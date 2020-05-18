Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Americord Distributes Thousands of Face Masks to Impacted OBGYN Practices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:08am EDT

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americord Registry, the nation's fastest-growing cord blood bank, today began donating surgical masks to partner OB/GYN offices and hospital staff. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Americord shifted inventory through a partner organization in order to acquire masks, which are desperately needed by OB/GYN doctors, staff, nurses and others.

"Our partner OBs and their staff are an integral part of our family, and when the opportunity arose to acquire and distribute masks we jumped on it; we hope they will keep medical professionals safer out on the front lines," said Martin Smithmyer, founder and CEO of Americord.

Masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) have become notoriously difficult to acquire, with shortages reported in many major metropolitan areas and elsewhere directly impacting the ability of medical professionals to properly stock their practices. Upon acquisition of a limited supply of masks, Americord Registry began distribution of packs of 50 masks per partnering medical office, and is making more available upon request.

"We know everyone is concerned about their ongoing health, and the health of those in their communities, in the midst of this challenge with COVID-19," said Smithmyer "To us, this was an obvious way to try to help people serving a vital role in their communities across the country."

For more information or to request masks for your impacted practice, please contact:

Jean Roland
Outreach Manager, Americord Registry
646. 768.8432
jean@americordblood.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americord-distributes-thousands-of-face-masks-to-impacted-obgyn-practices-301060409.html

SOURCE Americord Registry


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aFidelity European Values Plc - Monthly Summary as at 30 April 2020
PR
10:31aDIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY : Q1 2020 Supplemental Earnings
PU
10:31aSPEQTA PUBL : Report from the Annual General Meeting of Speqta AB (plc) on 18 May 2020
AQ
10:31aIZEA's “BrandGraph® for COVID-19 Competitive Intelligence” Streaming Event Today at 2pm EST
GL
10:31aAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19-Radio Frequency (RF) Cable Market 2020-2024 | Development of Smart Cities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:30aMODERNA : Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
AQ
10:30aSCATEC SOLAR ASA : Contemplated private placement
AQ
10:30aLITGRID : Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee
AQ
10:30aHEMP : Shares Source that Suggests Cannabis Could Block Coronavirus
AQ
10:29aLOGC FINAL DEADLINE TODAY : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds LogicBio Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - LOGC
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group