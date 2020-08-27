Americans Cut Back as Many Await Stimulus Checks

By WSJ Noted.

Did You Know?

Americans are spending less money on groceries than they were in July, a sign that they are hurting for cash as the federal unemployment stimulus remains on hold for most recipients. The extra $600 in weekly benefits that people without jobs were receiving expired in July. President Trump signed an executive order earlier this month that would provide an additional $400 a week in benefits. The program has been delayed because it requires states to reconfigure their unemployment systems and chip in $100 per person. Currently, three states are distributing the funds. Walmart executives said consumers are nervous about their finances and job security in the absence of stimulus aid, leading to cutbacks in spending. The trend has prompted Associated Food Stores to offer discounts. Food makers Kellogg Co. and Kraft Heinz said they are also planning to bring back discounts aimed at budget-conscious shoppers, as they try to keep the momentum they saw in recent months. The financial stress could push more middle-income consumers to shop at dollar stores, said Morgan Stanley retail analyst Simeon Gutman.

Read the original article by Annie Gasparro and Jaewon Kang here.