American Veterans Group : Brings Social Impact to Wall Street

10/17/2018 | 04:09pm CEST

American Veterans Group, a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) and Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB) has launched a first of its kind business serving municipal, corporate and institutional clients. It is the first broker-dealer in the financial services industry to be designated a Public Benefit Corporation. The firm is 25% owned by a non-profit (501c19) solely created to fund veteran efforts and causes. "From day one we believed our business greatly aligns to that of a PBC. This structure allows us to support a growing clientele of states, municipalities, and corporations. The more business our firm does with our clients, the more social impact we can deliver to the military veteran initiatives that our clients also care about," said Ben Biles, Co-Founder and CEO.

AVG addresses several challenges confronting entities that deal with broker-dealers and institutional traders while serving the vital function of connecting borrowers with lenders in capital markets. "There is an inherent desire from our clients to want to give back to the communities they serve. We realize there are many ways to do this and that's why we're proud to offer this compelling value proposition to our clients whether they're an investment bank, a state pension fund, or a municipality interested in issuing bonds," added Biles.

AVG brings together a diverse team with extensive experience both in capital markets and the United States Armed Forces including Co-Founder William Frazier an industry veteran who held leadership positions at Gates Capital, Oppenheimer & Co., and J.P. Morgan. "I was drawn to the integrity of the mission of AVG. Our clients know when they do business with us that a significant portion of our firm's profits will go directly to serving veteran communities," said Frazier.

To learn more about AVG, please visit: http://www.americanvetsgroup.com/

About American Veterans Group

Ben Biles, a former Naval Officer, joined forces with William Frazier, a respected Wall Street veteran, to create American Veterans Group. AVG combines their deep experience and a track record of business and professional excellence in both Wall Street and non-profit leadership. AVG is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and the MSRB. In reporting to its Board of Directors, AVG must disclose its financial statements and its social impact statements to be audited by a third party.


© Business Wire 2018
