Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Americans Cut Back as Many Await Stimulus Checks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

By WSJ Noted.

Did You Know?

Americans are spending less money on groceries than they were in July, data show, a sign that they are hurting for cash as the federal unemployment stimulus remains on hold for most recipients. The extra $600 in weekly benefits that people without jobs were receiving expired in July. President Trump signed an executive order earlier this month that would provide an additional $400 a week in benefits. The program has been delayed because it requires states to reconfigure their unemployment systems and chip in $100 per person. Currently, three states are distributing the funds. Walmart executives said consumers are nervous about their finances and job security in the absence of stimulus aid, leading to cutbacks in spending. The trend has prompted Associated Food Stores to offer discounts. Food makers Kellogg Co. and Kraft Heinz said they are also planning to bring back discounts aimed at budget-conscious shoppers, as they try to keep the momentum they saw in recent months. The financial stress could push more middle-income consumers to shop at dollar stores, said Morgan Stanley retail analyst Simeon Gutman.

Read the original article by Annie Gasparro and Jaewon Kang here.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY 1.74% 52.61 Delayed Quote.1.15%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -0.43% 34.76 Delayed Quote.9.90%
WALMART INC. 4.54% 136.63 Delayed Quote.9.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pAmericans Cut Back as Many Await Stimulus Checks
DJ
05:39pU.S. labor market recovery slowing; economists urge more fiscal stimulus
RE
05:35pAmericans Cut Back as Many Await Stimulus Checks
DJ
05:30pUtilities Up After Fed's Inflation Shift -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:29pCommunications Services Down As Netflix Gives Back Some Gains -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:26pTech Up As Tesla, Microsoft Continue Mega-Cap Rally -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:21pFinancials Up After Fed Adjusts Inflation-Targeting Protocol -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:18pLabrador Iron Mines Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05:18pCondensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
PU
05:18pLABRADOR IRON MINES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as CEO of social media app quits
5ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC : ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE :  Allscripts Continuing to Lead in Physician Pra..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group