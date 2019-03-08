Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

American Soybean Association : ASA, BASF Award Minnesota Student with 2019 Soy Scholarship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 06:35pm EST

ASA President Davie Stephens (right) presents the 2019 Soy Scholarship to Jessica Olson (left) during ASA's annual Awards Banquet in Orlando during Commodity Classic.

Jessica Olson of Warren, Minnesota, is the recipient of the 2019-20 Soy Scholarship award, sponsored by BASF and the American Soybean Association (ASA).

The scholarship is a $5,000 award presented to an exceptional high school senior who excels in both academics and in leadership roles, and plans to pursue a degree in an agriculture-related field at an accredited college or university.
Olson has been involved in 4-H on the local, county and state level and was named Marshall County's Outstanding 4-H Youth Leader in 2018. She's also involved in FFA and active in basketball, volleyball, track, choir and band. Olson volunteers with her church and in various community outreach activities in her free time.

Described as 'good example' and someone who is 'not afraid to step outside the box and explore new adventures,' Olson also started a business selling fresh produce and canned goods on the family farm. She raises soybeans and wheat on 320 acres she rents from her Dad. Olson plans to attend the University of Minnesota Crookston in the fall.

'I will continue to be a conscientious farmer. I hope I will bring the newest innovation and scientific ways to my farming industry and community,' Jessica states in her application essay. 'I will be an activist when it comes to fair crop prices, agriculture and farm regulations, markets, trades, talking with legislators about the needs and concerns of farming. I also want to be a person that helps out fellow neighbors when they are struggling or needing a helping hand.'

BASF and ASA presented the ASA Soy Scholarship to Olson during the annual ASA Awards Banquet on March 1, 2019.

'ASA is proud partner with BASF and to invest in future agricultural leaders,' ASA President Davie Stephens said. 'The Soy Scholarship ensures that the next generation has the training and education needed to move the industry forward. Jessica's efforts are impressive. She has an outstanding resume and we look forward to her future contributions to the agricultural industry.'


Tags: American Soybean Association, ASA, Award, Awards Banquet, BASF, Commodity Classic, Davie Stephens, Jessica Olson, Soy Scholarship

Disclaimer

ASA - American Soybean Association published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 23:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:30pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : March 4-10
PU
07:30pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Time is Running Out! RSVP for 2019 OABA Legislative Reception
PU
07:19pAUSTRIA'S SIGNA PARTNERS WITH RFR TO BUY NEW YORK'S CHRYSLER BUILDING : sources
RE
07:17pTRUMP TEAM HAS NO PLAN TO GO TO CHINA FOR TRADE TALKS : official
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:50pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON BANKING HOUSING AND URB : Brown Statement on FSOC's Proposed Changes to Nonbank SIFI Designation
PU
06:35pAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : ASA, BASF Award Minnesota Student with 2019 Soy Scholarship
PU
06:20pWASHINGTON STATE COURTS : Public welcome as Washington State Court of Appeals hears cases in Okanogan on March 14
PU
06:17pPG&E submits safety report to California regulator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OMV AG : Romanian government moves forward with sovereign wealth fund plan, despite critics
2CONOCOPHILLIPS : CONOCOPHILLIPS : Venezuela must pay Conoco over $8 billion - World Bank
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Says Two Longest-Serving Directors Are Leaving--3rd Update
4CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED : CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value
5DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC. : DOUGLAS EMMETT : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.