Americans Pulled Back From Home Purchases in March -- Update

04/21/2020 | 10:42am EDT

By Harriet Torry and Nicole Friedman

WASHINGTON -- Americans pulled back from purchases of previously owned homes in March as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the U.S. economy, triggering a decline in the biggest part of the housing market.

Sales of previously owned homes decreased 8.5% in March -- the biggest month-over-month decline since November 2015 -- from the prior month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. Previously-owned homes make up most of the housing market.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a 7.5% decline last month.

The NAR data suggest the coronavirus is hitting the normally active spring home-selling season hard. About 40% of the year's sales typically take place from March through June, making these months pivotal for the housing market each year.

"We are missing out on the spring buying season," said Lawrence Yun, the trade group's chief economist. "The latter part of March is clearly indicating that sales activity will be markedly lower in coming months."

Homes typically go under contract a month or two before the contract closes, so the March data largely reflects purchase decisions made in February or January.

The U.S. entered March still riding an 11-year economic expansion. By the end of the month, millions had applied for unemployment benefits and icons of American commerce were shutting down, seeking government aid and shedding staff.

The sales data suggest regions hit with early coronavirus outbreaks struggled, such as California, Washington and New York. Existing-home sales in the West dropped 13.6% on the month, while sales in the Northeast dropped 7.1%.

At the current sales pace, there was a 3.4-month supply of homes on the market at the end of March.

Existing-home sales were up 0.8% in March from a year earlier.

New home listings were down 47% from a year ago in the week ended April 11, according to Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com. ( News Corp, parent of The Wall Street Journal, operates Realtor.com.)

Agents across the country said they have seen sellers delay listing their homes for sale, especially in areas where open houses are prohibited by law in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com and Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

