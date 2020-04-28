American Riviera Bank : Reports Earnings and Community Support

American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) announced today unaudited net income of $1,171,000 ($0.23 per share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This represents a decrease in net income from the $1,768,000 ($0.35 per share) for the same reporting period in the prior year. The Bank reported an annualized return on average assets of 0.67% and return on average equity of 6.27%. The variance from prior year is attributed to conservative risk management practices with the Bank providing $783,000 in allowance for loan losses primarily due to anticipated economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase of $608,000 from the same reporting period in the prior year.

American Riviera Bank entered the COVID-19 crisis in a position of strength and remains well capitalized and highly liquid. The Bank offers robust electronic banking services, including mobile deposit for consumers and remote deposit capture for businesses. We have been able to successfully modify branch operations to safely meet all the needs of our customers despite the need for appropriate social distancing and continue to see tremendous growth of new and existing relationships.

Jeff DeVine, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our thoughts go out to our Central Coast community, individuals, and businesses most deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. American Riviera Bank is playing an important role in the economic stability of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. We are taking extraordinary steps to provide much needed financing and relief to our clients and community during this difficult time.”

As a SBA Preferred Lender, we were able to move quickly and deploy an automated Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application portal. To date, the Bank has funded 416 applications, with an average loan amount of approximately $230,000, for existing business clients in the first round of the CARES Act funding. We have already obtained 134 more SBA PPP approvals thus far with the second round of funding recently announced. Our PPP loans currently represent over $113 million of much needed small business relief and could save almost 12,000 jobs in our community. The number of SBA PPP loans represents almost 2 years of normal new loan production for the Bank, which will be processed, approved, documented and funded in the span of approximately one month. The dollar volume of SBA PPP loans represents over 18% of the total loans outstanding at March 31, 2020.

At the same time, American Riviera Bank has been working closely with existing loan clients negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and has provided temporary payment deferrals through the date of this release covering $109 million of loans. Approximately 92% of such deferrals are to borrowers wishing to conserve cash for the economic uncertainty and have asked for the principal portion of their payments to be deferred while continuing to pay interest. The remaining 8% is predominantly associated with our residential mortgage portfolio loans where the temporary deferral of both principal and interest is currently industry practice. The sizeable increase in loan loss provision this quarter was primarily driven by qualitative factors in our modeling and a general expectation of expanded credit risk due to the economic effects of COVID-19. For the reasons above, we anticipate continued above-average provisioning and reserve build in subsequent periods, but anticipate that the origination fees paid by the SBA on PPP loans may substantially offset such incremental credit expenses.

The Bank reported strong loan growth, with gross loans increasing $83 million, or 16% from March 31, 2019, reaching $604 million at March 31, 2020. This increase in loans is primarily due to new loan origination with the Bank originating $39 million in new loans outstanding, excluding draws on existing lines of credit, in the first quarter of 2020.

The Bank has experienced significant growth, reporting $743 million in total assets as of March 31, 2020, representing a $105 million, or 16% increase from March 31, 2019. Total deposits increased 18% from March 31, 2019 reaching $645 million at March 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts increased $32 million, or 17% from the same reporting period in the prior year, reaching $219 million at March 31, 2020. Interest bearing demand deposit accounts increased $41 million, or 54% from the same reporting period in the prior year, reaching $117 million at March 31, 2020. Net interest margin increased to 4.27% for the quarter due to the Bank’s ability to deploy excess liquidity into loans and a reduction in the cost of deposits due to Federal Reserve actions during the quarter.

