Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Americas Fish Farmers Learn More about IRPS via Virtual Training

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

Despite the travel break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USSEC has continued to work virtually with key audiences to promote the use of U.S. Soy. In the Americas region, the USSEC team has begun to use teleconferencing approaches with target audiences who have the capacity and the desire to do so, including aquaculture feed mills as well as aquaculture producers.

During the month of April, USSEC worked with fish producers Grupo ACI (Costa Rica) and ASYA (Colombia) along with aquafeed plant Italcol (Colombia) through four Zoom teleconferences. More than 450 people including owners, technical managers, operators, and personnel from the technical and commercial areas of the feed plant, as well as USSEC consultants Esau Arana and Jairo Amezquita were connected during the events, learning about In Pond Raceway System (IPRS) technology and reviewing details for its implementation. USSEC appreciates the interest of the industry in the constant search for efficiency, sustainability, and profitability, despite the difficult situation that the industry and the world is going through. After the guided trainings, several prospects have shown considerable interest in IPRS and have requested USSEC support for its next implementation.

USSEC consultants continue to provide remote support until there is an opportunity to return to the field and prepare field demonstrations that will allow producers to be more certain of the investment and thus verify the benefits. There are more than 250 cells or raceways currently in the region operating productively and profitably with more than 50 under construction, located mainly in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia.

USSEC Americas will continue to work to incorporate teleconferencing approaches so that key experts can reach target audiences remotely. While the ideal situation for technical and business service is and will continue to be physical meetings, USSEC has adapted to continue working with the industry in the best possible way. This includes teleconferencing approaches when feasible, allowing the organization to engage with key audiences, no matter the challenges. In this way, USSEC will continue promoting the use of U.S. Soy in aquaculture diets as the most sustainable vegetable protein in the world.

Virtual session with people from ACI, Diego Salas and Danilo Ramirez discussing opportunities for IPRS implementation with USSEC Consultants Esau Arana and Jairo Amezquita

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 21:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:32pBALLANTYNE STRONG, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pRECRO PHARMA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pGENOCEA BIOSCIENCES : Introduces GEN-011, a Transformational T cell Therapy Designed to Improve on Current Limitations of TIL Therapy
AQ
05:32pILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : 's Godfrey Wastewater Team Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Safety
BU
05:31pWHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:31pSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT : Reports Solid Performance in First Quarter 2020
AQ
05:31pMEDICURE : Reports Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
AQ
05:31pREXNORD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:31pATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pVARIAN : to Participate in UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
5SONY CORPORATION : SONY : Main events scheduled for Wednesday, May 13

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group