Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

American Soybean Association : NAFTA Progress Promising for U.S. Soy, Livestock Exports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 05:57pm EDT

NAFTA Progress Promising for U.S. Soy, Livestock Exports

Mexico talks swing in a positive direction, bringing trade agreement closer to reality, boding well for future agreements to expand soy and livestock markets

Washington, D.C. August 27, 2018. Renewal of the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, is looking more promising after President Trump announced today that the U.S. and Mexico have reached an 'understanding' regarding sensitive bilateral issues. That news also opens the door for Canada to return to the table and move the trilateral agreement one step closer to ratification. This is exciting news for soy growers anxious to expand existing markets and pursue new ones.

American Soybean Association (ASA) President John Heisdorffer, a soy grower from Keota, Iowa, said, 'We need NAFTA and new free trade agreements to build and ensure the certainty of our markets for soy and livestock product exports. Approval of NAFTA would be a big step in the right direction for us, with the uncertainty and market loss resulting from China's tariff on U.S. soybeans. We are hopeful that a new NAFTA agreement will set the tone for more trade agreements to come.'

The American Soybean Association (ASA) represents all U.S. soybean farmers on domestic and international policy issues important to the soybean industry. ASA has 26 affiliated state associations representing 30 soybean producing states and more than 300,000 soybean farmers. More information at https://soygrowers.com/.

###

Disclaimer

ASA - American Soybean Association published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 21:56:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52pCITY OF ST PETERSBURG FL : Paving work to cause delays along Central Avenue
PU
06:42pJEFF MERKLEY : Merkley Statement on U.S.-Mexico Preliminary NAFTA Agreement
PU
06:37pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Tariff Relief Welcome, Farmers Still Need Open Markets
PU
06:37pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : U of I's proposed CAFE project finds physical site
PU
06:37pAMERICAN FARM BUREAU : Trade Progress with Mexico is a Good Start
PU
06:34pU.S. says China's steel wheels subsidised, will impose duties on imports
RE
06:32pNAHB CEO HOWARD : Lumber Producers Acting Like Oil Cartels of the 1970s
PU
06:32pRISI : Asia to Drive Demand for Wood Biomass Pellets Over the Next Decade
PU
06:27pCITY OF ALHAMBRA CA : Traffic Advisory for Natural Gas Pipeline Inspection
PU
06:17pOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : Council for Integral Development Hosts Dialogue on Women’s Economic Empowerment in the Americas
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
2TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
3ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. -..
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : and Uber Extend Collaboration to Automated Vehicle Technologies
5GETTING HIRED : Now Supports Google Cloud Talent Solution Feature, Offering New Function to Help Veterans F..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.