American Soybean Association : ASA Appreciates USTR's Inclusion of Ag in EU Trade Talks

01/12/2019 | 12:59pm EST

As the U.S. begins prepping for trade negotiations with the European Union (EU), the Trump Administration is demanding agriculture be on the table. U.S. law requires the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to publish objectives 30 days prior to negotiations. Today, the Administration included in its negotiating objectives a set of ag-related demands, which has been in question due to the European Union's reluctance to discuss agriculture.

American Soybean Association (ASA) President Davie Stephens, a soybean grower from Clinton, Ky., said the soy industry appreciates the Administration's strong move Friday afternoon.

Stephens commented, 'ASA appreciates USTR and the Administration's commitment to keeping agriculture in these negotiations at a time when soybean growers are looking for long-term solutions to bounce back from a prolonged period of instability.'


Tags: American Soybean Association, ASA, EU, European Union, Negotiations, soybeans, Trade

Disclaimer

ASA - American Soybean Association published this content on 12 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2019 17:58:05 UTC
