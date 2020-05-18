Americord Distributes Thousands of Face Masks to Impacted OBGYN Practices

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americord Registry, the nation's fastest-growing cord blood bank, today began donating surgical masks to partner OB/GYN offices and hospital staff. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Americord shifted inventory through a partner organization in order to acquire masks, which are desperately needed by OB/GYN doctors, staff, nurses and others.

"Our partner OBs and their staff are an integral part of our family, and when the opportunity arose to acquire and distribute masks we jumped on it; we hope they will keep medical professionals safer out on the front lines," said Martin Smithmyer, founder and CEO of Americord.

Masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) have become notoriously difficult to acquire, with shortages reported in many major metropolitan areas and elsewhere directly impacting the ability of medical professionals to properly stock their practices. Upon acquisition of a limited supply of masks, Americord Registry began distribution of packs of 50 masks per partnering medical office, and is making more available upon request.

"We know everyone is concerned about their ongoing health, and the health of those in their communities, in the midst of this challenge with COVID-19," said Smithmyer "To us, this was an obvious way to try to help people serving a vital role in their communities across the country."

For more information or to request masks for your impacted practice, please contact:

Jean Roland

Outreach Manager, Americord Registry

646. 768.8432

jean@americordblood.com

