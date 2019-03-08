Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

American Sugar Alliance : Sugar's Sweet Story – Farmers Share Importance of Sugar with Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 05:15pm EST

During the sugar beet harvest, production runs 24 hours a day on Kevin Etzler's farm in Minnesota. It's far from an easy job, but sugar farmers take immense pride in providing an affordable and high-quality homegrown product.

But because virtually every one of the 120 foreign countries that produce sugar subsidize their industry in some way, depressing global prices, American sugar farmers rely on our strong federal sugar policy to survive.

'With so many new members of Congress who will be influencing agricultural and trade policy over the next two years, it is important to share with them first-hand the challenges that farmers are facing,' Kevin explains.

So, Kevin took his message directly to Capitol Hill.

Cane and beet farmers spent the last two weeks meeting with hundreds of lawmakers in Washington, DC, sharing their personal stories and thanking them for passing a Farm Bill that protects a strong sugar policy.

For Pete DuFresne, a sugarcane farmer from Louisiana, it is important that Congress understand that a vibrant sugar industry means economic opportunities for communities across America.

'We've grown sugar in Louisiana for more than 250 years. And if we didn't raise sugar, the only thing we'd grow around here is the unemployment line,' Pete says.

The economic security that America's sugar policy provides comes at zero cost to taxpayers because farmers receive loans they must repay with interest, not subsidy checks.

'Capital is the biggest hurdle to entry in farming - especially today when farm incomes are low. Lenders will not extend loans to young growers, who lack the equity of our older peers, unless there is confidence of repayment,' Louisiana farmer Travis Medine says. 'With our lenders, that confidence comes from the no-cost sugar policy found in the Farm Bill.'

John Snyder from Wyoming emphasizes that U.S. sugar policy has been essential to his survival against unfair foreign competitors. 'We need policy, a good solid sugar policy' he says, 'You know, we just want a fair shake.'

'We can compete with anybody, but I can't compete against the Brazilian treasury, or the treasury of India, or Mexico when they were dumping subsidized sugar in our market and the government was paying their growers down there huge amounts of money to do that,' John explains.

Tim Deal from North Dakota agrees: 'We cannot take on foreign treasuries and foreign governments and have them dump sugar into the United States. It will bankrupt us.'

Protecting a no-cost program that ensures a sustainable supply of sugar and supports 142,000 American jobs is a no-brainer. Thank you to the sugar farmers who recently made their voices heard by taking to the halls of Congress and educating lawmakers about the importance of U.S. sugar policy.

Learn more about America's sugar farmers and workers by visiting the Faces of Sugar Policy.

Disclaimer

ASA - American Sugar Alliance published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 22:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Tribunal Initiates Expiry Review—Aluminum Extrusions from China
PU
05:55pICYMI : API President and CEO Mike Sommers featured on S&P Global Platts' Capitol Crude podcast
PU
05:50pTEXAS RAILROAD COMMISSION OF TEXAS : Drilling Permits and Completions Statistics for February 2019
PU
05:50pTEXAS RAILROAD COMMISSION OF TEXAS : Oil and Gas Production Statistics for December 2018
PU
05:45pIconic Barbie doll celebrates 60 years of evolution
RE
05:38pWall Street's oldest-ever bull market turns 10 years old
RE
05:34pHammond sees more spending, tax cuts if Brexit deal done - FT
RE
05:30pS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the /BMV Dividend Index
PU
05:30pNOTICE : S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index
PU
05:30pS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the /BMV China SX20 Index
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual Ge..
2HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces 2018 Schedule K-1 Availability
3CONDUENT INC : WOLF POPPER LLP : Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc.
4AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
5COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.