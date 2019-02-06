American Standard Leverages ExaGrid's Scale-Out Architecture as Data Growth Nearly Triples Storage Requirements

ExaGrid®,
a leading provider of intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup,
today announced that since 2009, ExaGrid has continued to provide American
Standard with fast and reliable data backups and restores throughout
the evolution of the company’s IT environment and substantial data
growth.
A subsidiary of LIXIL, American Standard has innovated and created
residential and commercial products for kitchen and bath for over 140
years.
American Standard has backed up its data to ExaGrid systems for nearly a
decade, and ExaGrid has kept backups efficient and reliable throughout
the evolution of American Standards’ IT environment and its major data
growth resulting from the company becoming acquired by LIXIL Water
Technology Americas (LWTA), a Tokyo-based global leader in housing and
building materials, products, and services. “Since the acquisition, our
data has grown almost 20% each year. LIXIL has continued to acquire
other companies and their data has been migrated into our environment,
resulting in significant data growth,” said Ted Green, American
Standard’s lead information technology engineer.
ExaGrid’s data deduplication has maximized disk space and reduced rack
space in American Standard’s data centers. “ExaGrid is very effective at
reducing our backup storage footprint, allowing us to maximize disk
space,” said Steve Pudimott, manager of IT services for American
Standard. “We’ve always had one dedicated rack for ExaGrid. Now it has
shrunk to half a rack at our production data center. That’s pretty
significant, and it’s saved us on costs since we pay for power in our
data center because it’s a colocation. Without deduplication, we’d
probably need well over two racks by now, but we’ve been able to
decrease from one rack to just half of a rack. The newer models of
ExaGrid appliances are much smaller and shorter, so that has also helped
us save on rack space, too,” added Green.
Recently, American Standard decided to virtualize its environment,
shifting much of it over to VMware and installing Veeam to manage its
virtual backups. ExaGrid integrates seamlessly with all of the most
frequently used backup applications, including Veeam, which American
Standard uses to back up its virtual environment, and Veritas NetBackup,
which is used for the remaining physical servers. “At the time that we
virtualized, our ExaGrid support engineer helped us configure our system
to work with Veeam, and that was an easy process. When we installed
Veritas NetBackup 16 recently on one of our servers, it took all of ten
minutes to get it working with ExaGrid, and the ExaGrid plugin to work
with NetBackup’s OST has been a great feature that has significantly
sped up our backups,” said Green.
Since the initial installation of the first ExaGrid systems, Green has
taken advantage of ExaGrid’s trade-in program, which allows customers to
swap out older-model appliances for new ones at a discounted rate. “The
capacity at both our production site and our disaster recovery (DR) site
have doubled, if not tripled, since we first installed ExaGrid, so we
have added appliances over the years. Working with ExaGrid’s sales and
customer support teams is a major reason why we have continued to use
ExaGrid for so many years.”
