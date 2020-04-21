Americans Pull Back From Home Purchases in March as Coronavirus Spread

By Harriet Torry and Nicole Friedman

WASHINGTON -- Americans pulled back from purchases of previously owned homes in March as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the U.S. economy, triggering a decline in the biggest part of the housing market.

Sales of previously owned homes decreased 8.5% in March -- the biggest month-over-month decline since November 2015 -- from the pior month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. Previously-owned homes make up most of the housing market.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a 7.5% decline last month.

The NAR data suggest the coronavirus is hitting the normally active spring home-selling season hard. About 40% of the year's sales typically take place from March through June, making these months pivotal for the housing market each year.

"We are missing out on the spring buying season," said Lawrence Yun, the trade group's chief economist. "The latter part of March is clearly indicating that sales activity will be markedly lower in coming months."

Homes typically go under contract a month or two before the contract closes, so the March data largely reflects purchase decisions made in February or January.

