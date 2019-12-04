Log in
American Soybean Association : Registration Now Open for the 2020 Soy Social & Auction

12/04/2019 | 02:10pm EST
Registration Now Open for the 2020 Soy Social & Auction

Dec 04, 2019

St. Louis, MO. Dec. 3, 2019. Join ASA Members as they celebrate ASA's 100th Anniversary at the 2020 Soy Social and Auction, Feb. 27, 2020, during Commodity Classic in San Antonio. A wide array of items will be available to purchase, including vacation packages, jewelry, autographed memorabilia, home electronics, agricultural equipment and more. All auction events are in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Dinner and the silent auction begin at 6 p.m. and the live auction starts at 7 p.m.

Click here to register for the Soy Social & Auction.

Early registration fees are only available through midnight, Wednesday, Feb. 19, the week before Commodity Classic.

Early Registration

  • Individual Dinner and Auction $ 75.00
  • Individual Auction Only (enter at 7 p.m.) $ 45.00
  • Couple Dinner and Auction $140.00
  • Couple Auction Only (enter at 7 p.m.) $ 90.00

Late Registration

Starting Feb. 20, 2020, registration fees increase to:

  • Individual Auction and Dinner $ 85.00
  • Individual Auction Only (enter at 7 p.m.) $ 50.00
  • Couple Auction and Dinner $160.00
  • Couple Auction Only (enter at 7 p.m.) $100.00

On-site Registration in San Antonio

On-site registration opens Feb. 26, 2020 and is located near the main Commodity Classic Registration desks at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

On-Site Hours:

  • 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26
  • 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Soy Social and Auction is an event to raise money for ASA's SoyPAC (Political Action Committee), therefore, you must be a member or associate member of ASA to attend. Click here to join the American Soybean Association now!

Disclaimer

ASA - American Soybean Association published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 19:09:00 UTC
