shares (end of period)

 

5,047,696

 

 

5,020,829

 

1

%

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.23

 

$

0.35

 

-34

%

Return on Average Assets

 

0.67

%

 

1.19

%

-44

%

Return on Average Equity

 

6.27

%

 

11.90

%

-47

%

Net Interest Margin

 

4.27

%

 

4.42

%

-3

%

Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

7,537

$

7,387

$

7,224

$

6,992

$

6,680

Net Fair Value Amortization Income

 

115

 

62

 

71

 

86

 

222

Interest on Securities

 

323

 

247

 

264

 

230

 

284

Interest on Fed Funds

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

1

Interest on Due From Banks

 

187

 

290

 

291

 

205

 

198

Total Interest Income

 

8,162

 

7,986

 

7,850

 

7,513

 

7,385

 
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits

 

862

 

1,085

 

1,065

 

998

 

825

Interest Expense on Borrowings

 

53

 

43

 

32

 

60

 

141

Total Interest Expense

 

915

 

1,128

 

1,097

 

1,058

 

966

 
Net Interest Income

 

7,247

 

6,858

 

6,753

 

6,455

 

6,419

Provision for Loan Losses (a)

 

783

 

205

 

205

 

220

 

175

Net Interest Income After Provision

 

6,464

 

6,653

 

6,548

 

6,235

 

6,244

 
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

 

502

 

566

 

523

 

580

 

427

Other Non-Interest Income

 

193

 

199

 

216

 

113

 

166

Total Non-Interest Income

 

695

 

765

 

739

 

693

 

593

 
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

3,452

 

3,212

 

3,137

 

2,881

 

2,692

Occupancy and Equipment

 

685

 

665

 

653

 

546

 

494

Other Non-Interest Expense

 

1,383

 

1,309

 

1,303

 

1,366

 

1,313

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

5,520

 

5,186

 

5,093

 

4,793

 

4,499

 
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

 

1,639

 

2,232

 

2,194

 

2,135

 

2,338

Provision for Taxes

 

468

 

660

 

647

 

629

 

570

Net Income

$

1,171

$

1,572

$

1,547

$

1,506

$

1,768

 
Shares (end of period)

 

5,047,696

 

5,033,348

 

5,031,788

 

5,028,906

 

5,020,829

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.23

$

0.31

$

0.31

$

0.30

$

0.35

Notes:
(a) On March 31, 2020 the Bank recorded an additional $600k of allowance for loan loss provision due to anticipated economic impacts from the COVID 19 pandemic.
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2019

 

Income and performance ratios:
Net Income

$

1,171

 

$

1,572

 

$

1,547

 

$

1,506

 

$

1,768

 

Earnings per share - basic

 

0.23

 

 

0.31

 

 

0.31

 

 

0.30

 

 

0.35

 

Return on average assets

 

0.67

%

 

0.85

%

 

0.89

%

 

0.95

%

 

1.19

%

Return on average equity

 

6.27

%

 

8.04

%

 

8.09

%

 

8.46

%

 

11.90

%

Net interest margin

 

4.27

%

 

4.06

%

 

4.23

%

 

4.27

%

 

4.42

%

Efficiency ratio

 

69.18

%

 

68.49

%

 

68.46

%

 

66.90

%

 

63.40

%

 
Asset quality:
Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

7,171

 

$

6,366

 

$

6,145

 

$

5,883

 

$

5,661

 

Nonperforming assets

 

341

 

 

284

 

 

276

 

 

281

 

 

292

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases

 

1.19

%

 

1.10

%

 

1.12

%

 

1.09

%

 

1.09

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

 

-0.01

%

 

-0.01

%

 

-0.04

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.04

%

Texas ratio

 

0.43

%

 

0.37

%

 

0.37

%

 

0.38

%

 

0.41

%

 
Other ratios:
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

 

11.17

%

 

11.35

%

 

11.56

%

 

11.56

%

 

11.76

%

Total risk-based capital (a)

 

12.30

%

 

12.40

%

 

12.62

%

 

12.61

%

 

12.81

%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

 

11.17

%

 

11.35

%

 

11.56

%

 

11.56

%

 

11.76

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio (a)

 

10.04

%

 

10.04

%

 

10.32

%

 

10.48

%

 

10.55

%

 
Equity and share related:
Common equity

$

77,237

 

 

76,143

 

$

74,539

 

$

72,940

 

$

70,884

 

Book value per share

 

15.35

 

 

15.15

 

 

14.81

 

 

14.49

 

 

14.16

 

Tangible book value per share

 

14.30

 

 

14.09

 

 

13.74

 

 

13.41

 

 

13.07

 

Stock closing price per share

 

12.00

 

 

19.80

 

 

17.85

 

 

18.35

 

 

18.25

 

Number of shares issued and outstanding

 

5,048

 

 

5,033

 

 

5,032

 

 

5,029

 

 

5,021

 

Notes:
(a) Presented as projected for most recent quarter and actual for the remaining periods.

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:29pSTARBUCKS : expects China recovery by September as coronavirus seen easing
RE
06:29pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : to require all passengers to wear face coverings
AQ
06:29pUltragenyx Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting
GL
06:28pAEROJET ROCKETDYNE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:28pWATERSTONE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:28pFARO TECHNOLOGIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:26pAURA MINERALS : Provides Further Update Regarding Operations in Honduras
AQ
06:26pLA Superior Court Judge Grants Miller Barondess, LLP's Restraining Order Against City of Norwalk Regarding State/County Plan to Place Homeless in a Local Hotel
BU
06:25pUpco International Inc. Has Been Accepted as a StreamOn Partner
NE
06:24pSILICON MOTION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prepreg Market in North America 2020-2024 | Demand for Lightweight Materials in Automotive Sector to Boost ..
2AKAZOO S.A. : SONG INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Akazoo S.A. a..
3SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATIO : Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2020
4ALDERON IRON ORE CORP. : ALDERON IRON ORE : Provides Corporate Update
5GT GOLD CORP. : GT GOLD : Provides Saddle North Geological Model and 2020 Plan for Exploration

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group