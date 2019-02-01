American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation Announces Consensus Grading of CAR T Toxicities

The
American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (ASBMT), a
professional society dedicated to advancing the science and clinical
care for patients who require blood and marrow transplants, today released
a paper on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy that
proposes a new consensus grading scale for toxicities to be applied
across clinical trials, academic research and commercial product
development. CAR T cell therapy is considered one of the most promising
new treatments for patients battling relapsed and refractory leukemia,
lymphoma and other forms of cancer.
Currently, there are two commercially available treatments that use CAR
T cell therapy in the United States and Europe – Yescarta (Kite/Gilead)
and Kymriah (Novartis). These therapies treat patients by modifying
their white blood cells (T cells) to better recognize and fight cancer
cells. Several other therapies that reprogram and activate T cells in a
similar way are also currently in clinical development. In some cases,
CAR T cell therapy can lead to side effects: cytokine release syndrome
(CRS) and neurological toxicity (now referred to as Immune effector Cell
Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome, or ICANS).
The assessment and grading of CRS and ICANS have varied considerably
across clinical trials, academic studies, and commercial products, which
has made it difficult to compare the safety and measure toxicity across
all of these settings. This also has hindered the ability of researchers
to develop the best strategies to manage these toxicities.
To solve this problem, the ASBMT supported three meetings in the summer
and fall of 2018, where experts from all areas of the field gathered to
develop a single definition and grading system for CRS and
neurotoxicity. Participants included stakeholders from multiple major
CAR T centers, commercial product industry representatives, the Center
for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research, the American
Society of Hematology, the National Cancer Institute, and others.
According to the resulting paper released today, titled, “ASBMT
Consensus Grading for Cytokine Release Syndrome and Neurological
Toxicity Associated with Immune Effector Cells,” the meeting resulted in
“new definitions and grading for CRS and neurotoxicity that are
objective, easy to use, and ultimately more accurately categorize the
severity of these toxicities.”
“Without a unified grading system in CAR T cell therapy, there have even
been doctors at the same treatment center using different products in
the same types of patients and reporting toxicities differently,” said
Stephan Grupp, MD PhD, Section Chief of the Children’s Hospital of
Philadelphia’s Cell Therapy and Transplant Section, and one of the
authors of the paper. “This has resulted in inconsistent assessments
that prevent full understanding of the toxicity burden and hinder
advancement of these therapies. Having entered the era of commercially
available CAR T therapy products, it is crucial that data are reported
in the same way. With the release of this ASBMT report, I believe
stakeholders will see the added value of implementing a consistent
grading system.”
“The response has been overwhelmingly positive both from the academic
medical community as well as the industry all over the world including
North America, Europe, and Asia,” noted paper co-author Dr. Sattva
Neelapu, professor in the Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma at the
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “Everyone is eager to
implement this new grading system at their hospitals, as well as in
prospective clinical trials. I have talked to investigators at some of
the major academic centers in the U.S., and all of them plan to switch
to this new grading system soon.”
“I am incredibly proud of the work ASBMT and the authors have done
highlighting the importance of a unified grading system in CAR T cell
therapy,” noted ASBMT President, Dr. John DiPersio MD, PhD. “This work
furthers our advancement of the field of cellular transplantation and,
more importantly, helps us give better care to our patients.”
