American Veterans Group : Brings Social Impact to Wall Street

American Veterans Group, a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) and Service
Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB) has launched a first of its
kind business serving municipal, corporate and institutional clients. It
is the first broker-dealer in the financial services industry to be
designated a Public Benefit Corporation. The firm is 25% owned by a
non-profit (501c19) solely created to fund veteran efforts and causes.
"From day one we believed our business greatly aligns to that of a PBC.
This structure allows us to support a growing clientele of states,
municipalities, and corporations. The more business our firm does with
our clients, the more social impact we can deliver to the military
veteran initiatives that our clients also care about," said Ben Biles,
Co-Founder and CEO.
AVG addresses several challenges confronting entities that deal with
broker-dealers and institutional traders while serving the vital
function of connecting borrowers with lenders in capital markets. "There
is an inherent desire from our clients to want to give back to the
communities they serve. We realize there are many ways to do this and
that's why we're proud to offer this compelling value proposition to our
clients whether they're an investment bank, a state pension fund, or a
municipality interested in issuing bonds," added Biles.
AVG brings together a diverse team with extensive experience both in
capital markets and the United States Armed Forces including Co-Founder
William Frazier an industry veteran who held leadership positions at
Gates Capital, Oppenheimer & Co., and J.P. Morgan. "I was drawn to the
integrity of the mission of AVG. Our clients know when they do business
with us that a significant portion of our firm's profits will go
directly to serving veteran communities," said Frazier.
About American Veterans Group
Ben Biles, a former Naval Officer, joined forces with William Frazier, a
respected Wall Street veteran, to create American Veterans Group. AVG
combines their deep experience and a track record of business and
professional excellence in both Wall Street and non-profit leadership.
AVG is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and the MSRB. In reporting to its Board
of Directors, AVG must disclose its financial statements and its social
impact statements to be audited by a third party.
