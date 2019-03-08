American Soybean Association : ASA, BASF Award Minnesota Student with 2019 Soy Scholarship

ASA President Davie Stephens (right) presents the 2019 Soy Scholarship to Jessica Olson (left) during ASA's annual Awards Banquet in Orlando during Commodity Classic.

Jessica Olson of Warren, Minnesota, is the recipient of the 2019-20 Soy Scholarship award, sponsored by BASF and the American Soybean Association (ASA).

The scholarship is a $5,000 award presented to an exceptional high school senior who excels in both academics and in leadership roles, and plans to pursue a degree in an agriculture-related field at an accredited college or university.

Olson has been involved in 4-H on the local, county and state level and was named Marshall County's Outstanding 4-H Youth Leader in 2018. She's also involved in FFA and active in basketball, volleyball, track, choir and band. Olson volunteers with her church and in various community outreach activities in her free time.

Described as 'good example' and someone who is 'not afraid to step outside the box and explore new adventures,' Olson also started a business selling fresh produce and canned goods on the family farm. She raises soybeans and wheat on 320 acres she rents from her Dad. Olson plans to attend the University of Minnesota Crookston in the fall.

'I will continue to be a conscientious farmer. I hope I will bring the newest innovation and scientific ways to my farming industry and community,' Jessica states in her application essay. 'I will be an activist when it comes to fair crop prices, agriculture and farm regulations, markets, trades, talking with legislators about the needs and concerns of farming. I also want to be a person that helps out fellow neighbors when they are struggling or needing a helping hand.'

BASF and ASA presented the ASA Soy Scholarship to Olson during the annual ASA Awards Banquet on March 1, 2019.

'ASA is proud partner with BASF and to invest in future agricultural leaders,' ASA President Davie Stephens said. 'The Soy Scholarship ensures that the next generation has the training and education needed to move the industry forward. Jessica's efforts are impressive. She has an outstanding resume and we look forward to her future contributions to the agricultural industry.'