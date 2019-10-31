American Soybean Association : Commodity Classic Educational Sessions Focus on Clarity During Uncertain Times

Oct 31, 2019

As farmers look to improve their profitability in an unpredictable agricultural environment, the educational sessions at the 2020 Commodity Classic are designed to provide farmers with the clarity and insight they need to make better-informed decisions that can have a powerful impact on their bottom line.

The 2020 Commodity Classic will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, Feb. 29 in San Antonio, Texas. This year's theme is 'See Your Future Clearly.'

More than 40 educational sessions are on the schedule in San Antonio. They will cover a wide range of important topics including soil health, grain marketing, farm policy, farm succession planning, nutrient stewardship, weather trends, mental health, fertility programs, rural broadband access, on-road ag equipment regulations, ag technology, international trade, African Swine Fever and more.

'Every educational session is selected by the Commodity Classic Farmer Committee to ensure the content and the presenters provide high-quality, relevant content that matters to today's growers,' said Bill Wykes, a farmer from Illinois and co-chair of the 2020 Commodity Classic. 'Farmers have been dealing with a lack of clarity over recent months and they need resources to help them refocus their efforts and see beyond the end of the tractor. There is no better place to do that than Commodity Classic.'

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is America's largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience. Commodity Classic is unlike any other agriculture event, featuring a robust schedule of educational sessions, a huge trade show featuring the latest technology, equipment and innovation, top-notch entertainment, inspiring speakers and the opportunity to network with thousands of farmers from across the nation.

Registration and housing for the 2020 Commodity Classic opens Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 10:00 a.m. Central at CommodityClassic.com. Early bird discounts on registration end January 9, 2020.

A complete schedule of events is updated continually on the website as well.