As of March 31, 2020, American Riviera Bank has a strong capital position with a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11%; well above the regulatory guideline of 8% for well capitalized institutions. The tangible book value per share of American Riviera Bank common stock is $14.30 at March 31, 2020.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For ten consecutive years the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and has received the highest “Super Premier” rating from Findley every year since 2016. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank was rated five stars by BauerFinancial.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Mar 31, Mar 31, One Year 2020 2019 Change Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 59,793 $ 48,835 22 % Fed Funds Sold - - - Securities 50,518 44,123 14 % Loans 603,631 520,857 16 % Allowance For Loan Losses (7,171 ) (5,661 ) 27 % Net Loans 596,460 515,196 16 % Premise & Equipment 6,832 5,588 22 % Goodwill and Other Intangibles 5,293 5,472 -3 % Other Assets (a) 24,514 19,524 26 % Total Assets $ 743,410 $ 638,738 16 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 219,331 $ 187,048 17 % NOW Accounts 117,453 76,370 54 % Other Interest Bearing Deposits 308,666 282,874 9 % Total Deposits 645,450 546,292 18 % Borrowed Funds 10,000 15,000 -33 % Other Liabilities (a) 10,723 6,562 63 % Total Liabilities 666,173 567,854 17 % Common Stock 55,084 54,513 1 % Retained Earnings 22,395 16,600 35 % Other Capital (242 ) (229 ) 6 % Total Shareholders' Equity 77,237 70,884 9 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 743,410 $ 638,738 16 %

Notes: (a) Other assets and other liabilities primarily increased due to lease commencements for the main branch and lending office in San Luis Obispo and the renewal of main branch lease in Santa Barbara. As of March 31, 2020 the right-of-use asset totals $7.3 million and the operating lease liability is $7.7 million.

Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 59,793 $ 66,472 $ 79,101 $ 47,640 $ 48,835 Fed Funds Sold - - - - - Securities 50,518 43,403 41,797 42,961 44,123 Loans 603,631 578,458 547,956 541,869 520,857 Allowance For Loan Losses (7,171 ) (6,366 ) (6,145 ) (5,883 ) (5,661 ) Net Loans 596,460 572,092 541,811 535,986 515,196 Premise & Equipment 6,832 6,878 6,812 6,528 5,588 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 5,293 5,337 5,382 5,427 5,472 Other Assets (a) 24,514 24,753 22,364 23,054 19,524 Total Assets $ 743,410 $ 718,935 $ 697,267 $ 661,596 $ 638,738 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 219,331 $ 216,671 $ 207,643 $ 186,845 $ 187,048 NOW Accounts 117,453 87,906 79,509 73,782 76,370 Other Interest Bearing Deposits 308,666 316,586 316,124 304,223 282,874 Total Deposits 645,450 621,163 603,276 564,850 546,292 Borrowed Funds 10,000 10,000 10,000 15,000 15,000 Other Liabilities (a) 10,723 11,629 9,452 8,806 6,562 Total Liabilities 666,173 642,792 622,728 588,656 567,854 Common Stock 55,084 55,034 54,889 54,739 54,513 Retained Earnings 22,395 21,224 19,653 18,105 16,600 Other Capital (242 ) (115 ) (3 ) 96 (229 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 77,237 76,143 74,539 72,940 70,884 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 743,410 $ 718,935 $ 697,267 $ 661,596 $ 638,738

Notes: (a) As of March 31, 2020 the right-of-use asset totals $7.3 million and the operating lease liability is $7.7 million. The San Luis Obispo branch was added for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 and the Santa Barbara Branch increased as of December 31, 2019 with the expectation to extend the lease term.

Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Mar 31, Mar 31, 2020 2019 Change Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 7,537 $ 6,680 13 % Net Fair Value Amortization Income 115 222 -48 % Interest on Securities 323 284 14 % Interest on Fed Funds 0 1 -100 % Interest on Due From Banks 187 198 -6 % Total Interest Income 8,162 7,385 11 % Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 862 825 4 % Interest Expense on Borrowings 53 141 -62 % Total Interest Expense 915 966 -5 % Net Interest Income 7,247 6,419 13 % Provision for Loan Losses 783 175 347 % Net Interest Income After Provision 6,464 6,244 4 % Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 502 427 18 % Other Non-Interest Income 193 166 16 % Total Non-Interest Income 695 593 17 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 3,452 2,692 28 % Occupancy and Equipment 685 494 39 % Other Non-Interest Expense 1,383 1,313 5 % Total Non-Interest Expense 5,520 4,499 23 % Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 1,639 2,338 -30 % Provision for Taxes 468 570 -18 % Net Income $ 1,171 $ 1,768 -34 % Shares (end of period) 5,047,696 5,020,829 1 % Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.35 -34 % Return on Average Assets 0.67 % 1.19 % -44 % Return on Average Equity 6.27 % 11.90 % -47 % Net Interest Margin 4.27 % 4.42 % -3 %

Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 7,537 $ 7,387 $ 7,224 $ 6,992 $ 6,680 Net Fair Value Amortization Income 115 62 71 86 222 Interest on Securities 323 247 264 230 284 Interest on Fed Funds - - - - 1 Interest on Due From Banks 187 290 291 205 198 Total Interest Income 8,162 7,986 7,850 7,513 7,385 Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 862 1,085 1,065 998 825 Interest Expense on Borrowings 53 43 32 60 141 Total Interest Expense 915 1,128 1,097 1,058 966 Net Interest Income 7,247 6,858 6,753 6,455 6,419 Provision for Loan Losses (a) 783 205 205 220 175 Net Interest Income After Provision 6,464 6,653 6,548 6,235 6,244 Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 502 566 523 580 427 Other Non-Interest Income 193 199 216 113 166 Total Non-Interest Income 695 765 739 693 593 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 3,452 3,212 3,137 2,881 2,692 Occupancy and Equipment 685 665 653 546 494 Other Non-Interest Expense 1,383 1,309 1,303 1,366 1,313 Total Non-Interest Expense 5,520 5,186 5,093 4,793 4,499 Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 1,639 2,232 2,194 2,135 2,338 Provision for Taxes 468 660 647 629 570 Net Income $ 1,171 $ 1,572 $ 1,547 $ 1,506 $ 1,768 Shares (end of period) 5,047,696 5,033,348 5,031,788 5,028,906 5,020,829 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.35

Notes: (a) On March 31, 2020 the Bank recorded an additional $600k of allowance for loan loss provision due to anticipated economic impacts from the COVID 19 pandemic.

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Income and performance ratios: Net Income $ 1,171 $ 1,572 $ 1,547 $ 1,506 $ 1,768 Earnings per share - basic 0.23 0.31 0.31 0.30 0.35 Return on average assets 0.67 % 0.85 % 0.89 % 0.95 % 1.19 % Return on average equity 6.27 % 8.04 % 8.09 % 8.46 % 11.90 % Net interest margin 4.27 % 4.06 % 4.23 % 4.27 % 4.42 % Efficiency ratio 69.18 % 68.49 % 68.46 % 66.90 % 63.40 % Asset quality: Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 7,171 $ 6,366 $ 6,145 $ 5,883 $ 5,661 Nonperforming assets 341 284 276 281 292 Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases 1.19 % 1.10 % 1.12 % 1.09 % 1.09 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.04 % 0.00 % 0.04 % Texas ratio 0.43 % 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.41 % Other ratios: Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.17 % 11.35 % 11.56 % 11.56 % 11.76 % Total risk-based capital (a) 12.30 % 12.40 % 12.62 % 12.61 % 12.81 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.17 % 11.35 % 11.56 % 11.56 % 11.76 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (a) 10.04 % 10.04 % 10.32 % 10.48 % 10.55 % Equity and share related: Common equity $ 77,237 76,143 $ 74,539 $ 72,940 $ 70,884 Book value per share 15.35 15.15 14.81 14.49 14.16 Tangible book value per share 14.30 14.09 13.74 13.41 13.07 Stock closing price per share 12.00 19.80 17.85 18.35 18.25 Number of shares issued and outstanding 5,048 5,033 5,032 5,029 5,021

Notes: (a) Presented as projected for most recent quarter and actual for the remaining periods.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428006048/en/