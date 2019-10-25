Log in
American Riviera Bank : Reports Loan & Deposit Growth

10/25/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

Santa Barbara, California (October 25, 2019) - American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) announced today unaudited net income of $4,821,000 ($0.96 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This represents a 10% increase in net income from the $4,398,000 ($0.99 per share) for the same reporting period in the prior year. The Bank reported an annualized return on average assets of 1.00% and return on average equity of 9.36%. The Bank reported unaudited net income of $1,547,000 ($0.31 per share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $1,571,000 ($0.35 per share) for the same quarter last year. Share count has increased primarily due to the $8,500,000 common stock capital raise closed in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The Bank continues to experience significant growth, reporting $697 million in total assets as of September 30, 2019. Total deposits increased 20% from September 30, 2018 reaching $603 million at September 30, 2019. Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts increased $41 million, or 25% from the same reporting period last year, reaching $208 million at September 30, 2019.

The Bank reported strong loan growth, with gross loans increasing $59 million, or 12% from September 30, 2018, reaching $548 million at September 30, 2019, with no other real estate owned and no loans 30 days or more past due. The Bank's net interest income increased by approximately $2.1 million, or 12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same reporting period in the prior year. The Bank reported an annualized net interest margin of 4.30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, reflecting only modest compression from the 4.47% reported for the same reporting period last year.

Jeff DeVine, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, 'We continue to invest in the expansion of the Bank and consistently report strong earnings. This is a direct result of our loan and deposit growth, expanded regional presence and the strength of our relationships throughout the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.'

As of September 30, 2019, American Riviera Bank has a strong capital position with a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 12%; well above the regulatory guideline of 8% for well capitalized institutions. The tangible book value per share of American Riviera Bank common stock is $13.74 at September 30, 2019, a 15% increase from $11.96 at September 30, 2018.

Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, Sep 30, One Year
2019 2018 Change
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks $ 79,101 $ 31,392 152%
Fed Funds Sold - - -
Securities 41,797 46,549 -10%
Loans 547,956 489,401 12%
Allowance For Loan Losses (6,145) (5,242) 17%
Net Loans 541,811 484,159 12%
Premise & Equipment 6,812 5,308 28%
Goodwill and Other Intangibles 5,382 5,561 -3%
Other Assets (a) 22,364 16,034 39%
Total Assets $ 697,267 $ 589,003 18%
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Demand Deposits $ 207,643 $ 166,145 25%
NOW Accounts 79,509 86,543 -8%
Other Interest Bearing Deposits 316,124 250,958 26%
Total Deposits 603,276 503,646 20%
Borrowed Funds 10,000 24,000 -58%
Other Liabilities (a) 9,452 2,295 312%
Total Liabilities 622,728 529,941 18%
Common Stock (b) 54,889 46,400 18%
Retained Earnings 19,653 13,339 47%
Other Capital (3) (677) -100%
Total Shareholders' Equity 74,539 59,062 26%
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 697,267 $ 589,003 18%
Notes:
(a) Other assets and other liabilities primarily increased due to the adoption of ASU2016-02, 'Leases (Topic 842)' as of January 1, 2019. As of September 30, 2019 the right of use asset totals $5.6 million and the operating lease liability is $6 million.
(b) Common stock increased in the first quarter 2019 due to $8.5 million common stock capital raise.
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2019 2019 2019 2018 2018
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks $ 79,101 $ 47,640 $ 48,835 $ 41,271 $ 31,392
Fed Funds Sold - - - - -
Securities 41,797 42,961 44,123 46,010 46,549
Loans 547,956 541,869 520,857 508,397 489,401
Allowance For Loan Losses (6,145) (5,883) (5,661) (5,542) (5,242)
Net Loans 541,811 535,986 515,196 502,855 484,159
Premise & Equipment 6,812 6,528 5,588 5,299 5,308
Goodwill and Other Intangibles 5,382 5,427 5,472 5,516 5,561
Other Assets (a) 22,364 23,054 19,524 15,501 16,034
Total Assets $ 697,267 $ 661,596 $ 638,738 $ 616,452 $ 589,003
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Demand Deposits $ 207,643 $ 186,845 $ 187,048 $ 169,549 $ 166,145
NOW Accounts 79,509 73,782 76,370 73,652 86,543
Other Interest Bearing Deposits 316,124 304,223 282,874 270,106 250,958
Total Deposits 603,276 564,850 546,292 513,307 503,646
Borrowed Funds 10,000 15,000 15,000 40,000 24,000
Other Liabilities (a) 9,452 8,806 6,562 2,258 2,295
Total Liabilities 622,728 588,656 567,854 555,565 529,941
Common Stock (b) 54,889 54,739 54,513 46,477 46,400
Retained Earnings 19,653 18,105 16,600 14,831 13,339
Other Capital (3) 96 (229) (421) (677)
Total Shareholders' Equity 74,539 72,940 70,884 60,887 59,062
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 697,267 $ 661,596 $ 638,738 $ 616,452 $ 589,003
Notes:
(a) Other assets and other liabilities primarily increased due to the adoption of ASU2016-02, 'Leases (Topic 842)' as of January 1, 2019. As of September 30, 2019 the right of use asset totals $5.6 million and the operating lease liability is $6 million. The San Luis Obispo branch was added for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.
(b) Common stock increased in the first quarter 2019 due to $8.5 million common stock capital raise.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30,
2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 7,224 $ 6,256 15% $ 20,896 $ 17,294 21%
Net Fair Value Amortization Income 71 118 -40% 379 424 -11%
Interest on Securities 264 266 -1% 778 702 11%
Interest on Fed Funds 0 1 -100% 1 12 -92%
Interest on Due From Banks 291 167 74% 694 436 59%
Total Interest Income 7,850 6,808 15% 22,748 18,868 21%
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits 1,065 622 71% 2,887 1,214 138%
Interest Expense on Borrowings 32 6 433% 234 126 86%
Total Interest Expense 1,097 628 75% 3,121 1,340 133%
Net Interest Income 6,753 6,180 9% 19,627 17,528 12%
Provision for Loan Losses 205 294 -30% 600 925 -35%
Net Interest Income After Provision 6,548 5,886 11% 19,027 16,603 15%
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 523 397 32% 1,530 1,242 23%
Other Non-Interest Income 216 60 260% 495 258 92%
Total Non-Interest Income 739 457 62% 2,025 1,500 35%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits 3,137 2,429 29% 8,710 7,061 23%
Occupancy and Equipment 653 483 35% 1,693 1,304 30%
Other Non-Interest Expense 1,303 1,210 8% 3,982 3,585 11%
Total Non-Interest Expense 5,093 4,122 24% 14,385 11,950 20%
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 2,194 2,221 -1% 6,667 6,153 8%
Provision for Taxes 647 650 0% 1,846 1,755 5%
Net Income $ 1,547 $ 1,571 -2% $ 4,821 $ 4,398 10%
Shares (end of period) 5,031,788 4,459,269 13% 5,031,788 4,459,269 13%
Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.35 -11% $ 0.96 $ 0.99 -3%
Return on Average Assets 0.89% 1.03% -14% 1.00% 1.06% -6%
Return on Average Equity 8.09% 10.39% -22% 9.36% 10.38% -10%
Net Interest Margin 4.23% 4.39% -4% 4.30% 4.47% -4%
Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2019 2019 2019 2018 2018
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 7,224 $ 6,992 $ 6,680 $ 6,533 $ 6,256
Net Fair Value Amortization Income 71 86 222 423 118
Interest on Securities 264 230 284 297 266
Interest on Fed Funds - - 1 - 1
Interest on Due From Banks 291 205 198 165 167
Total Interest Income 7,850 7,513 7,385 7,418 6,808
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits 1,065 998 825 681 622
Interest Expense on Borrowings 32 60 141 73 6
Total Interest Expense 1,097 1,058 966 754 628
Net Interest Income 6,753 6,455 6,418 6,664 6,180
Provision for Loan Losses 205 220 175 369 294
Net Interest Income After Provision 6,548 6,235 6,244 6,295 5,886
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 523 580 427 289 397
Other Non-Interest Income (a) 216 113 166 (53) 60
Total Non-Interest Income 739 693 593 236 457
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits 3,137 2,881 2,692 2,633 2,429
Occupancy and Equipment 653 546 494 503 483
Other Non-Interest Expense 1,303 1,366 1,313 1,212 1,210
Total Non-Interest Expense 5,093 4,793 4,499 4,348 4,122
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 2,194 2,135 2,338 2,183 2,221
Provision for Taxes 647 629 570 691 650
Net Income $ 1,547 $ 1,506 $ 1,768 $ 1,492 $ 1,571
Shares (end of period) 5,031,788 5,028,906 5,020,829 4,461,068 4,459,269
Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.35
Notes:
(a) The Bank conducted a Bank Owned Life Insurance carrier exchange that cost $170k in other non-interest income during the quarter ended December 31, 2018 .
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2019 2019 2019 2018 2018
Income and performance ratios:
Net Income $ 1,547 $ 1,506 $ 1,768 $ 1,492 $ 1,571
Eamings per share - basic 0.31 0.30 0.35 0.33 0.35
Retum on average assets 0.89% 0.95% 1.19% 0.95% 1.03%
Return on average equity 8.09% 8.46% 11.90% 9.60% 10.39%
Net interest margin 4.23% 4.27% 4.42% 4.61% 4.39%
Efficiency ratio 68.46% 66.90% 63.40% 63.45% 62.55%
Asset quality:
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 6,145 $ 5,883 $ 5,661 $ 5,542 $ 5,242
Nonperforming assets 276 281 292 349 359
Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases 1.12% 1.09% 1.09% 1.09% 1.06%
Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.00% 0.02% 0.04% 0.00% 0.00%
Texas ratio 0.37% 0.38% 0.41% 0.57% 0.61%
Other ratios:
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.56% 11.56% 11.76% 10.30% 10.35%
Total risk-based capital (a) 12.62% 12.61% 12.81% 11.36% 11.38%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.56% 11.56% 11.76% 10.30% 10.35%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (a) 10.32% 10.48% 10.55% 9.21% 9.13%
Equity and share related:
Common equity $ 74,539 $ 72,940 $ 70,884 $ 60,887 $ 59,062
Book value per share 14.81 14.49 14.16 13.74 13.40
Tangible book value per share 13.74 13.41 13.07 12.51 11.96
Stock closing price per share 17.85 18.35 18.25 17.85 19.20
Number of shares issued and outstanding 5,032 5,029 5,021 4,461 4,459
Notes:
(a) Presented as projected for most recent quarter and actual for the remaining periods.

Disclaimer

American Riviera Bank published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 01:16:08 UTC
