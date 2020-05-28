Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

American Soybean Association : AMPLIFIES Ghana Launching 3rd Egg Consumption Survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:41pm EDT
AMPLIFIES Ghana Launching 3rd Egg Consumption Survey

May 28, 2020

ASA/WISHH's AMPLIFIES project is launching the third iteration of a survey to measure the household consumption of eggs in Ghana. Increased protein consumption is a vital part of ASA/WISHH's work and was an important component of the AMPLIFES project. AMPLIFIES' National Egg Campaign, a consumer education initiative, worked alongside Ghana's Health Service and other industry partners as well as in schools and communities to educate consumers on the benefits of eating eggs. Per capita egg consumption in Ghana increased from 12 in 1995 to 128 in 2018, a strong trend to drive demand for U.S. soy. WISHH's strategic partnership not only helped close the protein gap in Ghana but also secured demand for egg producers and sellers. Previous surveys were administered in 2016 and 2018 in coordination with the University of Ghana. The current survey will allow ASA/WISHH to examine trends in consumption that will continue to build capacity for the Ghanaian poultry industry and drive demand for U.S. soy.

Per capita egg consumption in Ghana has increased from 12 in 1995 to 128 in 2018. A new AMPLIFIES survey will measure household consumption of eggs, providing insight into future opportunities for U.S. soy in the Ghanaian poultry industry.

Disclaimer

ASA - American Soybean Association published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 19:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pEasing Unemployment Claims Show Slower Pace of Coronavirus-Related Layoffs
DJ
04:02pWall Street ends down in late selloff; Facebook weighs
RE
03:59pCanadian dollar lags G10 currencies as investors dread GDP data
RE
03:58pU.N. chief wants broader debt relief effort, urges IMF to mull liquidity boost
RE
03:56pTXOGA TEXAS OIL & GAS ASSOCIATION : Texas Methane & Flaring Coalition Launches New Online Education Resources
PU
03:54pCanada's Huawei extradition ruling could unleash more Chinese backlash
RE
03:51pCARBON MARKET : Results of May 20th Auction held between Québec and California
PU
03:46pS&P cuts Rolls-Royce credit rating to junk on COVID-19 hit
RE
03:41pAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : AMPLIFIES Ghana Launching 3rd Egg Consumption Survey
PU
03:36pTENARIS : contributes to wildlife conservation project featured in National Geographic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
3VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
5DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse enters partnership with Chinese data provider Wind

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group