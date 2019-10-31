Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

American Soybean Association : Commodity Classic Educational Sessions Focus on Clarity During Uncertain Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 12:52pm EDT
Commodity Classic Educational Sessions Focus on Clarity During Uncertain Times

Oct 31, 2019

As farmers look to improve their profitability in an unpredictable agricultural environment, the educational sessions at the 2020 Commodity Classic are designed to provide farmers with the clarity and insight they need to make better-informed decisions that can have a powerful impact on their bottom line.
The 2020 Commodity Classic will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, Feb. 29 in San Antonio, Texas. This year's theme is 'See Your Future Clearly.'

More than 40 educational sessions are on the schedule in San Antonio. They will cover a wide range of important topics including soil health, grain marketing, farm policy, farm succession planning, nutrient stewardship, weather trends, mental health, fertility programs, rural broadband access, on-road ag equipment regulations, ag technology, international trade, African Swine Fever and more.

'Every educational session is selected by the Commodity Classic Farmer Committee to ensure the content and the presenters provide high-quality, relevant content that matters to today's growers,' said Bill Wykes, a farmer from Illinois and co-chair of the 2020 Commodity Classic. 'Farmers have been dealing with a lack of clarity over recent months and they need resources to help them refocus their efforts and see beyond the end of the tractor. There is no better place to do that than Commodity Classic.'

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is America's largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience. Commodity Classic is unlike any other agriculture event, featuring a robust schedule of educational sessions, a huge trade show featuring the latest technology, equipment and innovation, top-notch entertainment, inspiring speakers and the opportunity to network with thousands of farmers from across the nation.

Registration and housing for the 2020 Commodity Classic opens Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 10:00 a.m. Central at CommodityClassic.com. Early bird discounts on registration end January 9, 2020.
A complete schedule of events is updated continually on the website as well.

Commodity Classic is presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. For information, visiAs farmers look to improve their profitability in an unpredictable agricultural environment, the educational sessions at the 2020 Commodity Classic are designed to provide farmers with the clarity and insight they need to make better-informed decisions that can have a powerful impact on their bottom line.

The 2020 Commodity Classic will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, Feb. 29 in San Antonio, Texas. This year's theme is 'See Your Future Clearly.'

More than 40 educational sessions are on the schedule in San Antonio. They will cover a wide range of important topics including soil health, grain marketing, farm policy, farm succession planning, nutrient stewardship, weather trends, mental health, fertility programs, rural broadband access, on-road ag equipment regulations, ag technology, international trade, African Swine Fever and more.

'Every educational session is selected by the Commodity Classic Farmer Committee to ensure the content and the presenters provide high-quality, relevant content that matters to today's growers,' said Bill Wykes, a farmer from Illinois and co-chair of the 2020 Commodity Classic. 'Farmers have been dealing with a lack of clarity over recent months and they need resources to help them refocus their efforts and see beyond the end of the tractor. There is no better place to do that than Commodity Classic.'

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is America's largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience. Commodity Classic is unlike any other agriculture event, featuring a robust schedule of educational sessions, a huge trade show featuring the latest technology, equipment and innovation, top-notch entertainment, inspiring speakers and the opportunity to network with thousands of farmers from across the nation.

Registration and housing for the 2020 Commodity Classic opens Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 10:00 a.m. Central at CommodityClassic.com. Early bird discounts on registration end January 9, 2020.

A complete schedule of events is updated continually on the website as well.

Commodity Classic is presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. For information, visit CommodityClassic.com

Disclaimer

ASA - American Soybean Association published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 16:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24pFord plans to close engine plant in Michigan as part of UAW deal
RE
01:17pNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Muller Review Sees Notice Served on Aberdeenshire Farmers and New Haulage Charges for Others
PU
01:17pEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR EURO : The EU approves a new package of budget assistance to the Republic of Moldova to support rule of law and rural development reforms
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05pCanadian dollar steadies as data shows slowing economic growth
RE
01:03pFTC probes Altria for role in Juul executive changes
RE
12:59pU.S. consumer spending slowing; inflation benign
RE
12:57pWall Street drops as trade worries resurface
RE
12:55pOil prices decline on U.S. pipe disruptions, weak Chinese data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : beats profit estimates, plans to boost marketing; shares surge
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
3THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Lloyds profit slumps after PPI hit and bad loan surge
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA 3Q Net Profit Fell But Surpa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group